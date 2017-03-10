Friday’s prep scores & highlights: Nampa baseball snaps 43-game losing streak

HIGHLIGHTS
BASEBALL
▪ Dylan Blass tossed a two-hit, five-inning shutout as Nampa snapped its 43-game losing streak with a 10-0, mercy-rule win over Caldwell. Jake Smith went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Bulldogs (1-1) at the plate.
▪ Borah’s Connor Larson struck out 10 in four one-hit innings as the Lions beat Middleton 12-0 in five innings.
SOFTBALL
▪ Two-time defending state champ Eagle stretched its winning streak to 37 games by starting the day 2-0 at the St. George Elite Tournament. Kelly Kukla and Hailey Fisher homered in the first game of the day, then Gabi Peters threw five-inning, one-hit shutout and struck out seven in Game 2. The Mustangs (3-0) play again at 8:15 p.m.
▪ Middleton sophomore Lainey Lyle’s walk-off single lifted the Vikings to a 5-4 win over Boise in the first game of a double header. Middleton’s Ellie Conley belted a grand slam to left field in the first inning.
Baseball
NAMPA 10, CALDWELL 0 (5)
Caldwell
000
00
—
0
2
6
Nampa
050
05
—
10
6
1
Caldwell (0-1) — Hitters: Carlos Flores 1-3, Ryan Reeves 1-2. Pitchers: Dyson Scott (L) 4 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K; Kaleb Rodriguez 0 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K; Jesse Rice 0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.
Nampa (1-1) — Hitters: Jonas Plew 1-3 (RBI), Brendan Sayer 1-3 (RBI), Kobe Wells 1-2 (2 RBIs), Alex Bernal 1-2, Jake Smith 2-3 (2B, 3 RBIs). Pitchers: Dylan Blass (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K.
BORAH 12, MIDDLETON 0 (5)
Borah
001
38
—
12
9
0
Middleton
000
00
—
0
1
4
Borah (1-0) — Hitters: Justin Palmer 1-3 (2B), Jaydon Miller 2-3, Connor Larson 1-2, Jake Standlee 2-2 (RBI), James Cazadillas 1-1 (2B, 3 RBIs), Chase Nett 2-3 (3 RBIs). Pitchers: Connor Larson (W) 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K; Spencer Schwehr 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K.
Middleton (0-2) — Hitters: Hayden Smith 1-1. Pitchers: Darin Post (L) 4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 3 K; Smith 0.1 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 0 K; Chase Tentinger 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
BOISE 5, BISHOP KELLY 2
Boise
020
030
0
—
5
7
1
Bishop Kelly
001
001
0
—
2
8
2
Boise (2-0) — Hitters: Joey Imbriani 1-3, Nico Fasula 1-4 (RBI), Evan Massie 1-1 (2 RBIs), Andoni Bieter-Lete 1-4, Stevie Aldana 2-4 (2B), Mateo Ozuna 1-3 (RBI). Pitchers: Liam Murray-Dumond (W) 5 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K; Alex Ludwigson (SV) 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
Bishop Kelly (0-2) — Hitters: Ben Ranieri 1-4, Caden Centers 1-4, Dylan Catalano 1-4 (RBI), Josh Socha 1-2, Kyle Adams 1-1 (2B), DJ Claiborne 2-3 (RBI), Keegan Askins 1-3. Pitchers: Josh Hess (L) 5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 K; Claiborne 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
OTHER SCORES
Parma 14, Wilder 13 (6)
Softball
MIDDLETON 5, BOISE 4
Boise
001
210
0
—
4
5
1
Middleton
400
000
1
—
5
7
3
Boise (2-1) — Hitters: Ambryn Fortier 2-4 (RBI), Karsyn Zaragoza 1-2, Anna Atkins 1-4, Hope Shimatsu 1-3. Pitchers: Eden Cook (L) 6.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 11 K.
Middleton (3-0) — Hitters: Sage Huggins 1-3, Tayler Guerra 1-4, Aleah Mendiola 1-4, Lainey Lyle 2-4 (RBI), Ellie Conley 1-2 (GS, 4 RBIs), Halley Niemeyer 1-3. Pitchers: Lyle (W) 7 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 11 K.
HOMEDALE 5, RIDGEVUE 5
Homedale
000
003
2
—
5
4
2
Ridgevue
001
121
0
—
5
7
2
Homedale (0-0-1) — Hitters: Kendall Nash 1-4, Sophie Nash 1-2 (2B), Dakota Kelly 1-4 (RBI), Allison Shenk 1-3. Pitchers: Kelly 6 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 13 K.
Ridgevue (1-1-1) — Hitters: Carley Pena 1-4 (3B, RBI), Skylar Morris 2-3, Veronica Soto 1-3, Kiley Kendall 2-3 (RBI), Brooklyn Oswald 1-3. Pitchers: Oswald 6.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 6 K; Morris 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
ST. GEORGE ELITE TOURNAMENT
EAGLE 14, MAPLE MTN. (UTAH) 6 (6)
Maple Mtn.
220
101
—
6
10
1
Eagle
036
14x
—
14
16
4
Maple Mountain — Hitters: M. Mills 2-3 (2B, HR, 3 RBIs), A. Ellis 1-4 (RBI), A. Reynolds 1-3, S. Wilson 3-4 (2B), M. Hyatt 2-3, J. Strasburg 1-1. Pitchers: Mills (L) 4.1 IP, 13 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 2 K; Cherington 0.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
Eagle (2-0) — Hitters: Kelly Kukla 2-3 (HR, 4 RBIs), Jaxie Klucewich 1-3, Noelle Foster 3-4 (2B), Autumn Moffat 2-4 (2B, 2 RBIs), Hailey Fisher 2-4 (HR, 3 RBIs), Rachel Menlove 2-4 (2B, RBI), Demi Corta 2-3 (RBI), Kate Kukla 1-2 (RBI), Siera Horton 1-1. Pitchers: Moffat (W) 6 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 9 K.
EAGLE 10, FREMONT (UTAH) 0 (5)
Fremont
000
00
—
0
1
5
Eagle
321
04
—
10
10
1
Fremont — Hitters: Nelson 1-3 (2B). Pitchers: Hoggan (L) 4.1 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 3 K; No. 10 0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.
Eagle (3-0) — Hitters: Kelly Kukla 1-4, Noelle Foster 3-4 (2B, 3B, 3 RBIs), Hailey Fisher 1-4 (2B, RBI), Rachel Menlove 1-2 (2 RBIs), Gabi Peters 2-2 (2B, 2 RBIs), Delayna Waite 1-2 (RBI), Jaxie Klucewich 1-1 (2B). Pitchers: Peters (W) 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 7 K.
OTHER SCORES
Nampa Christian 8, Horseshoe Bend 5
Saturday’s schedule
Baseball: Skyview at Columbia, noon; Kuna at Eagle, 1 p.m.; Boise at Vallivue, 1 p.m.; McCall-Donnelly at Parma (DH), noon; Weiser at Melba (DH), noon; Fruitland at Nampa Christian, 1:30 p.m.; Homedale at Filer (DH), noon
Softball: Capital at Canyon Ridge (DH), 11 a.m.; Eagle at St. George (Utah) Elite Tournament; Borah at Mountain Home, 11 a.m.; Mountain View at Skyview, noon; Centennial at Middleton, 1 p.m.; Meridian at Vallivue, 4 p.m.; McCall-Donnelly at Parma (DH), noon
