Back in the bigs — Houston Astros promote Boise High graduate, reliever

Boise High grad James Hoyt (2005) joined the Astros on Thursday to replace reliever Jandel Gustave, whom the club placed on the 10-day disabled list.
Hoyt was Houston’s last cut out of spring training in favor of Gustave. The 30-year-old, right-handed reliever first appeared in the majors last summer, posting a 4.91 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 22 innings.
Hoyt, who gave up baseball after college before working his back through the independent leagues, had thrown five scoreless innings to open the season in Triple-A.
“I feel good,” Hoyt told the Houston Chronicle. “I’ve been getting my work in down there and just staying ready. The day came a little sooner than I expected, but I was ready.”
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Comments