April 14, 2017 6:28 PM

Mountain View wrestling hall of famer returns to take over the Mavericks

By Michael Lycklama

Spence Patrick will become the first Mountain View graduate to coach a Maverick program next season as the school hired the 2008 grad to lead its wrestling team.

Patrick, 27, wrestled at Stanford after winning two Idaho state championships. The Maverick Hall of Fame member returned to Mountain View as an assistant coach in 2012-13, when the program took third at state. He left for an engineering job in Louisiana before coming back to the Treasure Valley last season as an assistant at Kuna.

This will be the first head coaching job for the former Mountain View starting linebacker. Patrick replaces Darren Allen, who led the Mavericks for two seasons before resigning.

“As a coach, you have two to three kids that stand out in your coaching career that you wish everyone else would follow suit,” Mountain View Athletic Director Luke Wolf said. “Spence was that guy for us.”

