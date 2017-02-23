Ten Treasure Valley wrestlers to watch at the state tournament

KREEDE PETERSON, KUNA, 113 (5A)
The reigning 4A state champion at 106 pounds proved just as competitive in the 5A classification, winning the District Three title with a 9-2 decision against Columbia’s Daniel Ivko. Peterson (28-5), a junior, draws the No. 2 seed behind unbeaten Ridge Lovett (30-0) of Post Falls.
RYAN WILSON, CENTENNIAL, 126 (5A)
His state title at 113 pounds last season came as a surprise after a third-place finish at the district tournament, and Wilson will have to take the same path in 2017. The sophomore finished third at last week’s district tournament and is the No. 4 overall seed at 37-9.
NATE COOPER, ROCKY MOUNTAIN, 152 (5A)
The reigning District Three and Rollie Lane Invitational champion at 152 pounds is among a handful of Grizzlies with a chance to become the program’s first individual state champion this week. Cooper, a senior, is the No. 1 seed with a record of 24-3.
JARON CHAVEZ, CENTENNIAL, 160 (5A)
The senior will try to close out his career with a third individual state championship, a feat accomplished by 23 other 5A wrestlers in IHSAA history. Chavez is 36-1 overall and the No. 1 seed at 160 pounds, the same weight he won at in 2016. He won at 126 as a freshman.
BRANDON KIPPER, COLUMBIA, 285 (5A)
Arguably the most accomplished wrestler in the 5A classification this season with Rollie Lane and Reno Tournament of Champions titles, the senior can wrap up his final season with a second straight heavyweight title and an unbeaten record. Kipper (44-0) is signed to play football at Hawaii.
JOSHUA GALLUP, SKYVIEW, 106 (4A)
After winning a state championship at 98 pounds last season, the junior moves up to 106, where he is the No. 1 seed. Gallup (36-2) took second at Rollie Lane to a 5A wrestler, and he won last week’s district title with a 4-2 decision over Mountain Home’s Dustin Farnworth.
ISMAEL CERROS, CALDWELL, 132 (4A)
The three-time state placer can complete his prep career with a second straight title, making a big jump in weight from last year’s championship at 120. Cerros (19-7), who finished fourth at the district tournament, is seeded No. 2 at 132 in a competitive bracket.
SAMMY ECKHART, FRUITLAND, 138 (3A)
The senior already has state championship wins at 138 pounds (2016), 132 (2015) and 126 (2014), putting him in position to reach rarefied air this weekend. Only nine other 3A wrestlers have won four state championships in IHSAA history. Eckhart (45-1) is the No. 1 seed.
JONATHON FAGEN, FRUITLAND, 182 (3A)
He finished his freshman season on top of the podium, winning an individual championship at 170 pounds in 2016. Now the No. 1 seed at 182, Fagen (43-3) looked dominant in last week’s district tournament, winning by pin, tech fall and major decision.
JOE RICE, NEW PLYMOUTH, 126 (2A)
Rice is the only returning 2A/1A state champion from District Three, and he could add a third title to his name to go with victories at 106 pounds (2016) and 98 (2015). Rice (36-5), a junior, is the No. 2 seed behind Salmon junior Jake Kesl (24-1), who also is a two-time champion.
Rachel Roberts
