Tuesday’s prep scores & highlights: Schwehr delivers walk-off win for Borah baseball

HIGHLIGHTS
BASEBALL
▪ Spencer Schwehr ripped a walk-off single up the middle to cap Borah’s come-from-behind, 4-3 victory over Meridian. The Lions trailed 3-0 entering the bottom of the sixth before rallying.
SOFTBALL
▪ Eden Cook held Kuna to three hits as the Braves remained unbeaten in the 5A SIC with a 4-3 victory at Kuna. Macy Escobar drove in the deciding run with a line-drive single to center field in the sixth inning.
▪ Mountain View’s Alyssa Millemon held Centennial to one run on five hits as the Mavericks squeaked out a 2-1 victory at home.
Softball
BOISE 4, KUNA 3
Boise
201
001
0
—
4
9
1
Kuna
000
012
0
—
3
3
0
Boise (13-3, 11-0 5A SIC) — Hitters: Macy Escobar 2-3 (RBI), Ambryn Fortier 1-3 (2B), Karsyn Zaragoza 1-4, Taiana Round 2-4 (2B, RBI), Revi Brown 1-4 (RBI), Brittney Balderas 1-3 (2B), Grace Shimatsu 1-3. Pitchers: Eden Cook (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.
Kuna (12-4, 7-3 5A SIC) — Hitters: Kaci Marshall 1-3, Rylee Newman 1-3 (HR, 2 RBIs), Lindsey Jones 1-3 (2B). Pitchers: No. Mickey Kleffner (L) 0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 K; Newman 7 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
MTN. VIEW 2, CENTENNIAL 1
Centennial
000
100
0
—
1
5
0
Mtn. View
110
000
x
—
2
5
1
Centennial (2-10, 1-8 5A SIC) — Hitters: Alicia Curry 1-3, Kaitlyn Allen 1-2, Savannah Peterson 1-3, Riley Rehberg 1-3 (2B), Meghan Boisvert 1-2. Pitchers: Curry (L) 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K.
Mountain View (8-6, 6-4 5A SIC) — Hitters: Madeline Layman 2-3 (HR, RBI), Alex Pinkston 1-2 (2B, RBI), Karly Snooks 1-2, Emily Alandt 1-3. Pitchers: Alyssa Millemon (W) 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K.
TIMBERLINE 16, COLUMBIA 1 (5)
Columbia
000
01
—
1
3
3
Timberline
816
1x
—
16
9
2
Columbia (0-16, 0-9 5A SIC) — Hitters: M. Anderson 1-3, M. Martin 1-2, P. Pucci-Stephens 1-2 (2B). Pitchers: Not provided.
Timberline (8-10, 6-5 5A SIC) — Hitters: Jesse Tomlinson 3-4 (2B, 2 RBIs), Aly Johnson 1-1, Tina Zito 1-2 (2B, 3 RBIs), Carly Kawamura 1-4, Ryan Tam 1-3 (RBI), Malia Smith 1-3 (2B, RBI), Ivy Sackett 1-2 (2B, 2 RBIs). Pitchers: Malia Smith (W) 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K; Naomi Butterfield 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
OTHER SCORES
Melba 4, Nampa Christian 0
Horseshoe Bend 15, Rimrock 0 (7)
Baseball
BORAH 4, MERIDIAN 3
Meridian
000
003
0
—
3
8
2
Borah
000
002
2
—
4
5
2
Meridian (5-10, 2-7 5A SIC) — Hitters: Grant Sargent 1-3, Heydon Stark-Kenison 1-2, Joe Yrazabal 2-3 (2B, RBI), Phoenix Hanneman 1-3 (2 RBIs), Jacob Saucerman 1-1, Trevor Wirz 2-3 (2B). Pitchers: Camden Elliott (L) 6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K; Hanneman (BS) 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
Borah (10-9, 4-6 5A SIC) — Hitters: Brett Hayes 1-3 (RBI), Sam Loomis 1-3 (RBI), Jaydon Miller 1-3, Spencer Schwehr 1-3 (RBI), Chase Nett 1-2. Pitchers: Conner Larson (W) 7 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K.
OTHER SCORES
Parma 25, Vale (Ore.) 11 (6)
Melba 5, Nampa Christian 1
New Plymouth 23, McCall-Donnelly 1 (5)
Glenns Ferry 8, Wilder 5
GIRLS GOLF
AT PLANTATION
Centennial (178) — Kaitlynn Deeble 38 (medalist), Kelsey Parker 45, Grace Simontan 44, Katie Tidwell 51.
Capital (228) — Kaylessa Alwine 52, Afton Berry 59, Alyssa Thomas 56, Camryn Layer 61.
Borah (INC) — Brianna Wiler 58, Maddie Geritz 63, Kate Kulchak 58.
Columbia (INC) — Regan McGilvery 45, Jaiden Garza 61, Susan Waskasky 64.
BOYS GOLF
AT SHADOW VALLEY
Borah (170) — Matt Verweer 43, Kooper Dennis 42, Kyle Pogue 40, Rhocko Martin 45.
Centennial (178) — Royal Madison 47, Trent Brown 46, Hunter Forst 42, Isaiah Eddins 43.
Capital (180) — Jake Simmons 40, Mike Spiers 44, Josh Boattcher 44, Logan Lawerance 52.
Columbia (200) — Colby Dillon 49, Brad Bonds 51, Kaleb McCall 46, Micha Becker 54.
TENNIS
TIMBERLINE VS. COLUMBIA
Girls: Timberline 4, Columbia 2
Singles — Devon Austin-Canning (T) def Bronte Preece 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Dean (T) def Taylor Stanard 6-1, 6-1; Sarah Carson (C) def Helen Wang 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Kate Clayton/Logan Jackson (T) def Kenzie Clements/Rebecca Frazier 6-3, 6-1; Sammi Ma/Victoria Chiou (T) def Kiera Murray/Makenna Andrews 6-1, 6-2.
Boys: Timberline 4, Columbia 2
Singles — Peter Chin Jr (T) def KJ Cleverly 6-1, 6-1; Erick Mack (T) def Jamison Julian 7-5, 6-1; Aneesh Bahadur (T) def Elwin Portillo 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Juan Carlos Mezquita/Hyrum Preece (C) def Conrad Ma/Carter Jones 6-3, 6-1; John Felin/Andrew Tucker (T) def Michael Johnson/Dayvis Cleverly 6-4, 6-1.
Mixed doubles — Lysandra Zamudio/Michael Davis (C) def McKenna Wegner/Drew Scott 6-2, 6-4; Mya Nguyen/Bradley Mitchell (C) def Tanishq Khurana/Jaden Provant 7-5, 6-2.
MTN. VIEW VS. CAPITAL
Girls: Mountain View 6, Capital 0
Singles — Bella Rico (MV) def Sidney Angstman (C) 6-0, 6-0; Kaitlyn Muniz (MV) def Emma Waddel (C) 6-2, 6-1; Hannah Mcnamee (MV) won by default.
Doubles — Lindsey Hastings/Marissa Shirley (MV) def Kira Weston/Jalen Denhartog 6-1, 6-1; Alli Milleman-Shaw/Megan Hastings (MV) def Chelsea Hunter/Rocio Gutierrez 6-0, 6-0.
Boys: Capital 4, Mountain View 2
Singles — Chris Jirout (C) def Lucas Dibelius 6-4, 7-6; Drew McCains (C) def Jacob Gray 6-4, 6-2; Jacob Thomann (C) def Jacob Conte 7-6, 6-2.
Doubles — Michael Campbell/Jarod Taylor (C) def Casey Bryant/Remi Cleveland 7-6, 6-2; Ben Botts/Mitch Garner (MV) def Seth Rich/Sammy Barnett (C) 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.
Mixed doubles — Truman Baker/Lydia Mercado (MV) def Caden Johnson/Ayla Thayer 6-3, 7-6; Chase Franklin/Zoe Stave (MV) def Chase Miller/Lindsey Van Horn 6-2, 6-7, 6-3.
VALLIVUE VS. RIDGEVUE
Girls: Vallivue 4.5, Ridgevue 1.5
Singles — Rachel Wood (V) def Keelan Reynolds 6-0, 6-2; Rebecca Mecham (V) def Sarrah Ensley 6-1, 6-1; Kayli Harris (V) def Yazmin Cervantes 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles — Ashley Nutting/Grace Larsen (V) def Annie Goyer/Faith King 6-3, 6-0; Mariah Villatone/Emily Wade (R) def Abby Gregory/Amy Huck 6-2, 6-0.
Boys: Vallivue 4.5, Ridgevue 1.5
Singles — Beau Maimer (V) def Chance Carlson 6-2, 6-2; Cody Ehlers (V) def Carter Brinton 6-3, 6-1; Jeffery Anderson (V) won by default.
Doubles — Derek Gross/Brenton Yasinski (V) def Tommy Chang/Pyro Insthisane 6-0, 6-2; Bradley Curtis/Garrett Harmer (R) def Steven Jones/Parker Burbank 6-4, 6-1.
Mixed doubles — Drew Maimer/Jessie Maimer (V) def Cullen Lewis/Lynnea Dale 6-1, 6-2; Traejen Kingston/Abby Aultz (R) def Kyle Phillippi/Lauren Nutting 6-2, 7-6 (7-3).
MIDDLETON VS. CALDWELL
Girls: Middleton 5, Caldwell 1
Singles — Jessica Browning (C) def Holly Hansen 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (3); Eliza Ganir (M) def Kimberly Hunter 2-6, 6-2, 6-3; Braelen Lowell (M) def Diana Aispuro 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Doubles — Mariah Hilliard/Ashlyn Mills (M) def Lydia Beardsley/Tori Moore 6-1, 6-0; Morgan Leavitt/Cailey Holm (M) def Delphi Lloyd/Ying Yin (Lina) Zhu 6-0, 6-2.
Boys: Middleton 3, Caldwell 3
Singles — Juan Herrera (C) def Elijah Ellsworth 6-0, 6-3; Caleb Oesch (C) won by default; Zach Hilton (C) won by default.
Doubles — Emry Wood/Grant Davis (M) def Brian Sanford/Zach Moulton 6-0, 6-0; James Murri/Garrett Walker (M) def Luis Sandoval/Eberto Ortega 6-2, 6-2.
Mixed doubles — Josh Swing/Brenna Murri (M) def Abby Gilbert/Chris Truksa 6-0, 6-2; Josh Larsen/Caley Miller (M) def Kayla White/Ford Fox 6-0, 6-0.
Wednesday’s schedule
Baseball: Capital at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.; Columbia at Timberline, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop Kelly at Caldwell, 5 p.m.; Emmett at Middleton, 5 p.m.; Mountain Home at Ridgevue, 5 p.m.; Vallivue at Skyview, 6 p.m.; Nyssa (Ore.) at Homedale, 5 p.m.
Girls golf: Marsing, McCall-Donnelly, Nampa Christian at River Birch, 3 p.m.
Softball: Capital at Rocky Mountain, 5 p.m.; Bishop Kelly at Caldwell, 5 p.m.; Skyview at Vallivue, 5 p.m.; Mountain Home at Ridgevue, 5 p.m.; Emmett at Middleton, 7 p.m.
Comments