March 27, 2017 6:41 PM

Varsity Extra athletes of the week: March 20-25

By Rachel Roberts

BASEBALL

Brandon Macho, Meridian: The Warriors needed 11 innings to beat Mountain View 8-7 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game. Macho, a senior outfielder/pitcher, secured Meridian’s win with a walk-off RBI double. He finished 2-for-6 at the plate with two RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Rylee Newman, Kuna: The Kavemen handed Rocky Mountain its first loss of the season, winning 4-1 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game. Newman earned the complete-game win, allowing two hits and one unearned run with two strikeouts and one walk. She also hit a double.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Lexy Halladay, Mountain View: The freshman ran the 1,600 meters in 4 minutes, 54.57 seconds, a time that would be fast enough to break the overall state meet record of 4:55.06, set by Boise’s Emily Hamlin. Halladay’s time ranks ninth in the nation this season, according to athletic.net.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Toran Zimmerman, Timberline: The sophomore won the 400 meters in 48.30 seconds, a time that was less than half a second shy of matching the overall state meet record of 47.97, set by Eagle’s James Heckendorn. Zimmerman’s time is No. 1 in the state this season, according to athletic.net.

GIRLS TENNIS

Jessica Browning, Caldwell: Browning improved to 4-1 this season in the Cougars’ No. 1 girls singles spot with two wins last week. Browning defeated Mountain Home’s Rhyan Caldwell 6-1, 6-0 and Skyview’s Abby Laub 6-3, 6-2.

BOYS TENNIS

Beau Maimer, Vallivue: Maimer won two matches last week against 4A Southern Idaho Conference opponents, defeating Ridgevue’s Chance Carlson 6-3, 6-3 and Skyview’s Chris Stanciu 6-3, 6-2.

GIRLS GOLF

Kaitlynn Deeble, Centennial: Deeble won two events last week against 5A Southern Idaho Conference competition. She opened the week with a nine-hole total of 42 at SpurWing for medalist honors, then she won the Nampa Invitational at Centennial Golf Course by one stroke with a 2-over 74.

BOYS GOLF

Matt Vermeer, Timberline: Vermeer posted the lowest nine-hole round based on results reported to the Idaho Statesman last week. He earned medalist honors for his nine-hole 36 at Falcon Crest.

