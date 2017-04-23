Varsity Extra

Sunday’s prep scores and highlights

Boys lacrosse

Late Saturday

EAGLE 16, TIMBERLINE 8

Timberline — Ethan Fleming 1 goal, 1 assist; Ed Osterberg 5 goals; Gordon McGuire 2 assist; Nate Taylor 1 goal, 1 assist; Rieley Swainston 1 goal. Goalkeeping: Connor Duncan 9 saves.

Eagle — Kevin Howard 1 goal, 2 assists; Shane Egen 2 goals; Luke Majors 2 goals; Jacob Spackman 3 goals; Nik Gillihan 4 goals, 1 assist; Zane Friedt 4 goals, 2 assists. Goalkeeping: Dylon Leming 9 saves; Brenden Billing 5 saves.

Girls lacrosse

Late Saturday

BISHOP KELLY 18, BOISE 2

Bishop Kelly — Alle Stephenson 3 goals; Adriana Berriochoa 2 goals, 3 assists; Ali Mullin 1 Assist; Lily Shalz 3 goals; Haley Brandecker 3 goals; Saylor Nelson 1 goal; Julia Smith 4 goals; Abby Milburn 1 goal; Kylee Walker 1 goal. Goalkeeping: 2 saves.

Boise — Deja Fisher 2 goals. Goalkeeping: Addie Higgins 7 saves.

Late Friday

ROCKY MOUNTAIN 16, BOISE 5

Rocky Mountain — Mattie Louprasong 5 goals, 2 assists; Darby Knudesn 1 goal, 2 assists; Kiley Barber 5 goals, 1 assist; Grace Taylor 3 goals, 5 assists; Montana Jardine 1 goal; Shelby Steiger 1 goal, 1 assist; Bailey Lenon 1 assist. Goalkeeper Amber West 5 saves.

Boise — Marisa Schalz 1 goal; Hannah Olsen 1 goal, 1 assist; Dejah Fisher 2 goals, 1 assist; Anna Gratalo 1 goal. Goalkeeping: Addie Higgins 9 saves.

Softball

Late Saturday

McCall-Donnelly 18, Grangeville 13

McCall-Donnelly 23, Grangeville 21

Monday’s schedule

Baseball: Eagle at Boise, 6 p.m.; Mountain View at Borah, 6 p.m.; Kuna at Capital, 6 p.m.; Nampa at Centennial, 6 p.m.; Timberline at Meridian, 6 p.m.; Columbia at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.; Weiser at Payette (DH), 2 p.m.; Parma at Homedale, 5 p.m.

Boys golf: Rocky Mountain at Tetherow Invitational, Bend, Ore., 10 a.m.; Fruitland, Homedale, Weiser at Baker (Ore.) Invite, 2 p.m.; Marsing, McCall-Donnelly, Nampa Christian at TimberStone, 3 p.m.

Girls golf: Mountain View, Eagle, Timberline, Columbia at Ridgecrest, 4 p.m.; Marsing, Nampa Christian at TimberStone, 3 p.m.

Softball: Eagle at Centennial, 5 p.m.; Parma at Homedale, 5 p.m.; Weiser at Payette, 5 p.m.; Fruitland at Baker (Ore.), 5 p.m.; Horseshoe Bend at Greenleaf, 4:30 p.m.; Cole Valley Christian at Notus, 4:30 p.m.

Community

GOLF

HOLE-IN-ONE

David Garrison, Warm Springs — Pitching wedge on the 132-yard No. 4. Witnessed by Jake Billmeyer and Ryan Avila.

Local Motor Sports

FIREBIRD RACEWAY

SEASON OPENER RESULTS

Super pro: Sean Shaffer, Boise, .015 reaction time, 7.55 elapsed time (7.53 dial), 171.18 mph def. Duston Wurtz, Nampa, .046, 8.00 (8.00), 166.21. Pro: Levi Burlile, Nampa, .054 reaction time, 10.20 elapsed time (10.22 dial), 128.41mph def. Troy Pecht, Caldwell, .045, 10.14 (10.16), 127.16. Sportsman: Mike Ritz, Boise, .019 reaction time, 12.51 elapsed time (12.43 dial), 98.18 mph def. Catherine Seamons, Kuna, .165, 13.14 (13.16), 103.31. Sled/Bike: Don Trafford, Nampa, .044 reaction time, 9.36 elapsed time (9.33 dial), 143.66 mph def. Jacob Wood, Meridian, -.030, 8.83 (8.82), 147.05). Junior dragster: Justin Hof, Nampa, .048 reaction time, 8.01 elapsed time (7.97 dial) 76.98 miles per hour def. Zachary Gaetz, Medicine Hat, Alberta, .067, 7.95 (7.90 dial) 80.95. Nostalgia: David Deming, Nampa, .042 reaction time, 10.53 elapsed time (10.55 dial), 121.41 mph def. Steve Lambert, Boise, 0.33, 10.17 (10.20) 131.27. Factory muscle: Mike Ritz, Boise, .006 reaction time, 12.41 elapsed time (12.43 dial), 108.06 mph def. Troy McDonald, Nampa, .076, 12.50 (12.53), 112.68. Outlaw street: Rex Petersen, Boise, .041 reaction time, 12.12 elapsed time (12.19 dial), 114.45 mph def. Michael Jaggers, Middleton, -.003, 14.17 (14.19), 93.75. Street bike: Ryan DuBois, Boise, .046 reaction time, 11.05 elapsed time (11.10 dial), 129.82 mph def. Don Trafford, Nampa, -.010, 9.27 (9.33), 144.88. Super shifter: Glen Phillips, Middleton, .112 reaction time, 12.59 elapsed time (12.53 dial), 105.18 mph def. Mike Smith, Kuna, .118, 13.48 (13.39), 103.77. Street truck: Jim Coryat, Boise, .073 reaction time, 10.35 elapsed time (10.20 dial), 112.94 mph def. Kristi Shawver, Meridian, .329, 16.82 (16.91), 81.73.

MERIDIAN SPEEDWAY

Late Saturday

Interstate Winged Sprintcar Season Opener

IWS Winged Sprintcars (35 laps) — 1. Bryan Warf; 2. Tony Thomas; 3. Stacey Jensen; 4. Cory Lockwood; 5. Mike Anderson. Pepsi Crate Cars/Super Sixes (35 laps) — 1. Drew Crenshaw; 2. Casey Tillman; 3. Tyler Barrow; 4. Rob Grice; 5. Jasen Skyberg. Project Filter Pro-4’s Tri Track Challenge (40 laps) — 1. Kenny Chandler; 2. Joe Barton; 3. Brendon Fries; 4. Ryan Bailey; 5. Jonathan Hull. Dominos Legends (35 laps) — 1. Casey Tillman; 2. Caity Miller; 3. Ethan Jones; 4. Evan Brown; 5. Dayne Amyx. Teleperformance Claimers (25 laps) — 1. Dan Lowther; 2. Micky Lawson; 3. Brian Hyde; 4. Rich Lawson; 5. Josh Hale. College of Western Idaho High School Tuners (25 laps) —1. Riley Rogers; 2. Taylor Occhipinti; 3. Kendra Occhipinti; 4. James Gates; 5. Shane Ahlrich.

Transactions

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Chris Tillman to Bowie (EL) for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Mike Pelfrey from Charlotte (IL). Transferred OF Charlie Tilson to the 60-day DL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled OF/1B Jim Adduci from Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Mike Hauschild to Fresno (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHP Kirby Yates for assignment. Recalled RHP Brooks Pounders from Salt Lake (PCL). Traded OF Ryan LaMarre to Oakland for a player to be named. Sent RHP Vicente Campos to Inland Empire (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Justin Haley on the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP Adalberto Mejia to Rochester (IL). Recalled 1B Kennys Vargas and LHP Buddy Boshers from Rochester.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Tommy Hunter on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Chih-Wei Hu from Durham (IL). Sent OF Colby Rasmus to Montgomery (SL) for a rehab assignment.

Vegas Line

NBA

Monday

Favorite

Line

O/U

Underdog

Toronto

6

192

Milwaukee

Atlanta

2 1/2

211 1/2

Washington

Golden State

7

219 1/2

at Portland

Tuesday

San Antonio

9 1/2

186 1/2

Memphis

Houston

OFF

OFF

Oklahoma City

LA Clippers

OFF

OFF

Utah

NBA PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Chicago 2, Boston 2

April 16: Chicago 106, Boston 102

April 18: Chicago 111, Boston 97

April 21: Boston 104, Chicago 87

Sunday: Boston 104, Chicago 95

Wednesday: Chicago at Boston, TBD

Friday: Boston at Chicago, TBD

x-April 30: Chicago at Boston, TBD

Washington 2, Atlanta 1

April 16: Washington 114, Atlanta 107

April 19: Washington 109, Atlanta 101

April 22: Atlanta 116, Washington 98

Monday: Washington at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Atlanta at Washington, TBD

x-Friday: Washington at Atlanta, TBD

x-April 30: Atlanta at Washington, TBD

Milwaukee 2, Toronto 2

April 15: Milwaukee 97, Toronto 83

April 18: Toronto 106, Milwaukee 100

April 20: Milwaukee 104, Toronto 77

April 22: Toronto 87, Milwaukee 76

Monday: Milwaukee at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Thursday: Toronto at Milwaukee, TBD

x-April 29: Milwaukee at Toronto, TBD

Cleveland 4, Indiana 0

April 15: Cleveland 109, Indiana 108

April 17: Cleveland 117, Indiana 111

April 20: Cleveland 119, Indiana 114

Sunday: Cleveland 106, Indiana 102

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden State 3, Portland 0

April 16: Golden St. 121, Portland 109

April 19: Golden St. 110, Portland 81

April 22: Golden State 119, Portland 113

Monday: Golden State at Portland, 8:30 p.m.

x-Wednesday: Portland at Golden State, TBD

x-Friday: Golden State at Portland, TBD

x-April 30: Portland at Golden State, TBD

San Antonio 2, Memphis 2

April 15: San Antonio 111, Memphis 82

April 17: San Antonio 96, Memphis 82

April 20: Memphis 105, San Antonio 94

April 22: Memphis 110, San Antonio 108 (OT)

Tuesday: Memphis at San Antonio, 7 or 8 p.m.

x-Thursday: San Antonio at Memphis, TBD

x-April 29: Memphis at San Antonio, TBD

Houston 3, Oklahoma City 1

April 16: Houston 118, Oklahoma City 87

April 19: Houston 115, Okla. City 111

April 21: Oklahoma City 115, Houston 113

Sunday: Houston 113, Oklahoma City 109

Tuesday: Oklahoma City at Houston, 7:30 or 8 p.m.

x-Thursday: Houston at Oklahoma City, TBD

x-April 29: Oklahoma City at Houston, TBD

L.A. Clippers 2, Utah 2

April 15: Utah 97, L.A. Clippers 95

April 18: L.A. Clippers 99, Utah 91

April 21: L.A. Clippers 111, Utah 106

Sunday: Utah 105, L.A. Clippers 98

Tuesday: Utah at L.A. Clippers, 8:30 p.m.

Friday: L.A. Clippers at Utah, TBD

x-April 30: Utah at L.A. Clippers, TBD

NHL PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

N.Y. Rangers 4, Montreal 2

April 12: New York 2, Montreal 0

April 14: Montreal 4, New York 3 (OT)

April 16: Montreal 3, New York 1

April 18: New York 2, Montreal 1

April 20: New York 3, Montreal 2 (OT)

Saturday: New York 3, Montreal 1

Ottawa 4, Boston 2

April 12: Boston 2, Ottawa 1

April 15: Ottawa 4, Boston 3

April 17: Ottawa 4, Boston 3 (OT)

April 19: Ottawa 1, Boston 0

April 21: Boston 3, Ottawa 2 (2 OT)

Sunday: Ottawa 3, Boston 2

Washington 4, Toronto 2

April 13: Washington 3, Toronto 2 (OT)

April 15: Toronto 4, Washington 3 (OT)

April 17: Toronto 4, Washington 3 (OT)

April 19: Washington 5, Toronto 4

April 21: Washington 2, Toronto 1 (OT)

Sunday: Washington 2, Toronto 1 (OT)

Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 1

April 12: Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 1

April 14: Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 1

April 16: Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4 (OT)

April 18: Columbus 5, Pittsburgh 4

Thursday: Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Nashville 4, Chicago 0

April 13: Nashville 1, Chicago 0

April 15: Nashville 5, Chicago 0

April 17: Nashville 3, Chicago 2 (OT)

Thursday: Nashville 4, Chicago 1

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 1

April 12: St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1 (OT)

April 14: St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1

April 16: St. Louis 3, Minnesota 1

April 19: Minnesota 2, St. Louis 0

Saturday: St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3 (OT)

Anaheim 4, Calgary 0

April 13: Anaheim 3, Calgary 2

April 15: Anaheim 3, Calgary 2

April 17: Anaheim 5, Calgary 4 (OT)

April 19: Anaheim 3, Calgary 1

Edmonton 4, San Jose 2

April 12: San Jose 3, Edmonton 2 (OT)

April 14: Edmonton 2, San Jose 0

April 16: Edmonton 1 San Jose 0

April 18: San Jose 7, Edmonton 0

April 20: Edmonton 4, San Jose 3 (OT)

April 22: Edmonton 3, San Jose 1

Second Round

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Washington vs. Pittsburgh

Thursday: Pittsburgh at Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: Pittsburgh at Washington, 6 p.m.

May 1: Washington at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m.

May 3: Washington at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m.

x-May 6: Pittsburgh at Washington, TBD

x-May 8: Washington at Pittsburgh, TBD

x-May 10: Pittsburgh at Washington, TBD

Ottawa vs. N.Y. Rangers

Thursday: N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Saturday: N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

May 2: Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

May 4: Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 5:30 p.m.

x-May 6: N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, TBD

x-May 9: Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, TBD

x-May 11: N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Anaheim vs. Edmonton

Wednesday: Edmonton at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Friday: Edmonton at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

April 30: Anaheim at Edmonton, 5 p.m.

May 3: Anaheim at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

x-May 5: Edmonton at Anaheim, TBD

x-May 7: Anaheim at Edmonton, TBD

x-May 10: Edmonton at Anaheim, TBD

St. Louis vs. Nashville

Wednesday: Nashville at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Friday: Nashville at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

April 30: St. Louis at Nashville, 1 p.m.

May 2: St. Louis at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 5: Nashville at St. Louis, TBD

x-May 7: St. Louis at Nashville, TBD

x-May 9: Nashville at St. Louis, TBD

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East

W

L

Pct

GB

Baltimore

12

5

.706

New York

11

7

.611

1 1/2

Boston

11

8

.579

2

Tampa Bay

10

10

.500

3 1/2

Toronto

5

13

.278

7 1/2

Central

W

L

Pct

GB

Cleveland

10

8

.556

Detroit

10

8

.556

Chicago

8

9

.471

1 1/2

Minnesota

8

10

.444

2

Kansas City

7

11

.389

3

West

W

L

Pct

GB

Houston

13

6

.684

Oakland

10

9

.526

3

Texas

9

10

.474

4

Seattle

8

12

.400

5 1/2

Los Angeles

8

12

.400

5 1/2

Saturday’s games

Detroit 5, Minnesota 4

Oakland 4, Seattle 3

N.Y. Yankees 11, Pittsburgh 5

Tampa Bay 6, Houston 3

Baltimore 4, Boston 2

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 2, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 5, Toronto 4

Sunday’s games

Houston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings

Boston 6, Baltimore 2

Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 2

Detroit 13, Minnesota 4

Texas 5, Kansas City 2

Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 11, Oakland 1

Monday’s games

Tampa Bay (Archer 2-0) at Baltimore (Jimenez 1-0), 5:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Hughes 2-1) at Texas (Perez 1-2), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Vargas 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Liriano 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 1-3), 8:07 p.m.

Leaders

BATTING—Garcia, Chicago, .371; Castro, New York, .357; Trout, Los Angeles, .351; Benintendi, Boston, .347; Souza Jr., Tampa Bay, .347; Headley, New York, .339; Bogaerts, Boston, .333; Cain, Kansas City, .333; Ellsbury, New York, .333; Altuve, Houston, .324; 1 tied at .321.

RUNS—Haniger, Seattle, 19; Davis, Oakland, 14; Headley, New York, 14; Judge, New York, 14; Lindor, Cleveland, 14; Castellanos, Detroit, 13; Gallo, Texas, 13; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 13; Sano, Minnesota, 13; Souza Jr., Tampa Bay, 13; 5 tied at 12.

RBI—Mazara, Texas, 17; Ramirez, Cleveland, 17; Souza Jr., Tampa Bay, 17; Haniger, Seattle, 16; Pujols, Los Angeles, 15; 6 tied at 14.

HITS—Souza Jr., Tampa Bay, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Benintendi, Boston, 25; Castro, New York, 25; Haniger, Seattle, 25; Altuve, Houston, 24; Garcia, Chicago, 23; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; Moreland, Boston, 23; Pillar, Toronto, 23; 2 tied at 22.

DOUBLES—Moreland, Boston, 11; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 7; Haniger, Seattle, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 7; Kepler, Minnesota, 6; Motter, Seattle, 6; CSantana, Cleveland, 6; Souza Jr., Tampa Bay, 6; 12 tied at 5.

TRIPLES—Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; 23 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS—Davis, Oakland, 7; Springer, Houston, 7; Gallo, Texas, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Moustakas, Kansas City, 6; 6 tied at 5.

STOLEN BASES—Altuve, Houston, 7; Cain, Kansas City, 6; Dyson, Seattle, 6; Ellsbury, New York, 6; Dozier, Minnesota, 5; Gardner, New York, 5; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; 5 tied at 4.

PITCHING—Bundy, Baltimore, 3-1; Keuchel, Houston, 3-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 3-0; Triggs, Oakland, 3-0; Vargas, Kansas City, 3-0; 20 tied at 2-0.

ERA—Vargas, Kansas City, 0.44; ESantana, Minnesota, 0.64; Sale, Boston, 0.91; Keuchel, Houston, 0.96; Duffy, Kansas City, 1.32; Bundy, Baltimore, 1.37; Shields, Chicago, 1.62; Carrasco, Cleveland, 1.65; Paxton, Seattle, 1.78; Miley, Baltimore, 1.90; 1 tied at 1.99.

STRIKEOUTS—Sale, Boston, 42; Salazar, Cleveland, 36; Darvish, Texas, 31; McCullers, Houston, 31; Paxton, Seattle, 30; Pineda, New York, 29; Archer, Tampa Bay, 27; Carrasco, Cleveland, 27; Kluber, Cleveland, 27; Severino, New York, 27; 1 tied at 26.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East

W

L

Pct

GB

Washington

12

5

.706

Miami

10

8

.556

2 1/2

Philadelphia

9

9

.500

3 1/2

New York

8

11

.421

5

Atlanta

6

12

.333

6 1/2

Central

W

L

Pct

GB

Chicago

10

8

.556

Cincinnati

10

9

.526

 1/2

St. Louis

9

10

.474

1 1/2

Milwaukee

9

11

.450

2

Pittsburgh

8

10

.444

2

West

W

L

Pct

GB

Colorado

13

6

.684

Arizona

12

8

.600

1 1/2

Los Angeles

9

10

.474

4

San Diego

8

12

.400

5 1/2

San Francisco

6

13

.316

7

Saturday’s games

Chicago Cubs 12, Cincinnati 8

N.Y. Yankees 11, Pittsburgh 5

Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 1

Arizona 11, L.A. Dodgers 5

Colorado 12, San Francisco 3

Miami 6, San Diego 3, 11 innings

Sunday’s games

Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 2

Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 4

Colorado 8, San Francisco 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 2

Miami 7, San Diego 3

Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Monday’s games

Chicago Cubs (Anderson 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1), 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Garrett 2-1) at Milwaukee (Garza 0-0), 5:40 p.m.

Washington (Ross 1-0) at Colorado (Anderson 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Chacin 2-2) at Arizona (Greinke 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 0-3) at San Francisco (Cain 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Leaders

BATTING—Harper, Washington, .393; Freeman, Atlanta, .381; Zimmerman, Washington, .373; Suarez, Cincinnati, .371; Cozart, Cincinnati, .370; Thames, Milwaukee, .359; Myers, San Diego, .354; Turner, Los Angeles, .349; Realmuto, Miami, .344; Phillips, Atlanta, .343; 1 tied at .338.

RUNS—Thames, Milwaukee, 21; Harper, Washington, 20; Yelich, Miami, 19; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 18; Freeman, Atlanta, 16; Suarez, Cincinnati, 16; Eaton, Washington, 15; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 15; Lamb, Arizona, 15; Votto, Cincinnati, 14; 3 tied at 13.

RBI—Ozuna, Miami, 21; Harper, Washington, 20; Lamb, Arizona, 18; Shaw, Milwaukee, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 16; Reynolds, Colorado, 16; Blackmon, Colorado, 15; Seager, Los Angeles, 15; Stanton, Miami, 15; Votto, Cincinnati, 15; 4 tied at 14.

HITS—Myers, San Diego, 28; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 27; Freeman, Atlanta, 24; Harper, Washington, 24; Phillips, Atlanta, 24; Pollock, Arizona, 24; 6 tied at 23.

DOUBLES—Turner, Los Angeles, 9; Shaw, Milwaukee, 8; Hundley, San Francisco, 7; Murphy, Washington, 7; 11 tied at 6.

TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 3; Cozart, Cincinnati, 3; Myers, San Diego, 2; 22 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS—Thames, Milwaukee, 8; Freeman, Atlanta, 7; Harper, Washington, 7; Stanton, Miami, 7; Arenado, Colorado, 6; Braun, Milwaukee, 6; Bruce, New York, 6; Cespedes, New York, 6; Ozuna, Miami, 6; Votto, Cincinnati, 6; 7 tied at 5.

STOLEN BASES—Hamilton, Cincinnati, 9; Nunez, San Francisco, 6; Peraza, Cincinnati, 6; Phillips, Atlanta, 5; Braun, Milwaukee, 4; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 4; Gordon, Miami, 4; Owings, Arizona, 4; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 4; Villar, Milwaukee, 4; 8 tied at 3.

PITCHING—Arrieta, Chicago, 3-0; Cueto, San Francisco, 3-1; Hellickson, Philadelphia, 3-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3-1; Leake, St. Louis, 3-1; McCarthy, Los Angeles, 3-0; Peralta, Milwaukee, 3-1; Robles, New York, 3-0; Senzatela, Colorado, 3-0; 16 tied at 2-0.

ERA—Anderson, Milwaukee, 1.13; Leake, St. Louis, 1.32; Gonzalez, Washington, 1.35; Scherzer, Washington, 1.37; Syndergaard, New York, 1.73; Garrett, Cincinnati, 1.83; Hellickson, Philadelphia, 1.88; Nova, Pittsburgh, 2.00; Senzatela, Colorado, 2.08; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 2.13; 1 tied at 2.25.

STRIKEOUTS—Kershaw, Los Angeles, 32; deGrom, New York, 32; Martinez, St. Louis, 31; Ray, Arizona, 30; Samardzija, San Francisco, 30; Syndergaard, New York, 30; Arrieta, Chicago, 29; Strasburg, Washington, 29; Bumgarner, San Francisco, 28; Lackey, Chicago, 26; 1 tied at 25.

Motor Sports

Cup: Food City 500 Lineup

After Friday qualifying; race Monday

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

St

No.

Driver

Car

1

42

Kyle Larson

Chevy

2

24

Chase Elliott

Chevy

3

78

Martin Truex Jr.

Toyota

4

2

Brad Keselowski

Ford

5

22

Joey Logano

Ford

6

21

Ryan Blaney

Ford

7

18

Kyle Busch

Toyota

8

1

Jamie McMurray

Chevy

9

14

Clint Bowyer

Ford

10

4

Kevin Harvick

Ford

11

48

Jimmie Johnson

Chevy

12

6

Trevor Bayne

Ford

13

31

Ryan Newman

Chevy

14

77

Erik Jones

Toyota

15

41

Kurt Busch

Ford

16

11

Denny Hamlin

Toyota

17

5

Kasey Kahne

Chevy

18

43

Aric Almirola

Ford

19

17

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ford

20

88

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Chevy

21

3

Austin Dillon

Chevy

22

20

Matt Kenseth

Toyota

23

19

Daniel Suarez

Toyota

24

13

Ty Dillon

Chevy

25

47

AJ Allmendinger

Chevy

26

27

Paul Menard

Chevy

27

37

Chris Buescher

Chevy

28

95

Michael McDowell

Chevy

29

10

Danica Patrick

Ford

30

34

Landon Cassill

Ford

31

72

Cole Whitt

Chevy

32

32

Matt DiBenedetto

Ford

33

38

David Ragan

Ford

34

15

Reed Sorenson

Chevy

35

83

Corey LaJoie

Toyota

36

23

Gray Gaulding

Toyota

37

33

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Chevy

38

51

Timmy Hill

Chevy

39

55

Derrike Cope

Toyota

Qualifying rained out. Point standings used.

Tennis

ATP: Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters

Monaco

Championship

Rafael Nadal (4), Spain, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (15), Spain, 6-1, 6-3.

MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern

W

L

T

Pts

GF

GA

Orlando City

5

1

0

15

8

5

Columbus

4

3

1

13

11

10

New York

4

3

1

13

9

9

Atlanta United FC

3

2

2

11

17

8

Chicago

3

2

2

11

10

10

New York City FC

3

3

1

10

11

7

Toronto FC

2

1

4

10

10

7

New England

2

3

3

9

11

11

D.C. United

2

3

2

8

6

12

Montreal

1

2

4

7

10

12

Philadelphia

0

4

3

3

8

14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western

W

L

T

Pts

GF

GA

Portland

5

2

1

16

18

10

FC Dallas

4

0

2

14

8

3

Houston

4

2

1

13

15

11

Sporting Kansas City

3

1

3

12

6

3

Seattle

2

2

3

9

11

8

San Jose

2

3

3

9

8

10

Real Salt Lake

2

4

2

8

9

12

Minnesota United

2

4

2

8

13

24

Vancouver

2

4

1

7

9

13

Los Angeles

2

5

0

6

8

13

Colorado

1

4

1

4

5

9

Friday’s games

Toronto FC 3, Chicago 1

Saturday’s games

Montreal 3, Philadelphia 3, tie

Houston 2, San Jose 0

Portland 2, Vancouver 1

D.C. United 2, New England 2, tie

New York 2, Columbus 0

FC Dallas 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Atlanta United FC 3, Real Salt Lake 1

Sunday’s games

Orlando City 2, New York City FC 1

Seattle 3, Los Angeles 0

Minnesota United 1, Colorado 0

