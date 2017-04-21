Eagle softball honors former coach, friend

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:35 Watch Capital's Ipsen long jump 23 feet, 9 inches Pause 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 1:24 Have you ridden the Unicorn? Deeds test-drives Starbucks' magical frap 2:02 Everything is different for real estate agents in the $1 million market 1:22 Turnabout for a Boise job trainer: 'Now we have more jobs available than trainees to fill them' 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 1:01 Riding with Union Pacific's 'Living Legend' no. 844 steam locomotive 0:20 Hey, dummy: don't make a duck face on the train tracks 0:30 Boise keeps chain retail alive 3:05 81-year-old Bogus Basin skier reaches the 1/2 million vertical feet mark Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Former Eagle High softball coach Doug Corta passed away seven months after leading the Mustangs to a state championship. Corta was diagnosed with a brain tumor in March 2014 and passed away on Nov. 6, 2015. rroberts@idahostatesman.com