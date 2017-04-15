Mountain View track team wins co-ed title at Oregon Relays

The Mountain View High track and field team scored 132 points to claim the co-ed team championship Saturday at the Oregon Relays at Hayward Field.
Summit (Ore.) finished second with 103 points.
Mavericks freshman phenom Lexy Halladay — the reigning 5A state cross country champion — set a new meet record in the girls 1,500 meters with her victory in 4 minutes, 26.59 seconds. The previous record was 4:31.37.
Senior Caleb Hardy notched another win for Mountain View in the boys 400 with a time of 49.53, giving the Mavericks five event victories over the two-day meet.
Mountain View also won the girls 3,000 steeplechase, freshman girls 100 and the girls distance medley Friday.
One other Treasure Valley athlete reached the top of the podium Saturday with Eagle’s Ashley LaJocies taking first in the freshman girls 3,000 with a time of 10:17.08.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
