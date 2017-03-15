Wednesday’s prep scores and highlights: Rocky pitcher throws four shutout innings

HIGHLIGHTS
BASEBALL
▪ Ethan Christianson pitched four shutout innings and did not allow a hit as Rocky Mountain toppled Kuna 10-1. Christianson struck out seven batters with no walks, and leadoff Ryan Hansen went 4-for-5 at the plate with a triple and two RBIs. Kuna scored its only run on a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning.
ROCKY MTN. 10, KUNA 1
Kuna
000
010
0
—
1
0
3
Rocky
220
312
x
—
10
15
1
Kuna (2-2) — Pitchers: AJ Fraker (L) 4 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Tyler Gossman 2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.
Rocky Mountain (2-0) — Hitters: Ryan Hansen 4-5 (3B, 2 RBI), Payton Lewis 1-3 (RBI), Damian McxKenney 1-3 (2 RBI), Kase Ogata 1-3, Tyler Hollow 1-4 (2B, RBI), Nolan Walker 1-3 (RBI), Kaden Hollow 2-4 (2B), Michael Callister 1-3, Danny Burns 3-4 (2 RBI). Pitchers: Ethan Christianson (W) 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K; Brandon Gasser 0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K; Matt Hansen 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.
OTHER SCORES
Nampa Christian 9, Weiser 2
Parma 16, Wilder 1 (4)
SOFTBALL
SCORES
Melba 13, Horseshoe Bend 3 (5)
Nampa Christian 5, Weiser 4
TENNIS
MIDDLETON VS. FRUITLAND
Girls: Fruitland 3.5, Middleton 2.5
Singles — Chance Lee (F) def. Braelen Lowell 4-6, 7-5, 6-3; Kaylee Benear (F) def. Holly Hansen 2-6, 7-6(7-4), 10-5; Hannah Hardin (F) def. Katey Barr 6-1, 6-4. Doubles — Ashlyn Mills/Mariah Hilliard (M) def. Anna Hanigan/Jessica O'Dell 6-4, 6-1; Morgan Leavitt/Cailey Holm (M) def. Claire Farmer/Kelsey Fitzsimonds 6-4, 6-4.
Boys: Middleton 4.5, Fruitland 1.5
Singles — Logan Lloyd (F) def. Nathan Demarse 6-1, 6-3; Travis Walker (M) def. Austin Smith 6-1, 6-4; Elijah Ellsworth (M) def. Dillon Gopp 6-1, 6-0. Doubles — Emry Wood/Grant Davis (M) def. Alek Farmer/Josiah Whiting 6-2, 6-3; Josh Swing/James Murri (M) def. Blake Mahler/McKay Olsen 6-2, 6-0. Mixed Doubles — Taylor Phillips/Parker Lloyd (F) def. Brenna Murri/Garrett Walker 7-6(7-4), 4-6, 6-4; Caley Miller/Josh Larsen (M) def. Lilly Richins/Keaton Lawrence 6-0, 6-4.
Tuesday’s late results
KUNA VS. MERIDIAN
Girls: Kuna 3, Meridian 3
Singles — Hannah Calley (K) def. Keri Walsh 6-1, 6-2; Jenessa Ball (K) def. Dawson King 6-2, 6-2; Kara Young (Meridian) def. Caylee Johnson 6-4, 7-5. Doubles — Madelin Duft/Intty Anantachote (Meridian) def. Jasmine Limbong/Emma Quigley 7-5, 6-2; Lucy Li/Olivia Strickland (K) def. Mackenzie Carnahan/Nicole Powers 7-5, 6-2.
Boys: Meridian 6, Kuna 0
Singles — Ashton Link (Meridian) def. Jovanni Munoz 6-3, 6-2; Chandler Dopp (Meridian) def. Bryan Black 6-1, 6-0; Gavin Iverson (Meridian) def. Ryan Telfer 6-0, 6-0. Doubles — Kobe Manzer/Kaden McCarney (Meridian) def. Ben Donerkiel/Sean Doyle 6-0, 6-3; Zane McClish/Kody Burch (Meridian) def. Jackson Wiedenfeld/Francisco Vega 6-1, 6-2. Mixed Doubles — Tanner Hill/Sophie Uhlenkott (Meridian) def. Jake Williams/Abbie Frost 6-1, 6-1; Wilson Dowdle/Libby Blackwood (Meridian) def. Tucker Peace/Mhari Mills 6-4, 4-6, (12-10).
BOISE VS. ROCKY MTN.
Girls: Boise 4, Rocky Mtn. 2
Singles — Ella Samer (Boise) def. Victoria Hildebrandt 4-6, 6-0, 6-1; Abby Adams (RM) def. Alexa Cashen 6-1, 6-3; Kate Blakeslee (RM) def. Allison Gee 6-4, 6-3. Doubles — Jenn Wong/Greta Walser (Boise) def. Maddie Hildebrandt/Alexa Larson 6-0, 6-2; Avery Samer/Sophie Hine (Boise) def. Olivier Christensen/Brittany Brawn 6-1, 6-4.
Boys: Boise 4, Rocky Mtn. 2
Singles — Garret Katayam (Boise) def. EJ Stolmeijer 6-1, 6-1; Lowell Hutton (Boise) def. Jacob Sessions 6-2, 6-1; Michael Loper (RM) def. Cameron O'Brien 6-3, 6-2. Doubles — Eric Lim/Nick Byrne (Boise) def. George Hysmith/Carson Moore 6-0, 6-1; Aaron Larison/Dylan Olley (RM) def. Cole Martin/Scott Campbell 6-1, 6-0. Mixed Doubles — Sophia Haroian/Nick Lubamersky (Boise) def. Blake Butikofer/Rachell Hall 6-4, 2-6, 6-3; Bill Yu/Carol Jin (Boise) def. Ben DeVera/Aubrey Shephard 6-2, 6-3.
Thursday’s schedule
Baseball: Rocky Mountain at Kuna, 5 p.m.; Vallivue at Borah, 6 p.m.; Mountain View at Middleton, 5 p.m.; Capital at Skyview, 5 p.m.; Columbia at Caldwell, 5 p.m.; Melba at Homedale, 5 p.m.; Horseshoe Bend at Cole Valley Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Boys golf: Borah, Centennial, Mountain View, Nampa at Centennial GC, 3:30 p.m.
Boys and girls golf: 4A SIC meet at Purple Sage, 2:30 p.m.
Softball: Centennial at Borah, 5 p.m.; Kuna at Eagle, 5 p.m.; Timberline at Rocky Mountain, 5 p.m.; Meridian at Columbia, 5 p.m.; Mountain View at Nampa, 5 p.m.; Capital at Boise, 5 p.m.; Kimberly at Mountain Home (DH), 4 p.m.; Ontario (Ore.) at Emmett, 5 p.m.; Nyssa (Ore.) at Payette, 5 p.m.; Nampa Christian at Parma, 5 p.m.; Weiser at New Plymouth, 5 p.m.; Glenns Ferry at Notus, 4:30 p.m.; Cole Valley Christian at Greenleaf, 4:30 p.m.; Horseshoe Bend at Garden Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis: Eagle at Kuna, 4:30 p.m.; Mountain Home at Bishop Kelly, 4 p.m.; Emmett at Skyview, 4 p.m.; Middleton at Caldwell, 4 p.m.; Vale (Ore.) at Parma, 4 p.m.; Payette at Ontario (Ore.), 4 p.m.; Nyssa (Ore.) at Weiser, 4 p.m.
Track: Bishop Kelly, Caldwell, Skyview at Middleton, 4 p.m.; Emmett, Mountain Home, Ridgevue at Vallivue, 4 p.m.; Parma, Payette, Marsing, Canyon Springs, Cascade, Liberty Charter, Meadows Valley, North Star Charter, Notus, Rimrock, Victory Charter, Wilder at Lynn Berhman Invitational at Parma, 3 p.m.
