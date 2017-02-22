Varsity Extra

February 22, 2017 11:57 PM

Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Wednesday, Feb. 22

Statesman staff

BOYS BASKETBALL

5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

(4 teams to state; 1 to play-in game)

FEB. 14

First round

At Boise High

Rocky Mountain 73, Kuna 45

Borah 55, Capital 31

At Capital High

Centennial 54, Mountain View 52

Boise 46, Timberline 35

FEB. 18

Losers’ bracket

At Boise High

Mountain View 58, Kuna 45; Kuna (6-16) eliminated

Capital 74, Timberline 53; Timberline (10-14) eliminated

Semifinals (winners to state)

At Capital High

Rocky Mountain 69, Centennial 54

Boise 36, Borah 33

FEB. 21

Losers’ bracket (winners to state)

At Boise High

Mountain View 69, Borah 56; Mountain View (16-7) to state as 3C

At Capital High

Centennial 73, Capital 58; Centennial (15-10) to state as 3D

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22

Fifth-place game (winner to state play-in)

At Boise High

Capital 63, Borah 40

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

Championship (both to state)

At Capital High

Rocky Mountain (22-1) vs. Boise (18-4), 7 p.m.

CAPITAL 63, BORAH 40

Borah

12

9

7

12

40

Capital

18

20

12

13

63

Borah (14-11) — Ellis Magnuson 4 points, DeVaughn Williams 2, Max Reitman 1, Austin Bolt 12, George Tarlas 5, Chase Nett 2, Jay Ahlstrom 5, Marcus Cazares 2, Derek Opland-Evers 7. Rebound and assist leaders not provided.

Capital (17-8) — Sloan Kruger 9 points, Markel Quinney 7, Colton Profic 1, Parker Olson 6, Harrison Ashby 1, Alex Lindsey 6, Justin Saunders 13, Cameron Godeny-Scott 18, Jordan Godeny 2. Rebound leader: C. Godeny-Scott 9. Assist leader: Kruger 5.

4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

FEB. 20

First round

Middleton 62, Caldwell 27

Skyview 30, Emmett 27

Bishop Kelly 75, Ridgevue 48

Vallivue 47, Mountain Home 35

FEB. 21

Losers’ bracket

Emmett 61, Caldwell 42; Caldwell (5-18) eliminated

Mountain Home 51, Ridgevue 33; Ridgevue (7-15) eliminated

Semifinals (winners to state)

Middleton 52, Skyview 44

Bishop Kelly 52, Vallivue 42

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22

At Ridgevue

Losers’ bracket

Vallivue 64, Emmett 62; Emmett (10-13) eliminated

Skyview 53, Mountain Home 35; Mountain Home (6-18) eliminated

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

At Ridgevue

Third-place game (winner to state)

Vallivue (17-7) vs. Skyview (15-7), 6 p.m.

Championship (both to state)

Bishop Kelly (18-4) vs. Middleton (16-7), 7:30 p.m.

VALLIVUE 64, EMMETT 62

Emmett

11

14

16

21

62

Vallivue

11

23

16

14

64

Emmett (10-13) — DJ Crump 7 points, Max Gleim 16, Brenan Barrett 3, Jordan Gleim 12, Luc Overton 8, Brett Kern 12, Spencer Keene 4. Rebound leader: J. Gleim, Overton, Kern 5. Assist leader: Crump, Overton 4.

Vallivue (17-7) — Steele Hadlock 12 points, Gabe Childs 2, Caleb Rhoton 3, Jordan Moran 22, Colton Yasinski 2, Nick Fitts 10, Hunter Sedillo 13. Rebound leader: Sedillo 8. Assist leader: Moran 5.

SKYVIEW 53, MTN. HOME 35

Mtn. Home

2

5

17

11

35

Skyview

13

8

13

19

53

Mountain Home (6-18) — Brion Bethel 3 points, Chris Wright 6, AJ Woodruff 12, TJ Cothran 2, Tyriq Perry 12. Rebound leader: Marcus Egusquiza, Wright 5. Assist leader: Wright 4.

Skyview (15-7) — Chris Kielman 12 points, Demonte Horton 9, Cayden Wright 7, Isaac Casebolt 2, Jayson Hibbard 2, Isaiah Schlegel 9, Kyle Pierce 6, Trey Burgess 6. Rebound leader: Horton, Pierce 8. Assist leader: Wright 3.

3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

(2 teams to state)

At Treasure Valley CC, Ontario, Ore.

TUESDAY

Play-in round

Payette 69, Homedale 54

FEB. 18

First round

Fruitland 60, Parma 53

Weiser 66, Weiser 47

FEB. 21

Losers’ bracket

Parma 67, Payette 54; Payette (10-13) eliminated

Championship (winner to state)

Weiser 59, Fruitland 47; Weiser (21-1) to state as 3A

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

Second-place game (winner to state play-in game)

Parma (12-10) vs. Fruitland (11-8), 6:30 p.m.

2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

(2 teams to state; 1 to play-in game)

FEB. 15

First round

Melba 55, Marsing 48

Nampa Christian 41, McCall-Donnelly 39

FEB. 18

At Nampa High

Semifinals (winners to state)

Melba 50, Cole Valley Christian 44

New Plymouth 49, Nampa Christian 42

FEB. 21

Losers’ bracket

Nampa Christian 54, Marsing 43; Marsing (9-12) eliminated

Cole Valley Christian 65, McCall-Donnelly 53; McCall-Donnelly (2-17) eliminated

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

At Nampa High

Third-place game (winner to state play-in)

Nampa Christian (13-10) vs. Cole Valley Christian (17-4), 6 p.m.

Championship (both to state)

Melba (9-13) vs. New Plymouth (11-10), 7:30 p.m.

1A DIVISION I DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

(3 teams to state; 1 to state play-in)

FEB. 14

Play-in round

North Star Charter 55, Rimrock 23

No. 11 Greenleaf 54, Notus 50

Victory Charter 36, Idaho City 19

Wilder 46, Compass Honors 44

FEB. 16

First round

Ambrose 59, Wilder 22

Horseshoe Bend 75, North Star Charter 66

Liberty Charter 46, Victory Charter 25

Riverstone 46, Greenleaf 32

FEB. 18

At Columbia High

Losers’ bracket

Wilder 47, North Star Charter 44 (OT); North Star Charter eliminated

Victory Charter 43, Greenleaf 26; Greenleaf eliminated

Semifinals (winners to state)

Ambrose 68, Horseshoe Bend 42

Riverstone 40, Liberty Charter 21

FEB. 21

At Columbia High

Losers’ bracket

Wilder 54, Liberty Charter 45; Liberty Charter eliminated

Horseshoe Bend 44, Victory Charter 39; Victory Charter eliminated

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

At Columbia High

Third-place game (winner to state, loser to play-in game)

Wilder vs. Horseshoe Bend, 6 p.m.

Championship (both to state)

Ambrose vs. Riverstone, 7:30 p.m.

1A DIVISION II DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

(1 team to state; 1 to play-in game)

FEB. 15

At Meadows Valley High

Play-in round

Tri-Valley 62, Garden Valley 43

Cascade 72, Meadows Valley 39

FEB. 20

At McCall-Donnelly High

Semifinals

Salmon River 50, Tri-Valley 37

Council 48, Cascade 40

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22

At McCall-Donnelly High

Losers’ bracket

Tri-Valley 60, Cascade 56

Championship (winner to state)

Council 55, Salmon River 47

THUSRDAY, FEB. 23

At McCall-Donnelly High

Second-place game (winner to state play-in)

Tri-Valley vs. Salmon River, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

STATE TOURNAMENTS

What: 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A state tournaments

Where: Ford Idaho Center, Nampa

Friday schedule: 3A & 2A begins at 9 a.m.; 5A & 4A begins at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday schedule: Semifinals begin at 9 a.m.; placing matches at 12:30 p.m.; finals at 3:30 p.m.

Varsity Extra

