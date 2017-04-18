Notebook: Eagle hires trio of coaches for boys basketball, girls soccer, volleyball

The Mustangs named Jeff Ranstrom their boys basketball coach, Scott Reynolds their girls soccer coach and Collin Hartman their volleyball coach Tuesday. All hires are pending school board approval.
Ranstrom, an Eagle High grad, replaces Alex Wells, whose contract was not renewed after three seasons with the Mustangs and a 28-35 record. Ranstrom played college basketball at Eastern Oregon and served as a grad assistant there before returning to Eagle as a JV coach under Wells and Tom Seifert. This is his first head coaching job.
Reynolds led the Centennial boys soccer team to three state titles between 2003-11, then took over the Patriots’ girls team for two years and finished second in 2013. He replaces Stephanie Fornander, who led the program to two state titles and eight state tournament appearances in 17 seasons.
Hartman, a 2010 Eagle grad, played men’s college volleyball at Cardinal Stritch, a NAIA program. He was a grad assistant at Illinois State for two years and served as an assistant at Northwest Nazarene last season. He replaces Michelle Dodds, who led Eagle to a 39-17 record and one state tournament appearance in three seasons. She stepped down to move to Florida.
IHSAA ADDS ASSISTANT DIRECTOR
Twin Falls Athletic Director Mike Federico will join the IHSAA as the organization’s second assistant director July 1.
Federico is in his 30th year as a teacher, coach and administrator, serving in Phoenix and Caldwell and before returning to Twin Falls, his alma mater. He led the Twin Falls baseball program in two separate stints and coached volleyball before becoming the Bruins’ athletic director in 2007.
WARD INDUCTED INTO IHSAA HALL OF FAME
Vallivue’s Gary Ward will be inducted into the IHSAA Hall of Fame during a ceremony Aug. 2 at the Boise Centre.
Ward founded the Vallivue cross country program in 1973 and was named the state coach of the year six times. He also coached football, basketball, wrestling and track before retiring in 2002.
