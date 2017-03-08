Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Wednesday, March 8

SOFTBALL
CAPITAL 7, VALLIVUE 6
Vallivue
010
005
—
6
5
3
Capital
110
032
—
7
11
2
Vallivue (0-1) — Hitters: Alyssa Goff 1-2, Kona Bustos 1-3 (RBI), Chelsie Engle 1-1, Melice Rodriguez 1-3 (RBI), Lindsey Henderson 1-3 (RBI). Pitchers: Goff (L) 4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; LExie Zucker 1.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
Capital (1-0) — Hitters: Devanie Ferguson 1-2, Hanah Hazel 3-4 (2B, RBI), Sarah Williams 3-4, Nicole Powers 1-3 (HR, 3 RBI), Shelby Ribordy (RBI), Cloe Muir 1-4 (RBI), Tiffany Douglas 1-3, Alex Wilson-Jenkins 1-1. Pitchers: Wilson-Jenkins (W) 6 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 9 K.
MIDDLETON 5, TIMBERLINE 0
Middleton
020
030
0
—
5
10
0
Timberline
000
000
0
—
0
0
4
Middleton (1-0) — Hitters: Tayler Guerra 1-4, Aleah Mendiola 2-4 (2B, 3B, RBI), Ellie Conley 2-3 (2B), Reylene Cortes 3-4 (2 2B, HR, 2 RBI), Halley Niemeyer 1-4 (RBI), McKenzie Ozuna 1-3. Pitchers: Lainey Lyle (W) 6 IP, 0 H, 0 R 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 K.
Timberline (0-1) — Pitchers: Malia Smith (L) 7 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 6 K.
OTHER SCORES
Eagle 10, Skyview 0 (10)
Thursday’s schedule
Baseball: Emmett at Boise, 5 p.m.; Vallivue at Capital, 5 p.m.; Bishop Kelly at Eagle, 5 p.m.; Middleton at Timberline, 5 p.m.; Nampa at Skyview, 5 p.m.; Mountain View at Ridgevue, 5 p.m.; Weiser at Cole Valley Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Golf: Fruitland, Homedale, Weiser at River Bend, 11 a.m.
Softball: Skyview at Kuna, 5 p.m.; Emmett at Mountain View, 5 p.m.; Boise at Bishop Kelly, 5 p.m.; Nampa at Caldwell, 5 p.m.; Ridgevue at Meridian, 5 p.m.; Borah at Middleton, 7 p.m.
Tennis: Parma at Nampa, 4 p.m.
