Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Wednesday, Feb. 22

BOYS BASKETBALL
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(4 teams to state; 1 to play-in game)
FEB. 14
First round
At Boise High
Rocky Mountain 73, Kuna 45
Borah 55, Capital 31
At Capital High
Centennial 54, Mountain View 52
Boise 46, Timberline 35
FEB. 18
Losers’ bracket
At Boise High
Mountain View 58, Kuna 45; Kuna (6-16) eliminated
Capital 74, Timberline 53; Timberline (10-14) eliminated
Semifinals (winners to state)
At Capital High
Rocky Mountain 69, Centennial 54
Boise 36, Borah 33
FEB. 21
Losers’ bracket (winners to state)
At Boise High
Mountain View 69, Borah 56; Mountain View (16-7) to state as 3C
At Capital High
Centennial 73, Capital 58; Centennial (15-10) to state as 3D
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22
Fifth-place game (winner to state play-in)
At Boise High
Capital 63, Borah 40
FRIDAY, FEB. 24
Championship (both to state)
At Capital High
Rocky Mountain (22-1) vs. Boise (18-4), 7 p.m.
CAPITAL 63, BORAH 40
Borah
12
9
7
12
—
40
Capital
18
20
12
13
—
63
Borah (14-11) — Ellis Magnuson 4 points, DeVaughn Williams 2, Max Reitman 1, Austin Bolt 12, George Tarlas 5, Chase Nett 2, Jay Ahlstrom 5, Marcus Cazares 2, Derek Opland-Evers 7. Rebound and assist leaders not provided.
Capital (17-8) — Sloan Kruger 9 points, Markel Quinney 7, Colton Profic 1, Parker Olson 6, Harrison Ashby 1, Alex Lindsey 6, Justin Saunders 13, Cameron Godeny-Scott 18, Jordan Godeny 2. Rebound leader: C. Godeny-Scott 9. Assist leader: Kruger 5.
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
FEB. 20
First round
Middleton 62, Caldwell 27
Skyview 30, Emmett 27
Bishop Kelly 75, Ridgevue 48
Vallivue 47, Mountain Home 35
FEB. 21
Losers’ bracket
Emmett 61, Caldwell 42; Caldwell (5-18) eliminated
Mountain Home 51, Ridgevue 33; Ridgevue (7-15) eliminated
Semifinals (winners to state)
Middleton 52, Skyview 44
Bishop Kelly 52, Vallivue 42
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22
At Ridgevue
Losers’ bracket
Vallivue 64, Emmett 62; Emmett (10-13) eliminated
Skyview 53, Mountain Home 35; Mountain Home (6-18) eliminated
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
At Ridgevue
Third-place game (winner to state)
Vallivue (17-7) vs. Skyview (15-7), 6 p.m.
Championship (both to state)
Bishop Kelly (18-4) vs. Middleton (16-7), 7:30 p.m.
VALLIVUE 64, EMMETT 62
Emmett
11
14
16
21
—
62
Vallivue
11
23
16
14
—
64
Emmett (10-13) — DJ Crump 7 points, Max Gleim 16, Brenan Barrett 3, Jordan Gleim 12, Luc Overton 8, Brett Kern 12, Spencer Keene 4. Rebound leader: J. Gleim, Overton, Kern 5. Assist leader: Crump, Overton 4.
Vallivue (17-7) — Steele Hadlock 12 points, Gabe Childs 2, Caleb Rhoton 3, Jordan Moran 22, Colton Yasinski 2, Nick Fitts 10, Hunter Sedillo 13. Rebound leader: Sedillo 8. Assist leader: Moran 5.
SKYVIEW 53, MTN. HOME 35
Mtn. Home
2
5
17
11
—
35
Skyview
13
8
13
19
—
53
Mountain Home (6-18) — Brion Bethel 3 points, Chris Wright 6, AJ Woodruff 12, TJ Cothran 2, Tyriq Perry 12. Rebound leader: Marcus Egusquiza, Wright 5. Assist leader: Wright 4.
Skyview (15-7) — Chris Kielman 12 points, Demonte Horton 9, Cayden Wright 7, Isaac Casebolt 2, Jayson Hibbard 2, Isaiah Schlegel 9, Kyle Pierce 6, Trey Burgess 6. Rebound leader: Horton, Pierce 8. Assist leader: Wright 3.
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(2 teams to state)
At Treasure Valley CC, Ontario, Ore.
TUESDAY
Play-in round
Payette 69, Homedale 54
FEB. 18
First round
Fruitland 60, Parma 53
Weiser 66, Weiser 47
FEB. 21
Losers’ bracket
Parma 67, Payette 54; Payette (10-13) eliminated
Championship (winner to state)
Weiser 59, Fruitland 47; Weiser (21-1) to state as 3A
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
Second-place game (winner to state play-in game)
Parma (12-10) vs. Fruitland (11-8), 6:30 p.m.
2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(2 teams to state; 1 to play-in game)
FEB. 15
First round
Melba 55, Marsing 48
Nampa Christian 41, McCall-Donnelly 39
FEB. 18
At Nampa High
Semifinals (winners to state)
Melba 50, Cole Valley Christian 44
New Plymouth 49, Nampa Christian 42
FEB. 21
Losers’ bracket
Nampa Christian 54, Marsing 43; Marsing (9-12) eliminated
Cole Valley Christian 65, McCall-Donnelly 53; McCall-Donnelly (2-17) eliminated
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
At Nampa High
Third-place game (winner to state play-in)
Nampa Christian (13-10) vs. Cole Valley Christian (17-4), 6 p.m.
Championship (both to state)
Melba (9-13) vs. New Plymouth (11-10), 7:30 p.m.
1A DIVISION I DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(3 teams to state; 1 to state play-in)
FEB. 14
Play-in round
North Star Charter 55, Rimrock 23
No. 11 Greenleaf 54, Notus 50
Victory Charter 36, Idaho City 19
Wilder 46, Compass Honors 44
FEB. 16
First round
Ambrose 59, Wilder 22
Horseshoe Bend 75, North Star Charter 66
Liberty Charter 46, Victory Charter 25
Riverstone 46, Greenleaf 32
FEB. 18
At Columbia High
Losers’ bracket
Wilder 47, North Star Charter 44 (OT); North Star Charter eliminated
Victory Charter 43, Greenleaf 26; Greenleaf eliminated
Semifinals (winners to state)
Ambrose 68, Horseshoe Bend 42
Riverstone 40, Liberty Charter 21
FEB. 21
At Columbia High
Losers’ bracket
Wilder 54, Liberty Charter 45; Liberty Charter eliminated
Horseshoe Bend 44, Victory Charter 39; Victory Charter eliminated
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
At Columbia High
Third-place game (winner to state, loser to play-in game)
Wilder vs. Horseshoe Bend, 6 p.m.
Championship (both to state)
Ambrose vs. Riverstone, 7:30 p.m.
1A DIVISION II DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(1 team to state; 1 to play-in game)
FEB. 15
At Meadows Valley High
Play-in round
Tri-Valley 62, Garden Valley 43
Cascade 72, Meadows Valley 39
FEB. 20
At McCall-Donnelly High
Semifinals
Salmon River 50, Tri-Valley 37
Council 48, Cascade 40
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22
At McCall-Donnelly High
Losers’ bracket
Tri-Valley 60, Cascade 56
Championship (winner to state)
Council 55, Salmon River 47
THUSRDAY, FEB. 23
At McCall-Donnelly High
Second-place game (winner to state play-in)
Tri-Valley vs. Salmon River, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
STATE TOURNAMENTS
What: 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A state tournaments
Where: Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
Friday schedule: 3A & 2A begins at 9 a.m.; 5A & 4A begins at 2:30 p.m.
Saturday schedule: Semifinals begin at 9 a.m.; placing matches at 12:30 p.m.; finals at 3:30 p.m.
