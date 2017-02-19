Varsity Extra

February 19, 2017 12:25 AM

Rocky Mountain, Boise boys win 5A district basketball semis, reach state tournament

By Mike Prater

Rocky Mountain High defeated Centennial 69-54 in a semifinal game of the 5A District Three Tournament at Capital High on Saturday night.

BYU commit Kolby Lee had 29 points and eight rebounds for Rocky Mountain, while Kobe Terashima added 10 points and nine assists.

In the district title game, Rocky Mountain (22-1) faces Boise (18-4), which beat Borah 36-33 in the second semifinal Saturday night.

The 5A district championship game is 7 p.m. Friday at Capital High.

All six boys basketball state tournaments are scheduled for Treasure Valley sites on March 2-4: 5A (Ford Idaho Center, Nampa), 4A (Borah), 3A (Middleton High), 2A (Capital), 1A Division I (Vallivue) and 1A Division II (Caldwell High).

