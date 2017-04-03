Monday’s prep scores and highlights: Tentinger’s walk-off hit lifts Middleton past BK

HIGHLIGHTS
BASEBALL
▪ Middleton’s Henry Tentinger singled through the right side of the infield in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off hit in the Vikings’ 11-10 win over Bishop Kelly.
SOFTBALL
▪ Homedale’s Dakota Kelly struck out nine in a five-inning no-hitter at Parma. The Trojans won 29-0.
Baseball
SKYVIEW 11, CALDWELL 0 (5)
Skyview
106
31
—
11
12
2
Caldwell
000
00
—
0
5
4
Skyview (10-1, 2-0 4A SIC) — Hitters: Julian Masuca 2-4, Cody Balle 2-2 (2B), Brody Babneau 3-4 (2 RBIs), Harris Villanueva 2-2 (RBI), Jake Bernal 1-4 (2B, 2 RBIs), Orlanda Herrera 1-3 (RBI), Blake Maxwell 1-2. Pitchers: Masuca (W) 4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Tanner Calhoun 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
Caldwell (2-7, 0-2 4A SIC) — Hitters: Dyson Scott 2-3, Dylan Shields 1-2, Corbin Beets 1-3, Christian Mehiel 1-1. Pitchers: Dylan Shields (L) 4 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 5 BB, 3 K; Kaleb Rodriguez 1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.
MIDDLETON 11, BISHOP KELLY 10
Bishop Kelly
021
304
0
—
10
11
0
Middleton
400
042
1
—
11
17
4
Bishop Kelly (6-5, 1-1 4A SIC) — Hitters: Conor Callanan 1-4 (RBI), Josh Vaughan 2-5 (2B), Caden Centers 2-4 (2B, RBI), Dylan Catalano 2-3, Connor Butler 1-3 (2B, RBI), Ben Ranieri 3-4 (2B, 3 RBIs). Pitchers: Josh Hess 4.1 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 4 BB, 1 K; DJ Claiborne 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K; Kyle Adams (L) 1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Middleton (6-5, 2-0 4A SIC) — Hitters: Braydon Mitchell 2-3, Hayden Smith 3-5 (2 2Bs, 2 RBIs), DJ Hagler 1-5 (2B), Henry Tentinger 2-4 (2 RBIs), Blake Chainey 3-3 (2B, 3 RBIs), Colton McGee 1-2, Jared Baltzer 1-4 (2B, 2 RBIs), Trevor Lara 3-4, Joe Orrison 1-3 (2 RBIs). Pitchers: Trevor Lara 2.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K; Darin Post (W) 4.2 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 7 K.
Boys golf
AT BOISE RANCH
Mountain View (160) — Devin Halford 37 (medalist), Seth Jones 38, Hunter Eberhardt 42, Drew Sayer 43.
Meridian (164) — Kollyn Ambler 39, Casey Winter 39, Mikey Harpt 41, Brett Littrell 45.
Centennial (190) — Ben Perez 44, Jackson Cleverly 47, Royal Madison 49, Isaiah Eddins 50.
Kuna (214) — Skyler Cook 46, Wyatt Allen 46, Patrick Hansen 57, Nick Brodie 57.
AT HILLCREST
Borah (174) — Matt Vermeer 41, Will Fredriksson 42, Kyle Pogue 44, Kooper Tharp 47.
Boise (178) — Joe Gustavel 40 (co-medalist), Jacob Fritz 42, Scott Michael 46, Connor Cadwell 50.
Timberline (183) — John Wadner 40 (co-medalist), Ben Arzen 41, Ryan Uria 49, Cameron Wadsworth 53.
Capital (191) — Jake Simmons 44, Mike Spiers 48, Josh Boettcher, Brendan Atar 50,
Softball
RIDGEVUE 13, EMMETT 1 (5)
Emmett
100
00
—
1
7
5
Ridgevue
238
0x
—
13
7
1
Emmett (0-1 4A SIC) — Hitters: Mady Goslin 1-3 (2B), Lilah Cymbalak 2-3, Maddie Crume 1-3, Brook Timony 1-1, Kaylee Schofield 1-2 (2B), Madi Jo Taylor 1-1. Pitchers: Emily Kominek (L) 4 IP, 7 H, 13 R, 10 ER, 4 BB, 4 K.
Ridgevue (7-3-2, 2-0 4A SIC) — Hitters: Kiley Kendall 1-2 (2 RBIs), Carley Pena 1-3 (RBI), Skylar Morris 1-2 (2B, 3 RBIs), Gracie Walters 1-3, Brooklyn Oswald 1-1, Jazmin Ramirez 1-2 (2B, RBI), Kendall Pena 1-1 (2B, 2 RBIs). Pitchers: Oswald (W) 4 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K; Morris 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
OTHER SCORES
Homedale 29, Parma 0 (5)
Tuesday’s schedule
Baseball: Timberline at Boise, 6 p.m.; Borah at Capital, 6 p.m.; Columbia at Centennial, 6 p.m.; Meridian at Eagle, 6 p.m.; Rocky Mountain at Nampa, 6 p.m.; Kuna at Mountain View, 6 p.m.; Payette at Homedale, 5 p.m.; Vale (Ore.) at Weiser, 6 p.m.; McCall-Donnelly at Nampa Christian, 5 p.m.; Marsing at New Plymouth, 5 p.m.; Melba at Cole Valley Christian, 5 p.m.
Golf: Capital, Centennial, Columbia, Eagle, Mountain View, Nampa, Vallivue at Ray Wilmot Memorial Tournament at River Birch, 8:30 a.m.; Marsing, McCall-Donnelly, Nampa Christian at Ridgecrest, 3 p.m.
Softball: Timberline at Boise, 5 p.m.; Borah at Capital, 5 p.m.; Columbia at Centennial, 5 p.m.; Meridian at Eagle, 5 p.m.; Kuna at Mountain View, 5 p.m.; Rocky Mountain at Nampa, 5 p.m.; Parma at Fruitland, 5 p.m.; Payette at Homedale, 5 p.m.; Melba at Cole Valley Christian, 5 p.m.; McCall-Donnelly at Nampa Christian, 5 p.m.; Marsing at New Plymouth, 5 p.m.; Glenns Ferry at Greenleaf, 4:30 p.m.; Rimrock at Notus, 4:30 p.m.; Horseshoe Bend at Adrian (Ore.), 5 p.m.; Wilder at Garden Valley, 5 p.m.
Tennis: Columbia at Boise, 4:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Borah, 4:30 p.m.; Centennial at Eagle, 4:30 p.m.; Kuna at Nampa, 4:30 p.m.; Timberline at Rocky Mountain, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgevue at Skyview, 4 p.m.; Middleton at Bishop Kelly, 4 p.m.; Emmett at Caldwell, 4 p.m.; Mountain Home at Vallivue, 4 p.m.; Weiser at Parma, 4 p.m.; Payette at Homedale, 4 p.m.
Track: Fruitland, Parma, Weiser, Marsing, Liberty Charter at Homedale, 4:15 p.m.; Payette, Cole Valley Christian, Cascade, Garden Valley, Tri-Valley at New Plymouth, 3:45 p.m.
Comments