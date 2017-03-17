Mountain View grad Slocum and Maryland open NCAA women’s basketball tournament with win

0:59 Here's how to kill your lawn — and replace it with drought-friendly plants Pause

1:23 He was "fired," but he's a firm supporter of Trump

0:27 Car crash closes Fairview Avenue

2:05 Best of Treasure Valley 2016

2:19 Many who were being counseled at Affinity now are forced to go elsewhere

2:48 Take a ride on an ACHD snow plow

2:21 Caldwell schools are bringing preschool into the classroom

1:32 Idaho Capitol climate hearing

7:48 Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin discusses the Broncos' first spring scrimmage