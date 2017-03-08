Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Wednesday, March 8

0:45 Mixed Greens pop-up holiday shop Pause

3:23 Boise rally: Keep public lands public

1:40 Boise State gymnasts exemplify what it means to be a student-athlete

1:07 What voters need to know about Boise's school bond

8:25 Boise State QB Rathen Ricedorff on picking up the offense and balancing marriage

1:00 Saving the Farm: Community pulls together for Purple Sage

2:05 Best of Treasure Valley 2016

0:36 A Boise steelhead angler's view on dams

1:07 Trailhead offers home for more-mature startups at new Trailhead North