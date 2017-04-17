Varsity Extra athletes of the week: April 10-15

Please email nominations by Monday morning to rroberts@idahostatesman.com for performances based on the previous week.
SOFTBALL
Eden Cook, Boise: The Braves maintained the top spot in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference standings with three wins last week. Cook, a junior pitcher/outfielder, earned the win in the circle in all three games, beating Meridian 5-4 in nine innings, Rocky Mountain 4-3 and Nampa 16-4 in five innings. Cook struck out 13 on the week and went 8-for-10 at the plate with three doubles and eight RBIs.
BASEBALL
Brody Babneau, Skyview: The Hawks won all three of their 4A Southern Idaho Conference games last week, topping Mountain Home 10-0 in five innings, Emmett 9-1 and Bishop Kelly 6-0. Babneau, a sophomore, earned the win against the Tigers, going all five innings with three hits and 11 strikeouts in the shutout. Babneau then went 3-for-3 at the plate against the Huskies with a home run and two RBIs and added a sacrifice fly for a score against BK.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Tristin Bowens, Capital: The senior won three events at the Patriot Invitational on Friday at Centennial High. Bowens won the 100 meters in 12.66 seconds, the 200 meters in 26.50 seconds and the long jump with a mark of 16 feet. She also finished fourth in the triple jump to account for 38 of Capital’s 55 points.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Kade Linder, Ridgevue: The senior found the leg strength to complete — and win — the challenging double of running the 400 and 200 meters. Linder won the 400 in 50.89 seconds and then the 200 in 23.44 at the Patriot Invitational on Friday at Centennial High.
GIRLS TENNIS
Olivia Austin, Bishop Kelly: The Knights won a pair of 4A Southern Idaho Conference matches against Caldwell and Skyview last week. Austin followed suit with two wins at the No. 1 singles spot, beating Caldwell’s Jessica Browning 6-1, 6-0 and Skyview’s Madison Bowers 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.
BOYS TENNIS
Eric Lim, Boise: The Braves did not allow their 5A Southern Idaho Conference opponents any points in 6-0 sweeps of Borah and Capital. Lim led the way with victories at No. 1 boys singles, defeating Borah’s Tyler Phothong 6-0, 6-3 and Capital’s Chris Jirout 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
GIRLS GOLF
Emma Davidson, Weiser: The Weiser girls won a 3A Snake River Valley match at Rolling Hills behind Davidson’s 3-over 39 on the nine-hole course for medalist honors.
BOYS GOLF
Daniel Uranga, Homedale: The Homedale boys won a 3A Snake River Valley match by one stroke at Rolling Hills. Uranga, a freshman, carded a 2-over 38 on the nine-hole course to lead all golfers.
