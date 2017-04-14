Friday’s prep scores & highlights: Meridian softball takes slugfest over Mountain View

SOFTBALL
5A SIC
Conf
Overall
W
L
W
L
Boise
9
1
11
4
Eagle
7
2
15
2
Kuna
7
2
12
3
Meridian
7
4
12
5
Rocky Mountain
5
3
7
3
Capital
5
4
12
5
Mountain View
5
4
7
4
Timberline
5
5
7
10
Borah
3
6
3
11
Centennial
1
7
2
9
Nampa
1
9
3
14
Columbia
0
8
0
15
4A SIC
Conf
Overall
W
L
W
L
T
Middleton
5
0
13
2
0
Ridgevue
5
1
10
4
2
Vallivue
5
2
11
6
0
Bishop Kelly
3
3
9
5
0
Caldwell
2
4
7
6
1
Mountain Home
2
4
4
6
0
Emmett
1
4
2
12
0
Skyview
0
5
2
12
0
Note: Due to technical issues with the GameChanger scorekeeping software, box scores were not available by press time.
SCORES
Meridian 13, Mountain View 12
Nampa 16, Boise 4 (5)
Vallivue 15, Caldwell 5 (6)
Homedale 16, Filer 1 (4)
Filer 9, Homedale 7
Melba 9, McCall-Donnelly 6
Horseshoe Bend 10, Glenns Ferry 1 (4)
LATE THURSDAY
Emmett 6, Skyview 5
BASEBALL
5A SIC
Conf
Overall
W
L
W
L
T
Rocky Mountain
8
0
10
4
0
Capital
7
1
11
3
0
Mountain View
5
2
10
6
0
Timberline
6
3
11
5
0
Centennial
4
3
8
3
1
Eagle
4
3
10
5
0
Kuna
3
5
7
8
0
Columbia
3
5
5
10
0
Borah
3
6
9
9
0
Meridian
2
5
5
8
0
Nampa
2
7
3
11
0
Boise
1
8
4
11
0
4A SIC
Conf
Overall
W
L
W
L
Middleton
6
0
10
5
Skyview
5
1
13
2
Bishop Kelly
4
2
9
6
Ridgevue
3
2
8
6
Vallivue
2
3
6
8
Mountain Home
1
5
5
10
Caldwell
1
5
3
10
Emmett
1
5
3
11
FRIDAY’S SCORES
Melba 10, McCall-Donnelly 0
TENNIS
Late Thursday
MIDDLETON VS. EMMETT
Girls: Middleton 4, Emmett 2
Singles — Maria Mumford (E) def. Holly Hansen 6-4, 6-3; Cassie Walker (E) def. Braelen Lowell 6-2, 6-2; Eliza Ganir (M) def. Elise Layne 6-2, forfeit.
Doubles — Ashlyn Mills/Mariah Hilliard (M) def. Lily King/Emma King 6-1, 6-4; Morgan Leavitt/Cailey Holm (M) def. Carys Benjamin/Savannah Dimmick 4-6, 6-4, 5-1, forfeit.
Boys: Middleton 4, Emmett 2
Singles — Koki Kitada (E) def. Nate Demarse 6-0, 6-3; Uli Cardossa (E) def. Travis Walker 6-4, 6-2; Elijah Ellsworth (M) def. Matt Pollard 6-2, 7-6.
Doubles — Emery Wood/Grant Davis (M) def. Ben Rooks/Parker Grover 6-1, 6-0; James Murri/Garrett Walker (M) def. Harry Ignacio/Dylan Fox 6-2, 3-0, forfeit.
Mixed doubles — Josh Swing/Brenna Murri (M) def. Zac Spear/Victoria King 7-5, 6-4; Josh Larsen/ Kaley Miller (M) def. Kaleb Davis/Alexander Mulso 6-3, 6-2.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Late Thursday
CENTENNIAL 6, SKYVIEW 5
Centennial — Alexi Gathman 1 goal; Emily Alder 1 goal; McCall Freidenberger 2 goals; Olivia Freidenberger 2 goals. Goalkeeper: Hannah Wauchope 7 saves.
Skyview — Karli Chaloupka 1 goal; Kylie Wilson 1 goal; Olivia Tener 2 goals; Elle Sams 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Zoe Jorgensen 7 saves.
BISHOP KELLY 16, BORAH 4
Borah — Alexia Chapman 1 goal; Solen Sheirbon 1 goal; Anysa Chanthaminavong 1 goal; Olivia Greeley 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Nickee Brumbaugh 9 saves.
Bishop Kelly — Alle Stephenson 1 goal; Adriana Berriochoa 4 goals, 1 assist; Lily Shalz 4 goals; Liz Holdridge 1 goal; Haley Brandecker 1 goal; Saylor Nelson 2 goals; Julia Smith 2 goals; Kylee Walker 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Elena Rebholtz 9 saves.
EAGLE 20, ROCKY MTN. 6
Rocky Mountain — Kiley Barber 2 goals; Grace Taylor 2 goals, 1 assist; Abby Escandon 2 goals. Goalkeeper: Amber West 17 saves.
Eagle — Josie Ewing 6 goals, 3 assists; Meredith Tell 4 goals; Audra Deakins 4 goals; Anya Szentes 2 goals, 2 assists; Brooklynn Stone 3 goals, 2 assists; Taylor Deim 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Sydney Petrehn 4 saves.
Saturday’s schedule
Baseball: Eagle at Columbia, 11 a.m.; Meridian at Mountain View, 2 p.m.; Vallivue at Ridgevue, noon; Skyview at Bishop Kelly, 1 p.m.; Melba at Parma (DH), 11 a.m.; New Plymouth at Payette, 11 a.m.; McCall-Donnelly at Marsing, noon
Golf: Mountain View, Nampa at 2-Person Best Ball at Lakeview, 8:30 a.m.
Softball: Highland at Mountain View (DH), 10 a.m.; Skyview at Bishop Kelly, 1 p.m.; Melba at Parma (DH), 11 a.m.; New Plymouth at Payette, 11 a.m.; Vale (Ore.) at Weiser, noon; Homedale at Buhl (DH), 11 a.m.; McCall-Donnelly at Marsing, noon; Cole Valley Christian at New Plymouth, 5 p.m.; Garden Valley at Adrian (Ore.), noon
Tennis: Boise, Eagle at Eastern Idaho Invite, Idaho Falls, 9 a.m.; Timberline, Parma at Tri-Cities Invite, Tri-Cities, Wash.; Payette at Baker (Ore.)
