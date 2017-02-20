Varsity Extra scoreboard: Boys basketball, wrestling districts (Sunday, Feb. 19)

BOYS BASKETBALL
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(4 teams to state; 1 to play-in game)
TUESDAY
Losers’ bracket (winners to state)
At Boise High
Game 13: Mountain View (15-7) vs. Borah (14-9), 7 p.m.
At Capital High
Game 14: Capital (16-7) vs. Centennial (14-10), 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Fifth-place game (winner to state play-in)
At Boise High
Game 15: Loser 13 vs. Loser 14, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Championship
At Capital High
Game 16: Rocky Mountain (22-1) vs. Boise (18-4), 7 p.m.
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
MONDAY
First round
Game 1: No. 8 Caldwell (5-16) at No. 1 Middleton (14-7), 7 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Emmett (9-11) at No. 4 Skyview (13-6), 7 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 Ridgevue (7-13) at No. 2 Bishop Kelly (16-4), 7 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Mountain Home (5-16) at No. 3 Vallivue (15-6), 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
Losers’ bracket
Game 5: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2 at high seed, 7 p.m.
Game 6: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4 at high seed, 7 p.m.
Semifinals (winners to state)
Game 7: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2 at high seed, 7 p.,m.
Game 3: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4 at high seed, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
At Ridgevue
Losers’ bracket
Game 9: Winner 5 vs. Loser 8, 6 p.m.
Game 10: Winner 6 vs. Loser 7, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
At Ridgevue
Third-place game (winner to state)
Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 6 p.m.
Championship
Game 12: Winner 7 vs. Winner 8, 7:30 p.m.
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(1 team to state; 1 to play-in game)
At Treasure Valley CC, Ontario, Ore.
TUESDAY
Losers’ bracket
Game 4: Parma (11-10) vs. Payette (10-12), 6 p.m.
Championship (winner to state)
Game 5: Fruitland (11-7) vs. Weiser (20-1), 8:15 p.m.
THURSDAY
Second-place game (winner to state play-in game)
Game 6: Winner 4 vs. Loser 5, 6:30 p.m.
2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(2 teams to state; 1 to play-in game)
TUESDAY
Losers’ bracket
Game 5: Marsing (9-11) at Nampa Christian (12-10), 7 p.m.
Game 6: McCall-Donnelly (2-16) at Cole Valley Christian (16-4), 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
At Nampa High
Third-place game (winner to state play-in)
Game 7: Winner 5 vs. Winner 6, 6 p.m.
Championship
Game 8: Melba (9-13) vs. Winner 4, 7:30 p.m.
1A DIVISION I DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(3 teams to state; 1 to state play-in)
TUESDAY
At Columbia High
Losers’ bracket
Game 9: Wilder vs. Liberty Charter, 6 p.m.
Game 10: Victory Charter vs. Horseshoe Bend, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
At Columbia High
Third-place game (winner to state, loser to play-in game)
Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 6 p.m.
Championship
Game 12: Ambrose vs. Riverstone, 7:30 p.m.
1A DIVISION II DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(1 team to state; 1 to play-in game)
At McCall-Donnelly High
MONDAY
Semifinals
Game 3: Tri-Valley vs. Salmon River, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Cascade vs. Council, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Losers’ bracket
Game 5: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, 6 p.m.
Championship (winner to state)
Game 6: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 7:30 p.m.
THUSRDAY
Second-place game (winner to state play-in)
Game 7: Winner 5 vs. Loser 6, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
At Rocky Mountain High, Meridian
Top nine per weight class qualify for state
Team scores: Columbia 454, Meridian 292.5, Rocky Mountain 243.5, Borah 210.5, Kuna 197.5, Capital 196.5, Centennial 185.5, Boise 165.5, Eagle 162.5, Mountain View 134, Nampa 122, Timberline 20.
98 pounds: 1, John Kallmeyer, Kuna. 2, Josh Scott, Columbia. 3, Richard Bain, Boise. 4, Victor Melchor, Nampa. 5, Trace Well, Mountain View. 6, Matthew Allison, Mountain View. 7, Noah Gluck, Timberline. 8, Hunter Chesley, Eagle. 9, Thomas Miracle, Borah.
106: 1, Trevor Ball, Meridian. 2, Justin Hart, Eagle. 3, Logan Navarro, Borah. 4, Julio Rivera, Kuna. 5, Palmer Galloway, Centennial. 6, Ricardo Alvarado, Capital. 7, Nolan Munns, Nampa. 8, Kadin Wheeler, Columbia. 9, David Curtis, Centennial.
113: 1, Kreede Peterson, Kuna. 2, Daviel Ivko, Columbia. 3, Jared Rivera, Meridian. 4, Levi Cluff, Columbia. 5, Grayson Burgess, Rocky Mountain. 6, Jett Nelson, Centennial. 7, JT Newell, Borah. 8, Caden Anderson, Capital. 9, Sebastian Peterson, Borah.
120: 1, Angel Rios, Columbia. 2, Mysun Mather, Capital. 3, Simeon Howie, Meridian. 4, Jose Sanchez, Columbia. 5, Ashton Manderscheid, Eagle. 6, Cade Krishnek, Capital. 7, Diego Selayama-Nava, Mountain View. 8, Trent Tucker, Centennial. 9, Parker Bingham, Rocky Mountain.
126: 1, Peter Huntsman, Borah. 2, Brady Hine, Rocky Mountain. 3, Ryan Wilson, Centennial. 4, Sean Ferguson, Capital. 5, Dylan Morgan, Columbia. 6, Varik Shockey, Boise. 7, Luke Young, Meridian. 8, Luke Chapman, Eagle. 9, Braeden Morrill, Rocky Mountain.
132: 1, Kekana Fouret, Columbia. 2, Tysen Jones, Eagle. 3, Gavyn Coates, Meridian. 4, Noah Martin, Capital. 5, Aidan Shoup, Mountain View. 6, Austin Iorga, Capital. 7, Colby Banister, Borah. 8, Austin Baker, Borah. 9, Camren Wilson, Nampa.
138: 1, Kade Grigsby, Columbia. 2, Chris Velasco, Columbia. 3, Preston Quick, Mountain View. 4, Jon Ryan, Nampa. 5, Duncan Miller, Boise. 6, London Soper, Rocky Mountain. 7, Malakai Moyer, Kuna. 8, Andrew Carlyle, Rocky Mountain. 9, Adrian Curiel, Meridian.
145: 1, James Fisher, Centennial. 2, Max Miller, Rocky Mountain. 3, Luke Miller, Boise. 4, Dillon Kellar, Columbia. 5, Bridger Morrill, Rocky Mountain. 6, Caden Cobb, Kuna. 7, Caleb Twait, Meridian. 8, Sovan San, Nampa. 9, Masen Andreasen, Kuna.
152: 1, Nate Cooper, Rocky Mountain. 2, Grant Neukom, Meridian. 3, Matthew Twait, Meridina. 4, Manolo Tamez, Nampa. 5, Knox Benjamin, Mountain View. 6, Alex Martinez, Columbia. 7, Isaac Peters, Boise. 8, Camien Weeks, Kuna. 9, Liam Rivera, Columbia.
160: 1, Jaron Chavez, Centennial. 2, Tanner Hughes, Columbia. 3, Cesar Esparza, Meridian. 4, Ian McCandless, Borah. 5, Alomar Alexander, Columbia. 6, Logan Deim, Meridian. 7, Gable Watson, Centennial. 8, Liam Shannon, Nampa. 9, Andrew Bergey, Boise.
170: 1, Nathan Clements, Columbia. 2, Brennan Ray, Eagle. 3, Jaxon Jones, Rocky Mountain. 4, Mason Smith, Meridian. 5, Cedar Miller, Kuna. 6, Corbin Black, Kuna. 7, Seth Machakos, Boise. 8, Cameron Perrigo, Meridian. 9, Abe Turpen, Capital.
182: 1, Hayes Neukom, Meridian. 2, Wellington Stephan, Centennial. 3, Maxwell Martell, Mountain View. 4, Alex Ojukwu, Boise. 5, Tyler Smith, Columbia. 6, Michael Cox, Columbia. 7, Rain Forrest, Borah. 8, Joel Kellogg, Kuna. 9, Nicholas Cobb, Nampa.
195: 1, Skylar Hughes, Columbia. 2, Davis Steiner, Rocky Mountain. 3, Carson Hopp, Eagle. 4, Braden McCormic, Boise. 5, Andrew Drake, Capital. 6, Connor Baum, Kuna. 7, Braiden Simpson, Capital. 8, Logan Law, Kuna. 9, Riley Swank, Boise.
220: 1, Benjamin Thomsen, Borah. 2, Ethan Call, Columbia. 3, Drake Reay, Capital. 4, Tucker Heindel, Kuna. 5, Brody Martinez, Borah. 6, Gage Tranter, Boise. 7, Isaiah Jacobsen, Rocky Mountain. 8, Logan Valadez, Rocky Mountain. 9, Bradley Maupin, Centennial.
285: 1, Brandon Kipper, Columbia. 2, Keeghan Freeborn, Rocky Mountain. 3, George Barrera, Borah. 4, Max Moore, Eagle. 5, Payton Dye, Capital. 6, Marcos Delatorre, Centennial. 7, Caleb Shutt, Borah. 8, Bailey Bringman, Columbia. 9, Randall Hooker, Meridian.
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
At Skyview High, Nampa
Top five in each weight class qualify for state; sixth eligible for at-large berth
Team scores: Caldwell 423, Mountain Home 306.5, Bishop Kelly 173, Skyview 159, Emmett 118, Middleton 112, Vallivue 100, Ridgevue 63.
98 pounds: 1, Sam Hyde, Emmett. 2, Jonathan Aceves, Vallivue. 3, Shane Kimme, Middleton. 4, Kobie Jewett, Mountian Home. 5, Aaron Dodds, Skyview.
106: 1, Joshua Gallup, Skyview. 2, Dustin Farnsworth, Mountain Home. 3, Isaiah Segundo, Vallivue. 4, Craig Adams, Caldwell. 5, Christian Sotelo, Caldwell. 6, William Rodriguez, Ridgevue.
113: 1, Pierce Mederios, Mountain Home. 2, Genaro Navarro, Skyview. 3, Blake Beal, Skyview. 4, Nick Fernandez, Caldwell. 5, Jose Avila, Caldwell. 6, Zach Park, Mountain Home.
120: 1, Hunter Mcluskey, Mountain Home. 2, Gavin Hazell, Mountain Home. 3, Randy Rodriguez, Ridgevue. 4, Armando Juarez, Caldwell. 5, Brayden Holmes, Middleton. 6, Ronald Lopez, Bishop Kelly.
126: 1, Dante Carreno, Caldwell. 2, Kieran Burns, Bishop Kelly. 3, Kanoa Doronio, Mountain Home. 4, Emmanuel Cerros, Caldwell. 5, Dallas Mayhew, Mountain Home. 6, Cooper Sutton, Vallivue.
132: 1, Monte Zufelt, Emmett. 2, Raphie Rodriguez, Bishop Kelly. 3, Tryston Hutchinson, Middleton. 4, Ismael Cerros, Caldwell. 5, Andy Lopez, Caldwell. 6, Jacob Herrboldt, Mountain Home.
138: 1, Christian Hudson, Caldwell. 2, Cory Choate, Skyview. 3, Zack Slack, Mountain Home. 4, Austin Forrest, Ridgevue. 5, Chris Mendoza, Skyview. 6, Apolonio Arreola, Vallivue.
145: 1, Brandon Gonzalez, Caldwell. 2, Cyrus Salcido, Caldwell. 3, Wyatt Bailey, Emmett. 4, Giovanni Roggio, Vallivue. 5, Tyler Hardin, Mountain Home. 6, Matt Baca, Bishop Kelly.
152: 1, Tevin Seo, Caldwell. 2, Dylan Park, Mountain Home. 3, Chris Doiron, Bishop Kelly. 4, Drake Nabinger-Villarin, Emmett. 5, Ian Booth, Vallivue. 6, Luke Piechowski, Bishop Kelly.
160: 1, Ben Solis, Caldwell. 2, Alex Castro, Mountain Home. 3, Jake Beitia, Middleton. 4, Luke Lopez, Caldwell. 5, Thomas Vaanderen, Emmett. 6, Lance Snow, Emmett.
170: 1, Kash Anderson, Bishop Kelly. 2, Jayden Sexton, Mountain Home. 3, Noah Jaeckels, Caldwell. 4, Carlos Flores, Caldwell. 5, Joshua Barrell, Bishop Kelly. 6, Jake Johnson, Emmett.
182: 1, Brennan Lucarelli, Middleton. 2, Joe Senn, Bishop Kelly. 3, Elijah Becker, Caldwell. 4, Logan Sandal, Emmett. 5, Brady Wood, Ridgevue. 6, Tyler Hebner, Vallivue.
195: 1, Jake Stone, Bishop Kelly. 2, Luis Salas, Caldwell. 3, Leo Gonzalez, Caldwell. 4, Hayden Keierleber, Mountain Home. 5, Stuart Shoemaker, Bishop Kelly. 6, Gabe Lamas, Middleton.
220: 1, Triden Mitchell, Caldwell. 2, Travis Mitchell, Caldwell. 3, Owen Rockwood, Skyview. 4, Pedro Galvan, Skyview. 5, Jaxon Northcraft, Vallivue. 6, Tim Goodell, Mountain Home.
285: 1, Jonathon Kaiser, Mountain Home. 2, Zach Ramos, Caldwell. 3, Colby Farar, Ridgevue. 4, Scott Rudder, Skyview. 5, Juan Rangel, Mountain Home. 6, Isaac Alsop, Bishop Kelly.
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
At Payette High
Top four in each weight class qualify for state; fifth eligible for at-large berth
Team scores: Weiser 348, Fruitland, 325.5, Parma, 190.5, Payette 128.5, Homedale 84.
98 pounds: 1, Conor Marsh, Weiser. 2, Harley Skelly, Fruitland. 3, Sylais York, Weiser. 4, Jackson Rudkin, Parma. 5, Kenny Forsberg, Parma.
106: 1, Garrett Hinkley, Weiser. 2, Ander Barbot, Weiser. 3, Miguel Medrano, Fruitland. 4, Angelo Ward, Fruitland.
113: 1, Dalton Arnzen, Fruitland. 2, Robert Sudderth, Weiser. 3, Jorge Vega, Homedale. 4, Jordyn Jenkins, Parma. 5, Wyatt Hodges, Weiser.
120: 1, Martin Flores, Parma. 2, Alex Raby, Weiser. 3, Chance Hayball, Fruitland. 4, Jeremy Henndon, Payette. 5, Dominick Luke, Weiser.
126: 1, Boden Huffaker, Fruitland. 2, Sheldon Gentry, Parma. 3, Rojelio Mordao, Payette. 4, Matthew Morris, Weiser. 5, Michael Babcock, Homedale.
132: 1, David Wall, Fruitland. 2, Rafael Camacho, Parma. 3, Jeb Johnson, Weiser. 4, Jaeger Rose, Homedale.
138: 1, Sammy Eckhart, Fruitland. 2, Berke Walker, Weiser. 3, Alex Bruffett, Payette. 4, Brody vonBrethorst, Weisder. 5, Skyler MacKenzie, Fruitland.
145: 1, David Perez, Weiser. 2, Corey Eckhart, Fruitland. 3, Jordan Stell, Parma. 4, Izaiha Demoulin, Payette. 5, Tanner Miller, Homedale.
152: 1, Jesse Camacho, Parma. 2, Dre Salinas, Parma. 3, Shane Keller, Homedale. 4, Kaden Fager, Weiser. 5, Anthony Dovalina, Payette.
160: 1, Cameron Russell, Fruitland. 2, Joel Padilla, Homedale. 3, Nick Ruddell, Weiser. 4, Juan Alba, Payette. 5, Wyatt Towner, Weiser.
170: 1, Eduardo Valadez, Payette. 2, Canaan Bourcy, Fruitland. 3, Kevin Bravo, Weiser. 4, John Huston, Weiser. 5, Daniel Green, Fruitland.
182: 1, Jonathon Fagen, Fruitland. 2, Ryan Leverenz, Weiser. 3, Isaac Morado, Payette. 4, Robert Nix, Homedale. 5, Brodee Walker, Homedale.
195: 1, Eric Collins, Fruitland. 2, Nathan Ueltzen, Weiser. 3, Cody Murphy, Fruitland, 4, Braulio Viveros, Weiser. 5, Junior Angeles, Parma.
220: 1, Alex Barbion, Payette. 2, Darrian Hoobery, Weiser. 3, Brisyn Cutburth, Fruitland. 4, Danny Camacho, Parma. 5, Juan Arechiga, Weiser.
285: 1, Jon Ingram, Fruitland. 2, Ricky Sandoval, Weiser. 3, Brian Jackson, Parma. 4, Antonio Godina, Parma. 5, Drake Weideman, Fruitland.
2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
At Melba High
Top three per weight class qualify for state; fourth eligible for at-large berth
Team scores: New Plymouth 213, Melba 151, McCall-Donnelly 147.5, Marsing 132.
98 pounds: 1, Brendan Rice, New Plymouth. 2, Kie Brown, Melba. 3, Dan Kaelin, Melba.
106: 1, Cameron Williams, Melba. 2, Nathaniel Nesbitt, New Plymouth.
113: 1, Kyle Slagle, New Plymouth. 2, Justin Ineck, Marsing.
120: 1, Hsee Hsee, New Plymouth. 2, Chris Claypool, New Plymouth. 3, Gage Cooley, McCall-Donnelly.
126: 1, Joe Rice, New Plymouth; 2, Tanner Davis, McCall-Donnelly. 3, Micah Curtis, Melba. 4, Henry Kipper, New Plymouth.
132: 1, Deveon Rodriguez, New Plymouth. 2, Hunter Beus, New Plymouth. 3, Adonis Stelzried, Marsing. 4, Anthony Sugai, Marsing.
138: 1, Jake Svedin, Melba. 2, Tucker Baker, McCall-Donnelly. 3, Hayden Kish, Marsing. 4, Dean Johnson, New Plymouth.
145: 1, Jed Lowen, McCall-Donnelly. 2, Joseph Ineck, Marsing. 3, Hank Svedin, Melba. 4, Tristan Jones, Melba.
152: 1, Tuff Bentz, McCall-Donnelly. 2, Josiah Campbell, New Plymouth. 3, Levi Martin, Melba. 4, Kadin Goins, Marsing.
160: 1, Oscar Gonzales, Marsing. 2, Dawson Walker, Marsing. 3, Jeremy Slagle, New Plymouth. 4, Kyle Svetich, Melba.
170: 1, Cobe Williams, New Plymouth. 2, Jaden Kinney, Marsing. 3, Tater Bentz, McCall-Donnelly. 4, Kobe Roberts, New Plymouth.
182: 1, Dallin Beus, New Plymouth. 2, Scott Carr, McCall-Donnelly. 3, Brayden Dunn, Melba.
195: 1, Tyson Eastman, McCall-Donnelly. 2, Gage Cussins, Melba. 3, Jace Watson, New Plymouth.
220: 1, Mason Hall, Marsing.
285: 1, Mitchell Olsen, Melba. 2, Ty Bahem, Melba.
