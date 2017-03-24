Friday’s prep scores and highlights: Eagle softball earns sixth shutout of season

HIGHLIGHTS
SOFTBALL
▪ Eagle senior catcher Rachel Menlove — a Portland State signee — belted two home runs in Eagle’s 18-0, three-inning rout of Timberline. Senior pitcher Autumn Moffat tossed the no-hitter, striking out five. It was the sixth shutout of the season for the two-time defending 5A state champions.
BASEBALL
MTN. VIEW 10, LAKE CITY 1
Mtn. View
400
301
2
—
10
12
1
Lake City
100
000
0
—
1
3
2
Mountain View (5-2) — Hitters: Riley Harrison 1-3 (RBI), Carson Smith 2-4, Charles Alandt 2-4 (RBI), Levi Adams Burrell 2-3 (RBI), Tanner McGrath 1-3 (RBI), Boden Mills 2-3 (RBI), Matthew Reynolds 1-4 (RBI), Jon Milner 1-4. Pitchers: Ryan McCormick (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.
Lake City — Stats not provided.
LAKE CITY 7, MTN. VIEW 4
Mtn. View
020
020
0
—
4
7
4
Lake City
100
015
x
—
7
9
3
Mountain View (5-3) — Hitters: Riley Harrison 1-3 (RBI), Charles Alandt 1-4, Tanner McGrath 2-4 (2B), Cale LaFever 2-2, Matthew Reynolds 1-4 (RBI). Pitchers: Caleb Nielebeck (L) 5.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K; Carson Smith 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
Lake City — Stats not provided.
COEUR D’ALENE 5, ROCKY MTN. 1
Rocky
000
211
0
—
4
6
3
CDA
010
310
x
—
5
7
3
Rocky Mountain (3-2) — Hitters: Kase Ogata 1-3, Tyler Hollow 2-4 (2B), Gabe Hughes 1-3 (2B, 2 RBIs), Payton Lewis 1-3 (RBI), Michael Callister 1-3. Pitchers: Ethan Christianson 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Kenny Bradley (L) 3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K.
Coeur d’Alene — Hitters: Cameron Luckey 1-3, Kallen Langley 1-2, Jayce Bailey 1-2, Levi Haen 2-3 (RBI), Riley Alley 1-3 (HR, 3 RBIs), Quinton Bunch 1-2 (RBI). Pitchers: Jackson Sumner (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K; Brett Kessee 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K; Matthew Averett (S) 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
COEUR D’ALENE 3, ROCKY MTN. 2
Rocky
001
100
0
—
2
6
1
CDA
210
000
x
—
3
5
0
Rocky Mountain (3-3) — Hitters: Ryan Hansen 1-2 (RBI), Tyler Hollow 1-2, Damian McKenney 1-4, Kaden Hollow 1-2, Gabe Hughes 1-3 (HR, RBI), Michael Callister 1-3. Pitchers: Brooks Juhasz (L) 3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Matt Hansen 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K.
Coeur d’Alene — Hitters: Cameron Luckey 1-3 (RBI), Noah Mayfield 1-2, Trevor Luckey 1-2 (HR, 2 RBIs), Jackson Sumner 1-3. Pitchers: Jayce Bailey (W) 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; Thomas Robinson 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Daniel Gunnerson 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
MIDDLETON 8, EMMETT 1 (6)
Middleton
004
130
—
8
12
0
Emmett
100
000
—
1
2
5
Middleton (2-5, 1-0 4A SIC) — Hitters: Braydon Mitchell 1-3, Hayden Smith 3-4 (2B), Henry Tentinger 1-2, Blake Chainey 1-3 (3B, 2 RBIs), Colton McGee 1-4 (2 RBIs), Trevor Lara 4-4, Darin Post 1-3 (2B). Pitchers: Lara (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.
Emmett (0-7, 0-1 4A SIC) — Hitters: Cayden Crume 1-3, Shane Robison 1-2. Pitcher: Conner Gibson (L) 5.1 IP, 12 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
OTHER SCORES
Marsing 13, Wilder 2 (6)
SOFTBALL
EAGLE 18, TIMBERLINE 0 (3)
Eagle
945
—
18
16
1
Timberline
000
—
0
0
1
Eagle (11-1, 3-1 5A SIC) — Hitters: Kelly Kukla 4-4 (3 2Bs, 6 RBIs), Jaxie Klucewich 1-2 (2B), Noelle Foster 2-3 (2B, 2 RBIs), Rachel Menlove 3-3 (2 HRs, 5 RBIs), Autumn Moffat 2-3 (RBI), Ashley O’Connor 1-1, Demi Corta 1-2 (2 RBIs), Kate Kukla 2-3 (2 RBIs). Pitchers: Moffat (W) 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K.
Timberline (2-6, 2-3 5A SIC) — Pitchers: Cassie Schmidt (L) 3 IP, 16 H, 18 R, 15 ER, 4 BB, 0 K.
RIDGEVUE 10, MTN. HOME 2 (5)
Ridgevue
031
60
—
10
8
0
Mtn. Home
000
11
—
2
3
6
Ridgevue (3-3-1, 1-0 4A SIC) — Hitters: Kiley Kendall 2-4 (2B, 2 RBIs), Carley Pena 1-4, Courtney Flaherty 1-3 (3B, 2 RBIs), Gracie Walters 1-2, Jazmin Ramirez 2-3 (RBI), Kendall Pena 1-3 2B). Pitchers: Walters (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 12 K.
Mountain Home (2-3, 0-1 4A SIC) — Hitters: Ryan Floyd 1-2, Jesslyn Kreibs 1-2 (3B, RBI), Taylor Wilson 1-2 (RBI). Pitchers: Jaden Lancaster (L) 5 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.
TRACK & FIELD
Thursday’s late results
AT CAPITAL HIGH
Note: Field events not provided.
Girls: Eagle 79, Capital 73
100 meters: 1, Tristin Bowens, Capital, 12.99. 200: 1, Tristin Bowens, Capital, 26.86. 400: 1, McKenna Emerson, Eagle, 1:00.59. 800: 1, Lauren McKinnon, Capital, 2:28.97. 1,600: 1, Dania Holmberg, Eagle, 5:26.37. 3,200: 1, McKenna Emerson, Eagle, 11:34.00. 100 hurdles: 1, Emma Cole, Capital, 16.75. 300 hurdles: 1, Emma Cole, Capital, 48.42. 4x100 relay: 1, Eagle ‘A’ (Brooklyn Bingham, Aimee Peery, Annika Peery, Abby Mangum), 50.16. 4x200: 1, Eagle ‘A’ (Brooklyn Bingham, Aimee Peery, Annika Peery, Abby Mangum), 1:47.73. 4x400: 1, Capital ‘A’ (Emily Fales, Lauren McKinnon, Emma Cole, Jessi Taylor), 4:26.96. 4x800: 1, Capital ‘A’ (Kendell Johnson, Julia Zickefoose, Robyn Reeder, Lauren McKinnon), 11:08.07.
Boys: Capital 84, Eagle 68
100 meters: 1, Jaden Sims, Eagle, 11.89. 200: 1, Adam Brown, Eagle, 22.98. 400: 1, Adam Brown, Eagle, 51.34. 800: 1, Calvin Freeman, Eagle, 2:00.50. 1,600: 1, Braden Dayton, Capital, 5:00.49. 3,200: 1, Calvin Freeman, Eagle, 10:26.64. 110 hurdles: 1, Britt Ipsen, Capital, 15.71. 300 hurdles: 1, Dominic Slocum, Capital, 43.71. 4x100 relay: 1, Eagle ‘A’ (Del Ray Rude, Jaden Sims, Charles Baker, Josh Hosac), 45.59. 4x200: 1, Capital ‘A’ (Carter Johnson, Brennan Klemme, Lucas Caballero, Dominic Slocum), 1:36.01. 4x400: 1, Capital ‘A’ (Dominic Slocum, Alijah Gray, Matt Ihling, Tanner Hahn), 3:33.43. 4x800: 1, Capital ‘A’ (Brandon McMillan, Tanner Hahn, Khai Hirschi, Matt Ihling), 9:32.19.
AT RIDGEVUE HIGH
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Skyview 105, 2. Caldwell 99.25, 3. Ridgevue 43.5, 4. Emmett 24.25.
100 meters: 1, Mohlke, Rachel, Skyview, 13.0h. 2, Zabel, Charlene, Caldwell, 13.1h. 3, Rill, Brenna, Skyview, 13.2h. 200: 1, Morris, Deyla, Skyview, 28.6h. 2, Blacker, Jorian, Skyview, 28.8h. 3, Van Lith, Lauren, Ridgevue, 29.3h. 400: 1, Peterson, Kasidy, Skyview, 1:04.6h. 2, Van Lith, Lauren, Ridgevue, 1:04.6h. 3, Parson, Kaylie, Ridgevue, 1:12.5h. 800: 1, LaVergne, Gemma, Emmett, 2:25.0h. 2, Jacobsen, Makenzie, Skyview, 2:28.6h. 3, Freeman, Katie, Skyview, 2:43.4h. 1,600: 1, LaVergne, Gemma, Emmett, 5:31.7h. 2, Van Lith, Danielle, Ridgevue, 5:42.7h. 3, Darrington, Mikayla, Caldwell, 6:26.0h. 3,200: 1, Webster, Hannah, Caldwell, 12:36.5h. 2, Freeman, Katie, Skyview, 13:00.7h. 3, Webster, Katie, Caldwell, 13:08.9h. 100 hurdles: 1, Albertson, Channing, Skyview, 16.6h. 2, Dayley, Molly, Caldwell, 16.8h. 3, Shields-McLeish, Madison, Caldwell, 17.4h. 300 hurdles: 1, Shields-McLeish, Madison, Caldwell, 51.2h. 2, Dayley, Molly, Caldwell, 52.0h. 3, Zabel, Charlene, Caldwell, 53.6h. 4x100 relay: 1, Skyview ‘A’ (Rill, Brenna , Mohlke, Rachel , Ray, Rachel , Barr, Auby ), 52.9h. 4x200: 1, Ridgevue ‘A’ (Barylski, Chloe , Higgens, Jalellia , Spence, Maycee , Warren, Ashlynn ), 1:54.7h. 4x400: 1, Ridgevue ‘A’ (Barylski, Chloe , Van Lith, Danielle , Van Lith, Lauren , Spence, Maycee ), 4:22.5h. 800 sprint medley: 1, Ridgevue ‘A’ (Warren, Ashlynn , Spence, Maycee , Barylski, Chloe , Van Lith, Danielle ), 1:54.8h. High jump: 1, Sein, Camillia, Caldwell, 4-08. 2, Renschler, Lydia, Skyview, 4-06. 2, Elison, Breelyn, Emmett, 4-06. 2, Lara, Arianna, Caldwell, 4-06. Pole vault: 1, Barr, Auby, Skyview, 11-00. 2, Probst, Sage, Emmett, 8-00. 3, Vigil, Annie, Skyview, 7-06. Long jump: 1, Barr, Auby, Skyview, 15-08.75. 2, Ray, Rachel, Skyview, 14-09.25. 3, Albertson, Channing, Skyview, 14-05. Triple jump: 1, Albertson, Channing, Skyview, 33-01.75. 2, Ray, Rachel, Skyview, 32-09.25. 3, Cowling, Amy, Caldwell, 30-03.50. Shot put: 1, Forse, Lita, Caldwell, 38-09.50. 2, Wheeler, Alyssa, Caldwell, 37-04. 3, Breen, Carmen, Ridgevue, 30-03. Discus: 1, Forse, Lita, Caldwell, 116-00. 2, Wheeler, Alyssa, Caldwell, 112-00. 3, Breen, Carmen, Ridgevue, 91-08.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. (tie) Caldwell 80, Skyview 80, 3. Ridgevue 67.5, 4. Emmett 42.5.
100 meters: 1, Lofthus, Connor, Skyview, 10.8h. 2, Linder, Kade, Ridgevue, 10.9h. 3, Schlegel, Isaiah, Skyview, 11.0h. 200: 1, Lofthus, Connor, Skyview, 22.7h. 2, Linder, Kade, Ridgevue, 22.8h. 3, Rodriguez, Randy, Ridgevue, 23.5h. 400: 1, Schlegel, Isaiah, Skyview, 51.6h. 2, Adams, Bryce, Ridgevue, 53.5h. 3, Rodriguez, Quinn, Ridgevue, 54.0h. 800: 1, Garz, Tanner, Emmett, 2:12.7h. 2, Jensen, Tanner, Ridgevue, 2:13.9h. 3, Fuhrium, Donovan, Ridgevue, 2:17.0h. 1,600: 1, Saavedra, Juan, Caldwell, 5:01.3h. 2, Escobedo, Ivan, Caldwell, 5:02.6h. 3, Standley, Max, Caldwell, 5:03.5h. 3,200: 1, Saavedra, Juan, Caldwell, 10:48.2h. 2, Escobedo, Ivan, Caldwell, 10:49.9h. 3, Standley, Max, Caldwell, 10:51.6h. 110 hurdles: 1, Graviet, Andrew, Skyview, 15.4h. 2, Caldwell, Kendrik, Ridgevue, 15.8h. 3, Sio, Tevin, Caldwell, 16.6h. 300 hurdles: 1, Graviet, Andrew, Skyview, 43.4h. 2, Sio, Tevin, Caldwell, 43.7h. 3, Caldwell, Kendrik, Ridgevue, 44.5h. 4x100 relay: 1, Skyview ‘A’ (Sanchez, Jose , Horton, DeMonte , Ackerson, Seth , Lofthus, Connor ), 45.1h. 4x200: 1, Ridgevue ‘A’ (Linder, Kade , Adams, Bryce , Rodriguez, Randy , Rodriguez, William ), 1:35.9h. 4x400: 1, Skyview ‘A’ (Wockenfuss, Corey , Horton, DeMonte , Graviet, Andrew , Schlegel, Isaiah ), 3:32.8h. 1,600 sprint medley: 1, Skyview ‘A’ (Sanchez, Jose , Horton, DeMonte , Wockenfuss, Corey , Frey, Joseph ), 3:58.1h. High jump: 1, Rohrdanz, Noah, Caldwell, 5-08. 2, Griswold, Nate, Caldwell, 5-06. 3, Caldwell, Kendrik, Ridgevue, J5-06. Pole vault: 1, Sullivan, Mark, Caldwell, 14-09. 2, Walker, Darrian, Emmett, 13-06. 3, Manker, Cameron, Caldwell, 11-06. 3, Redd, Brendan, Skyview, 11-06. Long jump: 1, Griswold, Nate, Caldwell, 21-01.50. 2, Overton, Luc, Emmett, 20-00.50. 3, Thuernagle, Taylor, Skyview, 20-00. Triple jump: 1, Thuernagle, Taylor, Skyview, 41-04. 2, Overton, Luc, Emmett, 38-02. 3, Bourne, Will, Ridgevue, J38-02. Shot put: 1, Yates, Coby, Emmett, 47-04. 2, Nebel, Adam, Skyview, 43-07. 3, Licea, Tony, Caldwell, 43-00. Discus: 1, Yates, Coby, Emmett, 124-07. 2, Licea, Tony, Caldwell, 120-01. 3, Farar, Colby, Ridgevue, 113-03.
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
Baseball: Mountain View at Lewiston Invite, 10 a.m.; Columbia at Anaheim Lions Tournament in Anaheim, Calif.; Timberline at Borah, 4 p.m.; Caldwell at Bishop Kelly, 1 p.m.; Melba at Payette (DH), noon; Ontario (Ore.) at Fruitland, 5:30 p.m.
Softball: Melba at Payette (DH), noon; Taylor Sauer Memorial Tournament — Marsing, Weiser, Gooding, Sugar-Salem at Sundance Park (Homedale), 9 a.m.
Comments