Spring break tournaments bring 118 baseball, softball games to Valley this weekend

The Idaho high school rule book states the baseball and softball season started March 8. But the season doesn’t truly kick into gear until the Treasure Valley hosts its annual spring break tournaments.
The Buck’s Bags Spring Classic starts Thursday and draws 36 baseball teams from Idaho and Oregon to eight Treasure Valley sites. Each team will play four games in the jam-packed, three-day round robin schedule for a total of 72 games. See the full schedule here.
The 11-team Sugar Town Softball Tournament follows Friday and Saturday. It has shifted to a round-robin format in its second year replacing the Idaho Sporting Goods Tournament. Here’s the full schedule.
And Ridgevue hosts a new softball tournament, Win the Pitch, drawing 16 teams competing in two separate eight-team brackets starting Friday. See the full brackets here.
