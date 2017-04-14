Varsity Extra

April 14, 2017 9:46 PM

Friday’s prep scores & highlights: Meridian softball takes slugfest over Mountain View

By Michael Lycklama

SOFTBALL

5A SIC

Conf

Overall

W

L

W

L

Boise

9

1

11

4

Eagle

7

2

15

2

Kuna

7

2

12

3

Meridian

7

4

12

5

Rocky Mountain

5

3

7

3

Capital

5

4

12

5

Mountain View

5

4

7

4

Timberline

5

5

7

10

Borah

3

6

3

11

Centennial

1

7

2

9

Nampa

1

9

3

14

Columbia

0

8

0

15

4A SIC

Conf

Overall

W

L

W

L

T

Middleton

5

0

13

2

0

Ridgevue

5

1

10

4

2

Vallivue

5

2

11

6

0

Bishop Kelly

3

3

9

5

0

Caldwell

2

4

7

6

1

Mountain Home

2

4

4

6

0

Emmett

1

4

2

12

0

Skyview

0

5

2

12

0

Note: Due to technical issues with the GameChanger scorekeeping software, box scores were not available by press time.

SCORES

Meridian 13, Mountain View 12

Nampa 16, Boise 4 (5)

Vallivue 15, Caldwell 5 (6)

Homedale 16, Filer 1 (4)

Filer 9, Homedale 7

Melba 9, McCall-Donnelly 6

Horseshoe Bend 10, Glenns Ferry 1 (4)

 

LATE THURSDAY

Emmett 6, Skyview 5

BASEBALL

5A SIC

Conf

Overall

W

L

W

L

T

Rocky Mountain

8

0

10

4

0

Capital

7

1

11

3

0

Mountain View

5

2

10

6

0

Timberline

6

3

11

5

0

Centennial

4

3

8

3

1

Eagle

4

3

10

5

0

Kuna

3

5

7

8

0

Columbia

3

5

5

10

0

Borah

3

6

9

9

0

Meridian

2

5

5

8

0

Nampa

2

7

3

11

0

Boise

1

8

4

11

0

4A SIC

Conf

Overall

W

L

W

L

Middleton

6

0

10

5

Skyview

5

1

13

2

Bishop Kelly

4

2

9

6

Ridgevue

3

2

8

6

Vallivue

2

3

6

8

Mountain Home

1

5

5

10

Caldwell

1

5

3

10

Emmett

1

5

3

11

FRIDAY’S SCORES

Melba 10, McCall-Donnelly 0

TENNIS

Late Thursday

MIDDLETON VS. EMMETT

Girls: Middleton 4, Emmett 2

Singles — Maria Mumford (E) def. Holly Hansen 6-4, 6-3; Cassie Walker (E) def. Braelen Lowell 6-2, 6-2; Eliza Ganir (M) def. Elise Layne 6-2, forfeit.

Doubles — Ashlyn Mills/Mariah Hilliard (M) def. Lily King/Emma King 6-1, 6-4; Morgan Leavitt/Cailey Holm (M) def. Carys Benjamin/Savannah Dimmick 4-6, 6-4, 5-1, forfeit.

Boys: Middleton 4, Emmett 2

Singles — Koki Kitada (E) def. Nate Demarse 6-0, 6-3; Uli Cardossa (E) def. Travis Walker 6-4, 6-2; Elijah Ellsworth (M) def. Matt Pollard 6-2, 7-6.

Doubles — Emery Wood/Grant Davis (M) def. Ben Rooks/Parker Grover 6-1, 6-0; James Murri/Garrett Walker (M) def. Harry Ignacio/Dylan Fox 6-2, 3-0, forfeit.

Mixed doubles — Josh Swing/Brenna Murri (M) def. Zac Spear/Victoria King 7-5, 6-4; Josh Larsen/ Kaley Miller (M) def. Kaleb Davis/Alexander Mulso 6-3, 6-2.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Late Thursday

CENTENNIAL 6, SKYVIEW 5

Centennial — Alexi Gathman 1 goal; Emily Alder 1 goal; McCall Freidenberger 2 goals; Olivia Freidenberger 2 goals. Goalkeeper: Hannah Wauchope 7 saves.

Skyview — Karli Chaloupka 1 goal; Kylie Wilson 1 goal; Olivia Tener 2 goals; Elle Sams 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Zoe Jorgensen 7 saves.

BISHOP KELLY 16, BORAH 4

Borah — Alexia Chapman 1 goal; Solen Sheirbon 1 goal; Anysa Chanthaminavong 1 goal; Olivia Greeley 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Nickee Brumbaugh 9 saves.

Bishop Kelly — Alle Stephenson 1 goal; Adriana Berriochoa 4 goals, 1 assist; Lily Shalz 4 goals; Liz Holdridge 1 goal; Haley Brandecker 1 goal; Saylor Nelson 2 goals; Julia Smith 2 goals; Kylee Walker 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Elena Rebholtz 9 saves.

EAGLE 20, ROCKY MTN. 6

Rocky Mountain — Kiley Barber 2 goals; Grace Taylor 2 goals, 1 assist; Abby Escandon 2 goals. Goalkeeper: Amber West 17 saves.

Eagle — Josie Ewing 6 goals, 3 assists; Meredith Tell 4 goals; Audra Deakins 4 goals; Anya Szentes 2 goals, 2 assists; Brooklynn Stone 3 goals, 2 assists; Taylor Deim 1 goal. Goalkeeper: Sydney Petrehn 4 saves.

Saturday’s schedule

Baseball: Eagle at Columbia, 11 a.m.; Meridian at Mountain View, 2 p.m.; Vallivue at Ridgevue, noon; Skyview at Bishop Kelly, 1 p.m.; Melba at Parma (DH), 11 a.m.; New Plymouth at Payette, 11 a.m.; McCall-Donnelly at Marsing, noon

Golf: Mountain View, Nampa at 2-Person Best Ball at Lakeview, 8:30 a.m.

Softball: Highland at Mountain View (DH), 10 a.m.; Skyview at Bishop Kelly, 1 p.m.; Melba at Parma (DH), 11 a.m.; New Plymouth at Payette, 11 a.m.; Vale (Ore.) at Weiser, noon; Homedale at Buhl (DH), 11 a.m.; McCall-Donnelly at Marsing, noon; Cole Valley Christian at New Plymouth, 5 p.m.; Garden Valley at Adrian (Ore.), noon

Tennis: Boise, Eagle at Eastern Idaho Invite, Idaho Falls, 9 a.m.; Timberline, Parma at Tri-Cities Invite, Tri-Cities, Wash.; Payette at Baker (Ore.)

