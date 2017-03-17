Mountain View grad Slocum and Maryland open NCAA women’s basketball tournament with win

In her NCAA Tournament debut, Mountain View High graduate Destiny Slocum dished out a game-leading seven assists as the third-seeded Maryland women’s basketball team defeated Patriot League champion Bucknell 103-61 on Friday at the XFINITY Center.
Maryland (31-2) faces the winner of sixth-seeded West Virginia (23-10) and 11th-seeded Elon (27-6) in the round of 32 Sunday. The tipoff time is TBD.
Slocum played 28 minutes for the Terps and added seven rebounds, five points and one steal.
Maryland is in the Bridgeport Region with top-seeded and unbeaten UConn, which has won 107 consecutive games and four consecutive nationals titles.
The Huskies beat Maryland 87-81 on Dec. 29. A rematch could occur in the Elite Eight.
Maryland is coming off its third straight Big Ten championship and is ranked fourth in the country, but the Terps hope to avoid losing in the second round for the second straight season. The Terrapins lost their second-round game last year to Washington.
