5A SIC seniors play one last all-star basketball game Wednesday

The 5A Southern Idaho Conference’s senior basketball players will take to the court one last time Wednesday for the league’s senior all-star games.
The girls tips off at 6 p.m. at Borah High followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
There also will be separate 3-point contests for boys and girls, and a boys slam dunk contest.
Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students with an activity card.
GIRLS HOME TEAM
Kiana Corpus, Borah
Mandy Simpson, Boise
Audrey Dingel, Boise
Courtney Hurlbut, Timberline
Ashlyn Van Campen, Kuna
Madi Thurston, Kuna
Sabrina Castaneda, Nampa
Caitlynn Hewlett, Columbia
Abby Kreiser, Mountain View
Taeli Carrillo, Mountain View
Kayla Anderson, Mountain View
Adriana Vickery, Mountain View
Coach: Jason Willer, Borah
GIRLS VISITING TEAM
Belle Lewis, Capital
Tori Williams, Centennial
Lauren Brocke, Centennial
Ayana Amaechi, Centennial
Cassidy Tiegs, Eagle
Abby Mangum, Eagle
Serena Stranger, Rocky Mountain
Carrigan Zenor, Rocky Mountain
Jaynee Taufoou, Meridian
Kaitlynn Lee, Meridian
Coach: Blas Telleria, Capital
BOYS HOME TEAM
Kolby Lee, Rocky Mountain
Kobe Terashima, Rocky Mountain
Jacob Erickson, Rocky Mountain
George Tarlas, Borah
Max Reitman, Borah
Delveion Jackson, Centennial
Brooks King, Centennial
Jaydon Clark, Centennial
Derrick McCandless, Columbia
Cody Trautman, Kuna
Josh Pugmire, Eagle
Coach: Dane Roy, Rocky Mountain
BOYS VISITING TEAM
Andrew Theobald, Boise
Jack Streeby, Boise
Justin Saunders, Capital
Cameron Godeny-Scott, Capital
Sloan Kruger, Capital
Jacob Watson, Meridian
Cameron Howard, Mountain View
Juan Aguilar, Mountain View
Tyler Brotherson, Mountain View
Jon Attaway, Nampa
Kyle Mueller, Timberline
Coach: Manny Varela, Boise
