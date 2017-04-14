Mountain View track team leads Oregon Relays after first day

The Mountain View High track and field team leads the co-ed standings after the first eight scored events Friday at the Oregon Relays at historic Hayward Field in Eugene.
Sophomore Adelynn Rosin won the girls 3,000-meter steeplechase in 11 minutes, 53.25 seconds, and the Mavericks’ Makenna Schuler, Breanna Stauter, McKenzie Porter and Lexi Halladay teamed up for a victory in the girls distance medley in 11:59.98.
The Mavericks’ boys and girls 4x200 relay teams also added a pair of second-place finishes, and Asha Byrd won the freshman girls 100 meters in 12.41, setting a new meet record.
In the boys 100 prelims, Bishop Kelly junior Khalil Forehand had the fastest qualifying time at 10.92.
The meet concludes Saturday.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
Comments