Varsity Extra athletes of the week: March 27-April 1

SOFTBALL
Reylenne Cortes, Middleton: The junior threw a perfect game for the Vikings in a 10-0, five-inning victory against Columbia in the Sugar Town Tournament at West Park in Nampa. Cortes struck out 10 in the win and went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and three RBIs.
BASEBALL
Chans Arce, Capital: The senior infielder propelled the Eagles to a 7-6 victory against Madison in the Buck’s Bags Spring Classic. Arce hit a walk-off grand slam, finishing 2-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs.
Note: Most Treasure Valley schools were on spring break last week, and no results were reported to the Idaho Statesman for track, tennis or golf.
