Sunday’s prep scores and highlights

Boys lacrosse
Late Saturday
EAGLE 16, TIMBERLINE 8
Timberline — Ethan Fleming 1 goal, 1 assist; Ed Osterberg 5 goals; Gordon McGuire 2 assist; Nate Taylor 1 goal, 1 assist; Rieley Swainston 1 goal. Goalkeeping: Connor Duncan 9 saves.
Eagle — Kevin Howard 1 goal, 2 assists; Shane Egen 2 goals; Luke Majors 2 goals; Jacob Spackman 3 goals; Nik Gillihan 4 goals, 1 assist; Zane Friedt 4 goals, 2 assists. Goalkeeping: Dylon Leming 9 saves; Brenden Billing 5 saves.
Girls lacrosse
Late Saturday
BISHOP KELLY 18, BOISE 2
Bishop Kelly — Alle Stephenson 3 goals; Adriana Berriochoa 2 goals, 3 assists; Ali Mullin 1 Assist; Lily Shalz 3 goals; Haley Brandecker 3 goals; Saylor Nelson 1 goal; Julia Smith 4 goals; Abby Milburn 1 goal; Kylee Walker 1 goal. Goalkeeping: 2 saves.
Boise — Deja Fisher 2 goals. Goalkeeping: Addie Higgins 7 saves.
Late Friday
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 16, BOISE 5
Rocky Mountain — Mattie Louprasong 5 goals, 2 assists; Darby Knudesn 1 goal, 2 assists; Kiley Barber 5 goals, 1 assist; Grace Taylor 3 goals, 5 assists; Montana Jardine 1 goal; Shelby Steiger 1 goal, 1 assist; Bailey Lenon 1 assist. Goalkeeper Amber West 5 saves.
Boise — Marisa Schalz 1 goal; Hannah Olsen 1 goal, 1 assist; Dejah Fisher 2 goals, 1 assist; Anna Gratalo 1 goal. Goalkeeping: Addie Higgins 9 saves.
Softball
Late Saturday
McCall-Donnelly 18, Grangeville 13
McCall-Donnelly 23, Grangeville 21
Monday’s schedule
Baseball: Eagle at Boise, 6 p.m.; Mountain View at Borah, 6 p.m.; Kuna at Capital, 6 p.m.; Nampa at Centennial, 6 p.m.; Timberline at Meridian, 6 p.m.; Columbia at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.; Weiser at Payette (DH), 2 p.m.; Parma at Homedale, 5 p.m.
Boys golf: Rocky Mountain at Tetherow Invitational, Bend, Ore., 10 a.m.; Fruitland, Homedale, Weiser at Baker (Ore.) Invite, 2 p.m.; Marsing, McCall-Donnelly, Nampa Christian at TimberStone, 3 p.m.
Girls golf: Mountain View, Eagle, Timberline, Columbia at Ridgecrest, 4 p.m.; Marsing, Nampa Christian at TimberStone, 3 p.m.
Softball: Eagle at Centennial, 5 p.m.; Parma at Homedale, 5 p.m.; Weiser at Payette, 5 p.m.; Fruitland at Baker (Ore.), 5 p.m.; Horseshoe Bend at Greenleaf, 4:30 p.m.; Cole Valley Christian at Notus, 4:30 p.m.
Community
GOLF
HOLE-IN-ONE
David Garrison, Warm Springs — Pitching wedge on the 132-yard No. 4. Witnessed by Jake Billmeyer and Ryan Avila.
Local Motor Sports
FIREBIRD RACEWAY
SEASON OPENER RESULTS
Super pro: Sean Shaffer, Boise, .015 reaction time, 7.55 elapsed time (7.53 dial), 171.18 mph def. Duston Wurtz, Nampa, .046, 8.00 (8.00), 166.21. Pro: Levi Burlile, Nampa, .054 reaction time, 10.20 elapsed time (10.22 dial), 128.41mph def. Troy Pecht, Caldwell, .045, 10.14 (10.16), 127.16. Sportsman: Mike Ritz, Boise, .019 reaction time, 12.51 elapsed time (12.43 dial), 98.18 mph def. Catherine Seamons, Kuna, .165, 13.14 (13.16), 103.31. Sled/Bike: Don Trafford, Nampa, .044 reaction time, 9.36 elapsed time (9.33 dial), 143.66 mph def. Jacob Wood, Meridian, -.030, 8.83 (8.82), 147.05). Junior dragster: Justin Hof, Nampa, .048 reaction time, 8.01 elapsed time (7.97 dial) 76.98 miles per hour def. Zachary Gaetz, Medicine Hat, Alberta, .067, 7.95 (7.90 dial) 80.95. Nostalgia: David Deming, Nampa, .042 reaction time, 10.53 elapsed time (10.55 dial), 121.41 mph def. Steve Lambert, Boise, 0.33, 10.17 (10.20) 131.27. Factory muscle: Mike Ritz, Boise, .006 reaction time, 12.41 elapsed time (12.43 dial), 108.06 mph def. Troy McDonald, Nampa, .076, 12.50 (12.53), 112.68. Outlaw street: Rex Petersen, Boise, .041 reaction time, 12.12 elapsed time (12.19 dial), 114.45 mph def. Michael Jaggers, Middleton, -.003, 14.17 (14.19), 93.75. Street bike: Ryan DuBois, Boise, .046 reaction time, 11.05 elapsed time (11.10 dial), 129.82 mph def. Don Trafford, Nampa, -.010, 9.27 (9.33), 144.88. Super shifter: Glen Phillips, Middleton, .112 reaction time, 12.59 elapsed time (12.53 dial), 105.18 mph def. Mike Smith, Kuna, .118, 13.48 (13.39), 103.77. Street truck: Jim Coryat, Boise, .073 reaction time, 10.35 elapsed time (10.20 dial), 112.94 mph def. Kristi Shawver, Meridian, .329, 16.82 (16.91), 81.73.
MERIDIAN SPEEDWAY
Late Saturday
Interstate Winged Sprintcar Season Opener
IWS Winged Sprintcars (35 laps) — 1. Bryan Warf; 2. Tony Thomas; 3. Stacey Jensen; 4. Cory Lockwood; 5. Mike Anderson. Pepsi Crate Cars/Super Sixes (35 laps) — 1. Drew Crenshaw; 2. Casey Tillman; 3. Tyler Barrow; 4. Rob Grice; 5. Jasen Skyberg. Project Filter Pro-4’s Tri Track Challenge (40 laps) — 1. Kenny Chandler; 2. Joe Barton; 3. Brendon Fries; 4. Ryan Bailey; 5. Jonathan Hull. Dominos Legends (35 laps) — 1. Casey Tillman; 2. Caity Miller; 3. Ethan Jones; 4. Evan Brown; 5. Dayne Amyx. Teleperformance Claimers (25 laps) — 1. Dan Lowther; 2. Micky Lawson; 3. Brian Hyde; 4. Rich Lawson; 5. Josh Hale. College of Western Idaho High School Tuners (25 laps) —1. Riley Rogers; 2. Taylor Occhipinti; 3. Kendra Occhipinti; 4. James Gates; 5. Shane Ahlrich.
Transactions
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Chris Tillman to Bowie (EL) for a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Mike Pelfrey from Charlotte (IL). Transferred OF Charlie Tilson to the 60-day DL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled OF/1B Jim Adduci from Toledo (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Mike Hauschild to Fresno (PCL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHP Kirby Yates for assignment. Recalled RHP Brooks Pounders from Salt Lake (PCL). Traded OF Ryan LaMarre to Oakland for a player to be named. Sent RHP Vicente Campos to Inland Empire (Cal) for a rehab assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Justin Haley on the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP Adalberto Mejia to Rochester (IL). Recalled 1B Kennys Vargas and LHP Buddy Boshers from Rochester.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Tommy Hunter on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Chih-Wei Hu from Durham (IL). Sent OF Colby Rasmus to Montgomery (SL) for a rehab assignment.
Vegas Line
NBA
Monday
Favorite
Line
O/U
Underdog
Toronto
6
192
Milwaukee
Atlanta
2 1/2
211 1/2
Washington
Golden State
7
219 1/2
at Portland
Tuesday
San Antonio
9 1/2
186 1/2
Memphis
Houston
OFF
OFF
Oklahoma City
LA Clippers
OFF
OFF
Utah
NBA PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Chicago 2, Boston 2
April 16: Chicago 106, Boston 102
April 18: Chicago 111, Boston 97
April 21: Boston 104, Chicago 87
Sunday: Boston 104, Chicago 95
Wednesday: Chicago at Boston, TBD
Friday: Boston at Chicago, TBD
x-April 30: Chicago at Boston, TBD
Washington 2, Atlanta 1
April 16: Washington 114, Atlanta 107
April 19: Washington 109, Atlanta 101
April 22: Atlanta 116, Washington 98
Monday: Washington at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Atlanta at Washington, TBD
x-Friday: Washington at Atlanta, TBD
x-April 30: Atlanta at Washington, TBD
Milwaukee 2, Toronto 2
April 15: Milwaukee 97, Toronto 83
April 18: Toronto 106, Milwaukee 100
April 20: Milwaukee 104, Toronto 77
April 22: Toronto 87, Milwaukee 76
Monday: Milwaukee at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Thursday: Toronto at Milwaukee, TBD
x-April 29: Milwaukee at Toronto, TBD
Cleveland 4, Indiana 0
April 15: Cleveland 109, Indiana 108
April 17: Cleveland 117, Indiana 111
April 20: Cleveland 119, Indiana 114
Sunday: Cleveland 106, Indiana 102
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Golden State 3, Portland 0
April 16: Golden St. 121, Portland 109
April 19: Golden St. 110, Portland 81
April 22: Golden State 119, Portland 113
Monday: Golden State at Portland, 8:30 p.m.
x-Wednesday: Portland at Golden State, TBD
x-Friday: Golden State at Portland, TBD
x-April 30: Portland at Golden State, TBD
San Antonio 2, Memphis 2
April 15: San Antonio 111, Memphis 82
April 17: San Antonio 96, Memphis 82
April 20: Memphis 105, San Antonio 94
April 22: Memphis 110, San Antonio 108 (OT)
Tuesday: Memphis at San Antonio, 7 or 8 p.m.
x-Thursday: San Antonio at Memphis, TBD
x-April 29: Memphis at San Antonio, TBD
Houston 3, Oklahoma City 1
April 16: Houston 118, Oklahoma City 87
April 19: Houston 115, Okla. City 111
April 21: Oklahoma City 115, Houston 113
Sunday: Houston 113, Oklahoma City 109
Tuesday: Oklahoma City at Houston, 7:30 or 8 p.m.
x-Thursday: Houston at Oklahoma City, TBD
x-April 29: Oklahoma City at Houston, TBD
L.A. Clippers 2, Utah 2
April 15: Utah 97, L.A. Clippers 95
April 18: L.A. Clippers 99, Utah 91
April 21: L.A. Clippers 111, Utah 106
Sunday: Utah 105, L.A. Clippers 98
Tuesday: Utah at L.A. Clippers, 8:30 p.m.
Friday: L.A. Clippers at Utah, TBD
x-April 30: Utah at L.A. Clippers, TBD
NHL PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
N.Y. Rangers 4, Montreal 2
April 12: New York 2, Montreal 0
April 14: Montreal 4, New York 3 (OT)
April 16: Montreal 3, New York 1
April 18: New York 2, Montreal 1
April 20: New York 3, Montreal 2 (OT)
Saturday: New York 3, Montreal 1
Ottawa 4, Boston 2
April 12: Boston 2, Ottawa 1
April 15: Ottawa 4, Boston 3
April 17: Ottawa 4, Boston 3 (OT)
April 19: Ottawa 1, Boston 0
April 21: Boston 3, Ottawa 2 (2 OT)
Sunday: Ottawa 3, Boston 2
Washington 4, Toronto 2
April 13: Washington 3, Toronto 2 (OT)
April 15: Toronto 4, Washington 3 (OT)
April 17: Toronto 4, Washington 3 (OT)
April 19: Washington 5, Toronto 4
April 21: Washington 2, Toronto 1 (OT)
Sunday: Washington 2, Toronto 1 (OT)
Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 1
April 12: Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 1
April 14: Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 1
April 16: Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4 (OT)
April 18: Columbus 5, Pittsburgh 4
Thursday: Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Nashville 4, Chicago 0
April 13: Nashville 1, Chicago 0
April 15: Nashville 5, Chicago 0
April 17: Nashville 3, Chicago 2 (OT)
Thursday: Nashville 4, Chicago 1
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 1
April 12: St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1 (OT)
April 14: St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1
April 16: St. Louis 3, Minnesota 1
April 19: Minnesota 2, St. Louis 0
Saturday: St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3 (OT)
Anaheim 4, Calgary 0
April 13: Anaheim 3, Calgary 2
April 15: Anaheim 3, Calgary 2
April 17: Anaheim 5, Calgary 4 (OT)
April 19: Anaheim 3, Calgary 1
Edmonton 4, San Jose 2
April 12: San Jose 3, Edmonton 2 (OT)
April 14: Edmonton 2, San Jose 0
April 16: Edmonton 1 San Jose 0
April 18: San Jose 7, Edmonton 0
April 20: Edmonton 4, San Jose 3 (OT)
April 22: Edmonton 3, San Jose 1
Second Round
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Washington vs. Pittsburgh
Thursday: Pittsburgh at Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: Pittsburgh at Washington, 6 p.m.
May 1: Washington at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m.
May 3: Washington at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m.
x-May 6: Pittsburgh at Washington, TBD
x-May 8: Washington at Pittsburgh, TBD
x-May 10: Pittsburgh at Washington, TBD
Ottawa vs. N.Y. Rangers
Thursday: N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
Saturday: N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
May 2: Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.
May 4: Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 5:30 p.m.
x-May 6: N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, TBD
x-May 9: Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, TBD
x-May 11: N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Anaheim vs. Edmonton
Wednesday: Edmonton at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
Friday: Edmonton at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
April 30: Anaheim at Edmonton, 5 p.m.
May 3: Anaheim at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
x-May 5: Edmonton at Anaheim, TBD
x-May 7: Anaheim at Edmonton, TBD
x-May 10: Edmonton at Anaheim, TBD
St. Louis vs. Nashville
Wednesday: Nashville at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
Friday: Nashville at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
April 30: St. Louis at Nashville, 1 p.m.
May 2: St. Louis at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
x-May 5: Nashville at St. Louis, TBD
x-May 7: St. Louis at Nashville, TBD
x-May 9: Nashville at St. Louis, TBD
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East
W
L
Pct
GB
Baltimore
12
5
.706
—
New York
11
7
.611
1 1/2
Boston
11
8
.579
2
Tampa Bay
10
10
.500
3 1/2
Toronto
5
13
.278
7 1/2
Central
W
L
Pct
GB
Cleveland
10
8
.556
—
Detroit
10
8
.556
—
Chicago
8
9
.471
1 1/2
Minnesota
8
10
.444
2
Kansas City
7
11
.389
3
West
W
L
Pct
GB
Houston
13
6
.684
—
Oakland
10
9
.526
3
Texas
9
10
.474
4
Seattle
8
12
.400
5 1/2
Los Angeles
8
12
.400
5 1/2
Saturday’s games
Detroit 5, Minnesota 4
Oakland 4, Seattle 3
N.Y. Yankees 11, Pittsburgh 5
Tampa Bay 6, Houston 3
Baltimore 4, Boston 2
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Texas 2, Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 5, Toronto 4
Sunday’s games
Houston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings
Boston 6, Baltimore 2
Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 2
Detroit 13, Minnesota 4
Texas 5, Kansas City 2
Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 11, Oakland 1
Monday’s games
Tampa Bay (Archer 2-0) at Baltimore (Jimenez 1-0), 5:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Hughes 2-1) at Texas (Perez 1-2), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Vargas 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Liriano 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 1-3), 8:07 p.m.
Leaders
BATTING—Garcia, Chicago, .371; Castro, New York, .357; Trout, Los Angeles, .351; Benintendi, Boston, .347; Souza Jr., Tampa Bay, .347; Headley, New York, .339; Bogaerts, Boston, .333; Cain, Kansas City, .333; Ellsbury, New York, .333; Altuve, Houston, .324; 1 tied at .321.
RUNS—Haniger, Seattle, 19; Davis, Oakland, 14; Headley, New York, 14; Judge, New York, 14; Lindor, Cleveland, 14; Castellanos, Detroit, 13; Gallo, Texas, 13; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 13; Sano, Minnesota, 13; Souza Jr., Tampa Bay, 13; 5 tied at 12.
RBI—Mazara, Texas, 17; Ramirez, Cleveland, 17; Souza Jr., Tampa Bay, 17; Haniger, Seattle, 16; Pujols, Los Angeles, 15; 6 tied at 14.
HITS—Souza Jr., Tampa Bay, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Benintendi, Boston, 25; Castro, New York, 25; Haniger, Seattle, 25; Altuve, Houston, 24; Garcia, Chicago, 23; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; Moreland, Boston, 23; Pillar, Toronto, 23; 2 tied at 22.
DOUBLES—Moreland, Boston, 11; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 7; Haniger, Seattle, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 7; Kepler, Minnesota, 6; Motter, Seattle, 6; CSantana, Cleveland, 6; Souza Jr., Tampa Bay, 6; 12 tied at 5.
TRIPLES—Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; 23 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS—Davis, Oakland, 7; Springer, Houston, 7; Gallo, Texas, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Moustakas, Kansas City, 6; 6 tied at 5.
STOLEN BASES—Altuve, Houston, 7; Cain, Kansas City, 6; Dyson, Seattle, 6; Ellsbury, New York, 6; Dozier, Minnesota, 5; Gardner, New York, 5; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; 5 tied at 4.
PITCHING—Bundy, Baltimore, 3-1; Keuchel, Houston, 3-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 3-0; Triggs, Oakland, 3-0; Vargas, Kansas City, 3-0; 20 tied at 2-0.
ERA—Vargas, Kansas City, 0.44; ESantana, Minnesota, 0.64; Sale, Boston, 0.91; Keuchel, Houston, 0.96; Duffy, Kansas City, 1.32; Bundy, Baltimore, 1.37; Shields, Chicago, 1.62; Carrasco, Cleveland, 1.65; Paxton, Seattle, 1.78; Miley, Baltimore, 1.90; 1 tied at 1.99.
STRIKEOUTS—Sale, Boston, 42; Salazar, Cleveland, 36; Darvish, Texas, 31; McCullers, Houston, 31; Paxton, Seattle, 30; Pineda, New York, 29; Archer, Tampa Bay, 27; Carrasco, Cleveland, 27; Kluber, Cleveland, 27; Severino, New York, 27; 1 tied at 26.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East
W
L
Pct
GB
Washington
12
5
.706
—
Miami
10
8
.556
2 1/2
Philadelphia
9
9
.500
3 1/2
New York
8
11
.421
5
Atlanta
6
12
.333
6 1/2
Central
W
L
Pct
GB
Chicago
10
8
.556
—
Cincinnati
10
9
.526
1/2
St. Louis
9
10
.474
1 1/2
Milwaukee
9
11
.450
2
Pittsburgh
8
10
.444
2
West
W
L
Pct
GB
Colorado
13
6
.684
—
Arizona
12
8
.600
1 1/2
Los Angeles
9
10
.474
4
San Diego
8
12
.400
5 1/2
San Francisco
6
13
.316
7
Saturday’s games
Chicago Cubs 12, Cincinnati 8
N.Y. Yankees 11, Pittsburgh 5
Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3, 10 innings
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 1
Arizona 11, L.A. Dodgers 5
Colorado 12, San Francisco 3
Miami 6, San Diego 3, 11 innings
Sunday’s games
Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 5
Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 2
Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 4
Colorado 8, San Francisco 0
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 2
Miami 7, San Diego 3
Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Monday’s games
Chicago Cubs (Anderson 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1), 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Garrett 2-1) at Milwaukee (Garza 0-0), 5:40 p.m.
Washington (Ross 1-0) at Colorado (Anderson 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Chacin 2-2) at Arizona (Greinke 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 0-3) at San Francisco (Cain 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
Leaders
BATTING—Harper, Washington, .393; Freeman, Atlanta, .381; Zimmerman, Washington, .373; Suarez, Cincinnati, .371; Cozart, Cincinnati, .370; Thames, Milwaukee, .359; Myers, San Diego, .354; Turner, Los Angeles, .349; Realmuto, Miami, .344; Phillips, Atlanta, .343; 1 tied at .338.
RUNS—Thames, Milwaukee, 21; Harper, Washington, 20; Yelich, Miami, 19; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 18; Freeman, Atlanta, 16; Suarez, Cincinnati, 16; Eaton, Washington, 15; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 15; Lamb, Arizona, 15; Votto, Cincinnati, 14; 3 tied at 13.
RBI—Ozuna, Miami, 21; Harper, Washington, 20; Lamb, Arizona, 18; Shaw, Milwaukee, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 16; Reynolds, Colorado, 16; Blackmon, Colorado, 15; Seager, Los Angeles, 15; Stanton, Miami, 15; Votto, Cincinnati, 15; 4 tied at 14.
HITS—Myers, San Diego, 28; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 27; Freeman, Atlanta, 24; Harper, Washington, 24; Phillips, Atlanta, 24; Pollock, Arizona, 24; 6 tied at 23.
DOUBLES—Turner, Los Angeles, 9; Shaw, Milwaukee, 8; Hundley, San Francisco, 7; Murphy, Washington, 7; 11 tied at 6.
TRIPLES—Blackmon, Colorado, 3; Cozart, Cincinnati, 3; Myers, San Diego, 2; 22 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS—Thames, Milwaukee, 8; Freeman, Atlanta, 7; Harper, Washington, 7; Stanton, Miami, 7; Arenado, Colorado, 6; Braun, Milwaukee, 6; Bruce, New York, 6; Cespedes, New York, 6; Ozuna, Miami, 6; Votto, Cincinnati, 6; 7 tied at 5.
STOLEN BASES—Hamilton, Cincinnati, 9; Nunez, San Francisco, 6; Peraza, Cincinnati, 6; Phillips, Atlanta, 5; Braun, Milwaukee, 4; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 4; Gordon, Miami, 4; Owings, Arizona, 4; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 4; Villar, Milwaukee, 4; 8 tied at 3.
PITCHING—Arrieta, Chicago, 3-0; Cueto, San Francisco, 3-1; Hellickson, Philadelphia, 3-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 3-1; Leake, St. Louis, 3-1; McCarthy, Los Angeles, 3-0; Peralta, Milwaukee, 3-1; Robles, New York, 3-0; Senzatela, Colorado, 3-0; 16 tied at 2-0.
ERA—Anderson, Milwaukee, 1.13; Leake, St. Louis, 1.32; Gonzalez, Washington, 1.35; Scherzer, Washington, 1.37; Syndergaard, New York, 1.73; Garrett, Cincinnati, 1.83; Hellickson, Philadelphia, 1.88; Nova, Pittsburgh, 2.00; Senzatela, Colorado, 2.08; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 2.13; 1 tied at 2.25.
STRIKEOUTS—Kershaw, Los Angeles, 32; deGrom, New York, 32; Martinez, St. Louis, 31; Ray, Arizona, 30; Samardzija, San Francisco, 30; Syndergaard, New York, 30; Arrieta, Chicago, 29; Strasburg, Washington, 29; Bumgarner, San Francisco, 28; Lackey, Chicago, 26; 1 tied at 25.
Motor Sports
Cup: Food City 500 Lineup
After Friday qualifying; race Monday
At Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol, Tenn.
Lap length: 0.53 miles
St
No.
Driver
Car
1
42
Kyle Larson
Chevy
2
24
Chase Elliott
Chevy
3
78
Martin Truex Jr.
Toyota
4
2
Brad Keselowski
Ford
5
22
Joey Logano
Ford
6
21
Ryan Blaney
Ford
7
18
Kyle Busch
Toyota
8
1
Jamie McMurray
Chevy
9
14
Clint Bowyer
Ford
10
4
Kevin Harvick
Ford
11
48
Jimmie Johnson
Chevy
12
6
Trevor Bayne
Ford
13
31
Ryan Newman
Chevy
14
77
Erik Jones
Toyota
15
41
Kurt Busch
Ford
16
11
Denny Hamlin
Toyota
17
5
Kasey Kahne
Chevy
18
43
Aric Almirola
Ford
19
17
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Ford
20
88
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Chevy
21
3
Austin Dillon
Chevy
22
20
Matt Kenseth
Toyota
23
19
Daniel Suarez
Toyota
24
13
Ty Dillon
Chevy
25
47
AJ Allmendinger
Chevy
26
27
Paul Menard
Chevy
27
37
Chris Buescher
Chevy
28
95
Michael McDowell
Chevy
29
10
Danica Patrick
Ford
30
34
Landon Cassill
Ford
31
72
Cole Whitt
Chevy
32
32
Matt DiBenedetto
Ford
33
38
David Ragan
Ford
34
15
Reed Sorenson
Chevy
35
83
Corey LaJoie
Toyota
36
23
Gray Gaulding
Toyota
37
33
Jeffrey Earnhardt
Chevy
38
51
Timmy Hill
Chevy
39
55
Derrike Cope
Toyota
Qualifying rained out. Point standings used.
Tennis
ATP: Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters
Monaco
Championship
Rafael Nadal (4), Spain, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (15), Spain, 6-1, 6-3.
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Eastern
W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA
Orlando City
5
1
0
15
8
5
Columbus
4
3
1
13
11
10
New York
4
3
1
13
9
9
Atlanta United FC
3
2
2
11
17
8
Chicago
3
2
2
11
10
10
New York City FC
3
3
1
10
11
7
Toronto FC
2
1
4
10
10
7
New England
2
3
3
9
11
11
D.C. United
2
3
2
8
6
12
Montreal
1
2
4
7
10
12
Philadelphia
0
4
3
3
8
14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Western
W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA
Portland
5
2
1
16
18
10
FC Dallas
4
0
2
14
8
3
Houston
4
2
1
13
15
11
Sporting Kansas City
3
1
3
12
6
3
Seattle
2
2
3
9
11
8
San Jose
2
3
3
9
8
10
Real Salt Lake
2
4
2
8
9
12
Minnesota United
2
4
2
8
13
24
Vancouver
2
4
1
7
9
13
Los Angeles
2
5
0
6
8
13
Colorado
1
4
1
4
5
9
Friday’s games
Toronto FC 3, Chicago 1
Saturday’s games
Montreal 3, Philadelphia 3, tie
Houston 2, San Jose 0
Portland 2, Vancouver 1
D.C. United 2, New England 2, tie
New York 2, Columbus 0
FC Dallas 1, Sporting Kansas City 0
Atlanta United FC 3, Real Salt Lake 1
Sunday’s games
Orlando City 2, New York City FC 1
Seattle 3, Los Angeles 0
Minnesota United 1, Colorado 0
