Varsity Extra athletes of the week: April 3-8

Please email nominations by Monday morning to rroberts@idahostatesman.com for performances based on the previous week.
SOFTBALL
Jordyn Miller, Meridian: The Warriors defeated two-time defending state champion Eagle 5-4 in 10 innings in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game. Miller earned the complete-game win, striking out 15 while allowing seven hits and three earned runs.
BASEBALL
Kase Ogata, Rocky Mountain: The Grizzlies swept Eagle 9-1 and 3-0 in a matchup of two of the 5A Southern Southern Idaho Conference’s top teams. Ogata, a junior, went 3-for-6 in the series with a two-run home run, sacrifice fly, double and five RBIs.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Lexi Halladay, Mountain View: The freshman won the 1,600 (4:54.25) and 3,200 (10:42.49) meters at the Boise Relays at Dona Larsen Park. Both times rank No. 1 in the state, and her 1,600 is the eighth-fastest in the nation this season, according to athletic.net.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Caleb Hardy, Mountain View: The senior won the 200 meters (21.95), 400 (49.33) and ran a leg on the Mavericks’ winning 4x100 relay team (42.18) at the Boise Relays at Dona Larsen Park. He ranks No. 1 in the state in all three events this season, according to athletic.net.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rachel Wood, Vallivue: The senior held off Mountain Home’s Rebecca Martin in a tight match, winning 6-2, 7-5 to remain unbeaten against 4A Southern Idaho Conference opponents at the Falcons’ No. 1 girls singles position this season.
BOYS TENNIS
Lucas Dibelius, Mountain View: Competing for the Mavericks in the No. 1 boys singles spot, Dibelius did not drop a game in sweeping Borah’s Tyler Phothong 6-0, 6-0 and helping the Mountain View boys earn the team victory.
GIRLS GOLF
Kaitlynn Deeble, Centennial: Deeble carded a round of 81 to finish first in the Ray Wilmot Memorial at River Birch Golf Course in Star. The Patriots also earned the team victory out of nine schools.
BOYS GOLF
Jake Slocum, Rocky Mountain: The freshman shot a 75 to claim medalist honors in the Ray Wilmot Memorial at River Birch Golf Course in Star. Slocum aced the 180-yard No. 14 with a 6-iron.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
