Varsity Extra athletes of the week: April 17-22

Capital High senior Britt Ipsen won the long jump and triple jump, and finished second in the high jump and 110-meter hurdles at the Boise Relays on Saturday at Dona Larsen Park. Rachel Roberts rroberts@idahostatesman.com