Varsity Extra

February 21, 2017 10:29 PM

Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Tuesday, Feb. 21

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

WRESTLING

5A-2A STATE TOURNAMENTS

At Ford Idaho Center

Friday: 3A & 2A wrestling begins at 9 a.m.; 5A & 4A wrestling begins at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday: Semifinals begin at 9 a.m.; Placing matches at 12:30 p.m.; Finals at 3:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

Click here for the full bracket

(4 teams to state; 1 to play-in game)

TUESDAY

Losers’ bracket (winners to state)

At Boise High

Mountain View 69, Borah 56; Mountain View (16-7) to state as 3C

At Capital High

Centennial 73, Capital 58; Centennial (15-10) to state as 3D

WEDNESDAY

Fifth-place game (winner to state play-in)

At Boise High

Game 15: Borah (14-10) vs. Capital (16-8), 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Championship

At Capital High

Game 16: Rocky Mountain (22-1) vs. Boise (18-4), 7 p.m.

CENTENNIAL 73, CAPITAL 58

Centennial

24

14

14

21

73

Capital

14

10

13

21

58

Centennial (15-10) — Brooks King 24 points, Kameron Modrow 13, Jaydon Clark 7, Jackson Cleverley 5, Delveion Jackson 24. Rebound and assist leader not provided.

Capital (16-8) — Sloan Kruger 7 points, Markel Quinney 4, Parker Olson 3, Drew Zmuda 6, Harrison Ashby 10, Justin Saunders 12, Cameron Godeny 16. Rebound leader: Godeny 7. Assist leader: Alex Lindsey, Saunders 2.

MTN. VIEW 69, BORAH 56

Borah

11

9

14

22

56

Mtn. View

14

12

19

24

69

Borah (14-10) — Magnuson 12 points, Williams 5, Castro 7, Reitman 11, Tarlas 6, Ahlstrom 10, Austin Bolt 5. Rebound and assist leader not provided.

Mountain View (16-7) — Drew Smart 3 points, Cam Howard 23, Spencer Erickson 3, Max Matthews 5, Tyler Brotherman 7, Juan Aguilar 16, Jalen Galloway 12. Rebound leader: Galloway 8. Assist leader: Brotherson 6.

4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

Click here for the full bracket

MONDAY

First round

Middleton 62, Caldwell 27

Skyview 30, Emmett 27

Bishop Kelly 75, Ridgevue 48

Vallivue 47, Mountain Home 35

TUESDAY

Losers’ bracket

Emmett 61, Caldwell 42; Caldwell (5-18) eliminated

Mountain Home 51, Ridgevue 33; Ridgevue (7-15) eliminated

Semifinals (winners to state)

Middleton 52, Skyview 44

Bishop Kelly 52, Vallivue 42

WEDNESDAY

At Ridgevue

Losers’ bracket

Game 9: Emmett (10-12) vs. Vallivue (16-7), 6 p.m.

Game 10: Mountain Home (6-17) vs. Skyview (14-7), 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

At Ridgevue

Third-place game (winner to state)

Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 6 p.m.

Championship

Game 12: Bishop Kelly (18-4) vs. Middleton (16-7), 7:30 p.m.

EMMETT 61, CALDWELL 42

Caldwell

1

12

15

14

42

Emmett

17

11

14

19

61

Caldwell (5-18) — Raul Gomez 9 points, Julian Rico 3, Dylan Shields 8, Corbin Beets 13, Luis Garcia 2, Riley Tennison 6, Brian Sanford 1. Rebound leader: Beets 10. Assist leader: Rico, Cesar Correa, Tennison 2.

Emmett (10-12) — DJ Crump 7 points, Max Gleim 2, Brenan Barrett 3, Michael Walker 2, Jordan Gleim 4, Cole Elliott 5, Luc Overton 19, Brett Kern 15, Spencer Keene 2, Garrett Webb 2. Rebound leader: Keene 8. Assist leader: Crump, M. Gleim 3.

MTN. HOME 51, RIDGEVUE 33

Ridgevue

8

8

7

10

33

Mtn Home

13

14

7

17

51

Ridgevue (7-15) — K. Caldwell 3 points, C. Jensen 2, L. Isles 10, B. Childers 6, T. Steelsmith 6, A. Mafua 6. Rebound and assist leader not provided.

Mountain Home (6-17) — Marcus Egusquiza 7 points, Brion Bethel Jr 5, Chris Wright 2, AJ Woodruff 8, Jaden Wright 11, TJ Cothran 4, Kevin Catlin 2, Damian Marner 2, Tyriq Perry 10. Rebound leader: Egusquiza, J. Wright 6.

MIDDLETON 52, SKYVIEW 44

Skyview

2

17

11

14

44

Middleton

12

12

13

15

52

Skyview (14-7) — Chris Kielman 7 points, DeMonte Horton 5, Cayden Wright 12, Isaac Casebolt 3, Isaiah Schlegel 3, Kyle Pierce 5, Trey Burgess 5, Jeff Freeman 4. Rebound leader: Horton 6. Assist leader: Horton 3.

Middleton (16-7) — Ethan McPherson 5 points, Chase Downs 8, Caden Stevenson 9, Carter Arrasmith 2, Tyler Wilson 10, David Kofoed 9, Reece Robinett 9. Rebound leader: Wilson 9. Assist leader: Downs 3.

BISHOP KELLY 52, VALLIVUE 42

Vallivue

7

16

3

16

42

Bishop Kelly

12

15

11

14

52

Vallivue (16-7) — Steele Hadlock 3 points, Jerred Monnier 2, Landon Cain 4, Jordan Moran 5, Nick Fitts 19, Hunter Sedillo 2, Tyas Kitchen 3, Amoro Lado 4. Rebound leader: Fitts 5. Assist leader: Moran 4.

Bishop Kelly (18-4) — Jacob Russell 8 points, Levi Bird 5, Max Rice 3, Raoul Johnson 12, Bronson King 10, Dan Sabala 10, Vince Senglemann 4. Rebound leader: Russell 11. Assist leader: King 6.

3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

Click here for the full bracket

(2 teams to state)

At Treasure Valley CC, Ontario, Ore.

TUESDAY

Losers’ bracket

Parma 67, Payette 54; Payette (10-13) eliminated

Championship (winner to state)

Weiser 59, Fruitland 47; Weiser (21-1) to state as 3A

THURSDAY

Second-place game (winner to state play-in game)

Game 6: Parma (12-10) vs. Fruitland (11-8), 6:30 p.m.

2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

Click here for the full bracket

(2 teams to state; 1 to play-in game)

TUESDAY

Losers’ bracket

Nampa Christian 54, Marsing 43; Marsing (9-12) eliminated

Game 6: McCall-Donnelly (2-16) at Cole Valley Christian (16-4), no report

THURSDAY

At Nampa High

Third-place game (winner to state play-in)

Game 7: Nampa Christian (13-10) vs. Winner 6, 6 p.m.

Championship

Game 8: Melba (9-13) vs. New Plymouth (11-10), 7:30 p.m.

1A DIVISION I DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

Click here for the full bracket

(3 teams to state; 1 to state play-in)

TUESDAY

At Columbia High

Losers’ bracket

Wilder 54, Liberty Charter 45; Liberty Charter eliminated

Game 10: Victory Charter vs. Horseshoe Bend, no report

THURSDAY

At Columbia High

Third-place game (winner to state, loser to play-in game)

Game 11: Wilder vs. Winner 10, 6 p.m.

Championship

Game 12: Ambrose vs. Riverstone, 7:30 p.m.

1A DIVISION II DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

Click here for the full bracket

(1 team to state; 1 to play-in game)

MONDAY

At McCall-Donnelly High

Semifinals

Salmon River 50, Tri-Valley 37

Council 48, Cascade 40

WEDNESDAY

At McCall-Donnelly High

Losers’ bracket

Game 5: Tri-Valley vs. Cascade, 6 p.m.

Championship (winner to state)

Game 6: Salmon River vs. Council, 7:30 p.m.

