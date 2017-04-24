Varsity Extra athletes of the week: April 17-22

Please email nominations by Monday morning to rroberts@idahostatesman.com for performances based on the previous week.
SOFTBALL
Gracie Walters, Ridgevue: The Warhawks won three 4A Southern Idaho Conference games, highlighted by a 9-3 victory against Middleton that gave them a share of first place in the standings. Walters, a freshman, earned two complete-game wins, shutting out Mountain Home 6-0 with 14 strikeouts and one walk. She then picked up the win against Middleton, allowing three earned runs while striking out 16 without a single walk.
BASEBALL
Nick Romano, Rocky Mountain: The Grizzlies held on to first place in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference standings by winning two of their three games. Romano, a sophomore outfielder, finished the week 4-for-9 at the plate with a triple, two home runs and two RBIs. Romano’s solo home run to left field in the bottom of the sixth inning broke a tie and led Rocky to a 3-2 win over Borah.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Lindsey Schmidt, Bishop Kelly: The senior had one of her best overall performances of the season at the two-day Knight Invite at Bishop Kelly High. Schmidt set personal records in the high jump (5 feet, 7 inches) and triple jump (36 feet, 8 inches). She also won the 100 hurdles, establishing the top time in the state in the prelims at 15.16 seconds, and took second in the long jump (17-2.50). Schmidt was competing in the triple jump for the first time this season.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Britt Ipsen, Capital: There was no stopping the senior and Idaho signee at the YMCA Invitational at Mountain View High. Ipsen won the 110-meter hurdles (15.61 seconds), high jump (6 feet, 7 inches), long jump (22-0) and triple jump (46-1). His hurdle time was a personal record, while his high jump and triple jump were season bests.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cassidy Binder & Madeline Kraus, Borah: The duo maintained their perfect record at No. 1 girls doubles in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play with three victories last week. Binder and Kraus combined to beat Meridian 6-1, 6-1; Nampa 6-0, 6-0; and Capital 6-3, 6-2. Binder is a freshman at West Junior High and Kraus is a sophomore.
BOYS TENNIS
Chris Jirout, Capital: The freshman won all three of his 5A Southern Idaho Conference matches at the No. 1 boys singles spot last week. Jirout defeated Mountain View’s Lucas Dibelius 6-4, 7-6, Kuna’s Jovanni Munoz 6-2, 6-0 and Borah’s Tyler Phothong 6-0, 2-0 (default).
GIRLS GOLF
Livvy Nuxoll, Boise: The junior led the Braves to a one-stroke team victory over Timberline in a match at Warm Springs. Nuxoll had the best nine-hole round of the day with a 38, claiming medalist honors by two strokes.
BOYS GOLF
Sam Tidd, Rocky Mountain: The Grizzlies held off Eagle by two strokes for the team victory in a match at SpurWing. Tidd, a junior who is verbally committed to Oklahoma, carded the lowest nine-hole round to win medalist honors by two strokes.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
Comments