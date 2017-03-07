Varsity Extra

March 7, 2017 6:17 PM

5A SIC seniors play one last all-star basketball game Wednesday

By Rachel Roberts

The 5A Southern Idaho Conference’s senior basketball players will take to the court one last time Wednesday for the league’s senior all-star games.

The girls tips off at 6 p.m. at Borah High followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.

There also will be separate 3-point contests for boys and girls, and a boys slam dunk contest.

Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students with an activity card.

GIRLS HOME TEAM

Kiana Corpus, Borah

Mandy Simpson, Boise

Audrey Dingel, Boise

Courtney Hurlbut, Timberline

Ashlyn Van Campen, Kuna

Madi Thurston, Kuna

Sabrina Castaneda, Nampa

Caitlynn Hewlett, Columbia

Abby Kreiser, Mountain View

Taeli Carrillo, Mountain View

Kayla Anderson, Mountain View

Adriana Vickery, Mountain View

Coach: Jason Willer, Borah

GIRLS VISITING TEAM

Belle Lewis, Capital

Tori Williams, Centennial

Lauren Brocke, Centennial

Ayana Amaechi, Centennial

Cassidy Tiegs, Eagle

Abby Mangum, Eagle

Serena Stranger, Rocky Mountain

Carrigan Zenor, Rocky Mountain

Jaynee Taufoou, Meridian

Kaitlynn Lee, Meridian

Coach: Blas Telleria, Capital

BOYS HOME TEAM

Kolby Lee, Rocky Mountain

Kobe Terashima, Rocky Mountain

Jacob Erickson, Rocky Mountain

George Tarlas, Borah

Max Reitman, Borah

Delveion Jackson, Centennial

Brooks King, Centennial

Jaydon Clark, Centennial

Derrick McCandless, Columbia

Cody Trautman, Kuna

Josh Pugmire, Eagle

Coach: Dane Roy, Rocky Mountain

BOYS VISITING TEAM

Andrew Theobald, Boise

Jack Streeby, Boise

Justin Saunders, Capital

Cameron Godeny-Scott, Capital

Sloan Kruger, Capital

Jacob Watson, Meridian

Cameron Howard, Mountain View

Juan Aguilar, Mountain View

Tyler Brotherson, Mountain View

Jon Attaway, Nampa

Kyle Mueller, Timberline

Coach: Manny Varela, Boise

Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX

