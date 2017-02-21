Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Tuesday, Feb. 21

WRESTLING
5A-2A STATE TOURNAMENTS
At Ford Idaho Center
Friday: 3A & 2A wrestling begins at 9 a.m.; 5A & 4A wrestling begins at 2:30 p.m.
Saturday: Semifinals begin at 9 a.m.; Placing matches at 12:30 p.m.; Finals at 3:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(4 teams to state; 1 to play-in game)
TUESDAY
Losers’ bracket (winners to state)
At Boise High
Mountain View 69, Borah 56; Mountain View (16-7) to state as 3C
At Capital High
Centennial 73, Capital 58; Centennial (15-10) to state as 3D
WEDNESDAY
Fifth-place game (winner to state play-in)
At Boise High
Game 15: Borah (14-10) vs. Capital (16-8), 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Championship
At Capital High
Game 16: Rocky Mountain (22-1) vs. Boise (18-4), 7 p.m.
CENTENNIAL 73, CAPITAL 58
Centennial
24
14
14
21
—
73
Capital
14
10
13
21
—
58
Centennial (15-10) — Brooks King 24 points, Kameron Modrow 13, Jaydon Clark 7, Jackson Cleverley 5, Delveion Jackson 24. Rebound and assist leader not provided.
Capital (16-8) — Sloan Kruger 7 points, Markel Quinney 4, Parker Olson 3, Drew Zmuda 6, Harrison Ashby 10, Justin Saunders 12, Cameron Godeny 16. Rebound leader: Godeny 7. Assist leader: Alex Lindsey, Saunders 2.
MTN. VIEW 69, BORAH 56
Borah
11
9
14
22
—
56
Mtn. View
14
12
19
24
—
69
Borah (14-10) — Magnuson 12 points, Williams 5, Castro 7, Reitman 11, Tarlas 6, Ahlstrom 10, Austin Bolt 5. Rebound and assist leader not provided.
Mountain View (16-7) — Drew Smart 3 points, Cam Howard 23, Spencer Erickson 3, Max Matthews 5, Tyler Brotherman 7, Juan Aguilar 16, Jalen Galloway 12. Rebound leader: Galloway 8. Assist leader: Brotherson 6.
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
MONDAY
First round
Middleton 62, Caldwell 27
Skyview 30, Emmett 27
Bishop Kelly 75, Ridgevue 48
Vallivue 47, Mountain Home 35
TUESDAY
Losers’ bracket
Emmett 61, Caldwell 42; Caldwell (5-18) eliminated
Mountain Home 51, Ridgevue 33; Ridgevue (7-15) eliminated
Semifinals (winners to state)
Middleton 52, Skyview 44
Bishop Kelly 52, Vallivue 42
WEDNESDAY
At Ridgevue
Losers’ bracket
Game 9: Emmett (10-12) vs. Vallivue (16-7), 6 p.m.
Game 10: Mountain Home (6-17) vs. Skyview (14-7), 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
At Ridgevue
Third-place game (winner to state)
Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 6 p.m.
Championship
Game 12: Bishop Kelly (18-4) vs. Middleton (16-7), 7:30 p.m.
EMMETT 61, CALDWELL 42
Caldwell
1
12
15
14
—
42
Emmett
17
11
14
19
—
61
Caldwell (5-18) — Raul Gomez 9 points, Julian Rico 3, Dylan Shields 8, Corbin Beets 13, Luis Garcia 2, Riley Tennison 6, Brian Sanford 1. Rebound leader: Beets 10. Assist leader: Rico, Cesar Correa, Tennison 2.
Emmett (10-12) — DJ Crump 7 points, Max Gleim 2, Brenan Barrett 3, Michael Walker 2, Jordan Gleim 4, Cole Elliott 5, Luc Overton 19, Brett Kern 15, Spencer Keene 2, Garrett Webb 2. Rebound leader: Keene 8. Assist leader: Crump, M. Gleim 3.
MTN. HOME 51, RIDGEVUE 33
Ridgevue
8
8
7
10
—
33
Mtn Home
13
14
7
17
—
51
Ridgevue (7-15) — K. Caldwell 3 points, C. Jensen 2, L. Isles 10, B. Childers 6, T. Steelsmith 6, A. Mafua 6. Rebound and assist leader not provided.
Mountain Home (6-17) — Marcus Egusquiza 7 points, Brion Bethel Jr 5, Chris Wright 2, AJ Woodruff 8, Jaden Wright 11, TJ Cothran 4, Kevin Catlin 2, Damian Marner 2, Tyriq Perry 10. Rebound leader: Egusquiza, J. Wright 6.
MIDDLETON 52, SKYVIEW 44
Skyview
2
17
11
14
—
44
Middleton
12
12
13
15
—
52
Skyview (14-7) — Chris Kielman 7 points, DeMonte Horton 5, Cayden Wright 12, Isaac Casebolt 3, Isaiah Schlegel 3, Kyle Pierce 5, Trey Burgess 5, Jeff Freeman 4. Rebound leader: Horton 6. Assist leader: Horton 3.
Middleton (16-7) — Ethan McPherson 5 points, Chase Downs 8, Caden Stevenson 9, Carter Arrasmith 2, Tyler Wilson 10, David Kofoed 9, Reece Robinett 9. Rebound leader: Wilson 9. Assist leader: Downs 3.
BISHOP KELLY 52, VALLIVUE 42
Vallivue
7
16
3
16
—
42
Bishop Kelly
12
15
11
14
—
52
Vallivue (16-7) — Steele Hadlock 3 points, Jerred Monnier 2, Landon Cain 4, Jordan Moran 5, Nick Fitts 19, Hunter Sedillo 2, Tyas Kitchen 3, Amoro Lado 4. Rebound leader: Fitts 5. Assist leader: Moran 4.
Bishop Kelly (18-4) — Jacob Russell 8 points, Levi Bird 5, Max Rice 3, Raoul Johnson 12, Bronson King 10, Dan Sabala 10, Vince Senglemann 4. Rebound leader: Russell 11. Assist leader: King 6.
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(2 teams to state)
At Treasure Valley CC, Ontario, Ore.
TUESDAY
Losers’ bracket
Parma 67, Payette 54; Payette (10-13) eliminated
Championship (winner to state)
Weiser 59, Fruitland 47; Weiser (21-1) to state as 3A
THURSDAY
Second-place game (winner to state play-in game)
Game 6: Parma (12-10) vs. Fruitland (11-8), 6:30 p.m.
2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(2 teams to state; 1 to play-in game)
TUESDAY
Losers’ bracket
Nampa Christian 54, Marsing 43; Marsing (9-12) eliminated
Game 6: McCall-Donnelly (2-16) at Cole Valley Christian (16-4), no report
THURSDAY
At Nampa High
Third-place game (winner to state play-in)
Game 7: Nampa Christian (13-10) vs. Winner 6, 6 p.m.
Championship
Game 8: Melba (9-13) vs. New Plymouth (11-10), 7:30 p.m.
1A DIVISION I DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(3 teams to state; 1 to state play-in)
TUESDAY
At Columbia High
Losers’ bracket
Wilder 54, Liberty Charter 45; Liberty Charter eliminated
Game 10: Victory Charter vs. Horseshoe Bend, no report
THURSDAY
At Columbia High
Third-place game (winner to state, loser to play-in game)
Game 11: Wilder vs. Winner 10, 6 p.m.
Championship
Game 12: Ambrose vs. Riverstone, 7:30 p.m.
1A DIVISION II DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(1 team to state; 1 to play-in game)
MONDAY
At McCall-Donnelly High
Semifinals
Salmon River 50, Tri-Valley 37
Council 48, Cascade 40
WEDNESDAY
At McCall-Donnelly High
Losers’ bracket
Game 5: Tri-Valley vs. Cascade, 6 p.m.
Championship (winner to state)
Game 6: Salmon River vs. Council, 7:30 p.m.
THUSRDAY
At McCall-Donnelly High
Second-place game (winner to state play-in)
Game 7: Winner 5 vs. Loser 6, 7 p.m.
