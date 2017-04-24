Varsity Extra

April 24, 2017

Monday's prep scores & highlights: Rocky Mountain boys golf team wins tournament in Oregon

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

HIGHLIGHTS

BOYS GOLF

▪ Rocky Mountain won the 15-team High Desert Challenge at the Tetherow Golf Club in Bend, Ore., by 26 strokes as all five Grizzlies finished among the top 11. Junior Carson Barry — an Oregon State commit — carded the lowest round of the day with a 71 to finish one stroke ahead of teammate Drew Reinke.

BASEBALL

CAPITAL 10, KUNA 2

Kuna

020

000

0

2

3

0

Capital

032

005

x

10

11

3

Kuna (9-10, 5-7 5A SIC) — Hitters: Isaac Haws 1-3, AJ Fraker 1-1, Danny Green 1-2. Pitchers: Summit Nell (L) 5.2 IP, 11 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 K; Tyler Gossman 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.

Capital (15-4, 11-2 5A SIC) — Hitters: Jordan Godeny-Scott 1-3 (2B, 2 RBIs), Grayson Sterling 2-4 (2 RBIs), Mitch Dean 2-3, Coby Roberts 3-4 (2B, RBI), Payton Hamilton 1-2 (2B, 2 RBIs), Ben Dudley 2-3 (RBI). Pitchers: Ethan Horner (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K.

BORAH 8, MOUNTAIN VIEW 2

Mtn. View

001

000

1

2

12

2

Borah

201

014

x

8

8

1

Mountain View (14-7, 9-3 5A SIC) — Hitters: Riley Harrison 1-3, Carson Smith 1-4, Charles Alandt 3-4 (RBI), Levi Adams Burrell 1-1, Juan Garcia 1-1 (RBI), Boden Mills 3-4, Caleb Nielebeck 1-3, Devon Sharts 1-1. Pitchers: Ryan McCormick (L) 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Jaydon Yancey 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Brendan Boily 0.1 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 K; Carson Smith 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.

Borah (12-10, 6-7 5A SIC) — Hitters: Justin Palmer 2-3, Sam Loomis 2-3 (2B, 2 RBIs), Conner Larson 1-2 (2 RBIs), Trent McDaniel 2-3 (2 RBIs), Chase Nett 1-1. Pitchers: Conner Larson (W) 6 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K; Josh Calzadillas 1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN 13, COLUMBIA 3 (5)

Columbia

000

03

3

7

3

Rocky

402

34

13

16

2

Columbia (7-13, 5-8 5A SIC) — Hitters: Garret Turner 1-2, Adrian Crane 2-3, Payton Mills 2-3 (2B, RBI), Hunter Fredericksen 1-3, Bryce Chaffin 1-3. Pitchers: Kyle Gabel (L) 3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Carson Brown 1.2 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.

Rocky Mountain (13-5, 11-1 5A SIC) — Hitters: Ryan Hansen 1-3, Nick Romano 2-3 (3B), Kaden Hollow 3-4 (3B, 3 RBIs), Kase Ogata 2-4 (2B, RBI), Nolan Walker 3-3 (2B, 3 RBIs), Bryson Moorhouse 1-2, Tyler Hollow 1-3 (2 RBIs), Payton Lewis 1-1, Danny Burns 2-3. Pitchers: Brooks Juhasz (W) 4 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K; Matt Hansen 1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.

 

OTHER SCORES

Payette 13, Weiser 0 (5)

Payette 10, Weiser 0 (5)

Homedale 8, Parma 1

SOFTBALL

SCORES

Homedale 21, Parma 0 (5)

Horseshoe Bend 18, Greenleaf 0 (5)

BOYS GOLF

HIGH DESERT CHALLENGE

At Tetherow Golf Club

Bend, Ore.

1. Rocky Mountain (299) — Sam Tidd 79, Carson Barry 71 (medalist), Drew Reinke 72, Jake Slocum 77.

GIRLS GOLF

AT RIDGECREST

Timberline (175) — Maddie Cudworth 42, Alex Gordon 41 (co-medalist), Sydney Catlin 44, Marlene Lavoi 48.

Mountain View (196) — Jadyn Sutton 45, Mackenzie Robins 48, Brooke Orr 51, Bailey Payne 51.

Eagle (198) — Caroline Conrad 45, Drue Carlson 48, Raegan Barr 47, Elle Smith 58.

Columbia (224) — Ragan McGilvery 41 (co-medalist), Corrine Clark 53, Susan Waskosky 67, Jaiden Garza 63.

TENNIS

COLUMBIA VS. ROCKY MOUNTAIN

Girls: Rocky Mountain 5, Columbia 1

Singles — Victoria Hildebrand (RM) def. Sarah Carson 6-3, 6-0; Abby Adams (RM) def. Keira Murray 6-1, 6-1; Alexa Larsen (RM) def Sofia Lozano 3-6, 6-0, 6-3.

Doubles — Kenzie Clements/Rebecca Frazier (Columbia) def Aubrey Shepherd/Kate Blakeslee 6-1, 6-3; Brittany Brown/Olivia Christensen (RM) def Megan Simpson/Summer Townsend 6-2, 6-1.

Boys: Rocky Mountain 5, Columbia 1

Singles — EJ Stolmeijer (RM) def KJ Clevely 6-0, 6-1; Michael Loper (RM) def Jamison Julian 6-3, 6-0; George Hysmith (RM) def Elwin Portillo 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles — Juan Carlos Mezquita/Hyrum Preece (Columbia) def Blake Butikofer/Carson Moore 7-5, 6-4; William Bultez/Jake Pope (RM) def Michael Johnson/Dayvis Cleverly 6-2, 6-0.

Mixed doubles — Rachel Hall/Jacob Sessions (RM) def. Lysandra Zamudio/Michael Davis 6-2, 4-6, 6-4; Maddie Hildebrand/Brent Hall (RM) def Taylor Stanford/Bradley Mitchell 6-2, 6-4.

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

Baseball: Skyview at Middleton, 5 p.m.; Mountain Home at Caldwell, 5 p.m.; Bishop Kelly at Ridgevue, 5 p.m.; Emmett at Vallivue, 6 p.m.; Payette at Ontario (Ore.), 5 p.m.; McCall-Donnelly at Marsing, 5 p.m.; Melba at New Plymouth, 5 p.m.; Nampa Christian at Cole Valley Christian, 5 p.m.; Horseshoe Bend at Gooding, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Mountain View at Borah, 5 p.m.; Columbia at Rocky Mountain, 5 p.m.; Kuna at Capital, 5 p.m.; Eagle at Boise, 5 p.m.; Timberline at Meridian, 5 p.m.; Nampa at Centennial, 5 p.m.; Bishop Kelly at Ridgevue, 5 p.m.; Emmett at Vallivue, 5 p.m.; Mountain Home at Caldwell, 5 p.m.; Skyview at Middleton, 7 p.m.; Marsing at McCall-Donnelly, 5 p.m.; Nampa Christian at Cole Valley Christian, 5 p.m.; Melba at New Plymouth, 5 p.m.; Notus at Wilder, 4:30 p.m.; Rimrock at Garden Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Greenleaf at Adrian (Ore.), 5 p.m.

Tennis: Boise at Kuna, 4:30 p.m.; Timberline at Borah, 4:30 p.m.; Mountain Home at Caldwell, 4 p.m.; Meridian at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Rocky Mountain at Centennial, 4 p.m.; Nampa at Eagle, 4:30 p.m.; Middleton at Ridgevue, 4 p.m.; Vallivue at Skyview, 4 p.m.; Fruitland at Parma, 4 p.m.; Payette at Weiser, 4 p.m.

Boys golf: Borah, Nampa, Kuna, Boise at Warm Springs, 4 p.m.; Centennial, Meridian, Capital, Rocky Mountain at Quail Hollow, 4 p.m.; Fruitland, Parma, Homedale, Payette at TimberStone, 3 p.m.; Marsing, McCall-Donnelly, Nampa Christian, Liberty Charter at RedHawk, 3 p.m.; Middleton, Mountain View, Timberline, Vallivue at Canyon Ridge Invitational at Canyon Springs, 10 a.m.

Girls golf: Boise, Borah, Nampa, Kuna at Centennial, 3:30 p.m.; Capital, Rocky Mountain, Centennial, Meridian at SpurWing, 4 p.m.; Fruitland, Parma, Homedale, Payette at TimberStone, 3 p.m.; Marsing, McCall-Donnelly, Nampa Christian, Liberty Charter at RedHawk, 3 p.m.; Middleton, Mountain View, Timberline, Vallivue at Canyon Ridge Invitational at Canyon Springs, 10 a.m.

