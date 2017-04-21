Eagle softball honors former coach, friend

With the sun shinning bright in an uninterrupted blue sky, it was the perfect spring day for a softball game.
Doug Corta would have loved it.
Eagle High honored its late varsity softball coach — who died on Nov. 6, 2015, after battling a brain tumor — with the second annual Doug Corta Day.
Corta’s youngest daughter, Demi, threw out the ceremonial first pitch, and the Mustangs teamed up for four home runs in a 13-1, five-inning victory over Timberline on Friday afternoon.
The teams lined up along the first- and third-base lines for a moment of silence before the game, giving players and fans a moment to reflect on a man known for his big smile and limitless support of the program.
“He was always positive and motivating,” former assistant and current head coach Nicole Rollins said. “And that smile. ... One simple sentence and that guy could make you just laugh.”
