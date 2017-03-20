Varsity Extra athletes of the week: March 13-18

Please email nominations by Monday morning to rroberts@idahostatesman.com for performances based on the previous week.
BASEBALL
Cobe Lehman, Vallivue: The Falcons rallied for an 11-10 victory over Meridian in 5A Southern Idaho Conference play thanks to the sophomore’s big bat. Lehman, a pitcher/catcher, smacked a walk-off, three-run home run for the win against the Warriors.
SOFTBALL
Katelyn Wilfert, Rocky Mountain: The Grizzlies ended defending state champion Eagle’s 43-game winning streak with a 2-0 victory. Wilfert earned the win in the circle, striking out three in a three-hit shutout. Earlier in the week, Wilfert tossed a no-hitter in a 1-0 victory against Middleton.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Lita Forse, Caldwell: The senior swept the throwing events at a four-team meet last week. Forse, a Washington state signee, won the shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 2 inches and the discus with a mark of 127 feet, 5 inches. Both marks rank first in the state this season, according to athletic.net.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Austin Lane, Rocky Mountain: The senior posted victories in the 100 and 200 meters at a home meet at Brighton Stadium. Lane won the 100 in 11.12 seconds and the 200 in 22.47 seconds. Lane owns the state’s top times in both events this season, according to athletic.net.
GIRLS TENNIS
Sydnie Binder, Borah: The 2016 5A state runner-up in girls singles had a strong week for the Lions against Eagle and Bishop Kelly. Binder, a junior, did not drop a game in sweeps of Eagle’s Kaelena Kent and Bishop Kelly’s Olivia Austin.
BOYS TENNIS
Adam Tzeng, Eagle: The defending 5A state champion in boys singles dominated his opponents last week from Borah and Kuna. Tzeng, a junior, did not lose a game in straight set victories over Borah’s Tyler Phothong and Kuna’s Jovanni Munoz.
GIRLS GOLF
Alex Gordon, Timberline: In a four-team meet at Ridgecrest Golf Course in Nampa, Gordon earned medalist honors with her nine-hole total of 36, helping the Wolves post the lowest team score.
BOYS GOLF
Sam Tidd, Rocky Mountain: In the 17-team Nampa Invitational at Centennial Golf Course, Tidd collected medalist honors by winning a five-hole playoff. He finished with a 4-under 68 alongside teammates Carson Barry and Drew Reinke as the Grizzlies won the team title by 57 strokes.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
