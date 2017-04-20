Varsity Extra

April 20, 2017 7:00 PM

Back in the bigs — Houston Astros promote Boise High graduate, reliever

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Boise High grad James Hoyt (2005) joined the Astros on Thursday to replace reliever Jandel Gustave, whom the club placed on the 10-day disabled list.

Hoyt was Houston’s last cut out of spring training in favor of Gustave. The 30-year-old, right-handed reliever first appeared in the majors last summer, posting a 4.91 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 22 innings.

Hoyt, who gave up baseball after college before working his back through the independent leagues, had thrown five scoreless innings to open the season in Triple-A.

“I feel good,” Hoyt told the Houston Chronicle. “I’ve been getting my work in down there and just staying ready. The day came a little sooner than I expected, but I was ready.”

Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Capital's Ipsen long jump 23 feet, 9 inches

Watch Capital's Ipsen long jump 23 feet, 9 inches 1:35

Watch Capital's Ipsen long jump 23 feet, 9 inches
Watch the 5A SIC senior all-star dunk contest 1:05

Watch the 5A SIC senior all-star dunk contest
Vallivue forces OT in 4A state boys championship but falls to Preston 0:57

Vallivue forces OT in 4A state boys championship but falls to Preston

View More Video

Sports Videos