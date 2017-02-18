Varsity Extra

February 18, 2017 11:51 PM

Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Girls state, boys districts, wrestling (Saturday, Feb. 18)

Statesman staff

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5A STATE TOURNAMENT

THURSDAY

First round

Post Falls 60, Mountain View 48

Eagle 68, Highland 44

Madison 52, Kuna 41

Centennial 61, Lake City 38

FRIDAY

Losers’ bracket

Mountain View 61, Highland 36; Highland (13-11) eliminated

Lake City 56, Kuna 39; Kuna (11-14) eliminated

Semifinals

Eagle 57, Post Falls 54

Centennial 50, Madison 35

SATURDAY

Consolation championship

Mountain View 43, Lake City 32

Third-place game

Post Falls 50, Madison 37

Championship

Centennial 40, Eagle 37

MTN. VIEW 43, LAKE CITY 32

Lake City

5

12

5

10

32

Mtn. View

9

15

7

12

43

Lake City (20-7) — Payton Barber 3 points, Nina Carlson 14, Bridget Rieken 4, Lauren Rewers 6, Keara Simpson 5. Rebound leaders: Rieken, Simpson 9. Assist leader: Barber 3.

Mountain View (22-5) — Grace Caldwell 1 point, Alison Chanhthala 1, Laila Saenz 5, Abby Kreiser 12, Taeli Carrillo 17, Kayla Anderson 5, Andi Good 2. Rebound leader: Good 5. Assist leaders: Kreiser, Carrillo, Anderson 2.

POST FALLS 50, MADISON 37

Madison

8

13

7

9

37

Post Falls

11

15

14

10

50

Madison (20-7) — Jazz Delgado 2 points, Ryan Tyler 5, Leah Dougherty 9, Madi Day 2, Hannah Wilson 10, Mykilee Duffin 1, Savanah Dick 8. Rebound leader: Wilson 5. Assist leader: Tyler 4.

Post Falls (21-3) — MacKenzie Morris 8 points, Jenna Gardiner 4, Bayley Brennan 15, Tyler McCliment-Call 12, Jacksen McCliment-Call 5, Melody Kempton 4, Sydney Parks 2. Rebound leader: Morris 9. Assist leader: T. McCliment-Call 4.

CENTENNIAL 40, EAGLE 37

Centennial

8

12

7

13

40

Eagle

10

8

6

13

37

Centennial (23-4) — Tori Williams 15 points, Ayana Amechi 4, Lauren Brocke 6, Ami T’ia 9, Alicia Curry 6. Rebound leader: Williams 9. Assist leader: Williams 3.

Eagle (25-2) — Abby Mangum 12 points, Janie King 2, McKenna Emerson 7, Cassidy Tiegs 4, Meghan Boyd 6, Jaimee McKinnie 2, Katelyn Murray 4. Rebound leader: Murray 9. Assist leader: Boyd 2.

4A STATE TOURNAMENT

THURSDAY

First round

Preston 44, Sandpoint 39

Middleton 51, Minico 44

Bishop Kelly 56, Century 49

Twin Falls 43, Skyview 27

FRIDAY

Losers’ bracket

Minico 46, Sandpoint 35; Sandpoint (10-13) eliminated

Skyview 35, Century 34; Century (15-9) eliminated

Semifinals

Middleton 56, Preston 55

Bishop Kelly 33, Twin Falls 30 (OT)

SATURDAY

Consolation championship

Minico 60, Skyview 48

Third-place game

Preston 52, Twin Falls 45

Championship

Middleton 57, Bishop Kelly 45

MINICO 60, SKYVIEW 48

Skyview

4

13

11

20

48

Minico

19

16

12

13

60

Skyview (13-13) — Madie Edwards 9 points, Rachel Ray 2, Olivia Tener 2, Natalie Robison 14, Jordan Luna 2, Jorian Blacker 4, Maranda Thompson 7, Kelsey Higgins 1, Emma Teriipaia 1, Matiya Bottom 6. Rebound leader: Thompson 9. Assist leader: Five tied with 1.

Minico (18-9) — Saydi Anderson 10 points, Taylia Stimpson 12, Christiann Craythorn 10, Shelby Mackay 3, Brinley Stutzman 6, Rachel Baliola 4, Tayla Sayer 6, Bailey Black 7, Claire Boettcher 2. Rebound leader: Sayer 7. Assist leader: Three tied with 2.

PRESTON 52, TWIN FALLS 45

Twin Falls

8

14

10

13

45

Preston

9

14

16

13

52

Twin Falls (16-9) — Kylie Baumert 4 points, Morgan Harr 11, Whitney Solosabal 4, Maddie Aardema 6, Sage Swan 2, Kennedi Evans 18. Rebound leader: Evans 14. Assist leader: Three tied 1.

Preston (18-8) — Sydnee Selley 5 points, Shaylee Priestley 16, Morgan Hall 12, Harley Carlisle 5, Paige Moser 9, Tesha Hobbs 3, Liz Lindhardt 2. Rebound leader: Carlisle, Lindhardt 6.

MIDDLETON 57, BISHOP KELLY 45

BK

10

8

13

14

45

Middleton

11

12

15

19

57

Bishop Kelly (20-8) — Olivia Kent 2 points, Lydia Nieto 11, Monica Behrend 7, Gabby Keefe 11, Theresa Reeping 12, Aubree Chatterton 2. Rebound leader: Reeping 10. Assist leader: Kent 3.

Middleton (21-6) — Meriah Deugan 6 points, Emerson Sauer 4, Sage Huggins 5, Lexi Mitchell 13, Daycee Deugan 1, Zoey Moore 10, Tayler Guerra 5, Rilee Moser 6, Rochelle Wagner 1, Haley Robinett 6. Rebound leader: Mitchell 7. Assist leader: Huggins 2.

3A STATE TOURNAMENT

THURSDAY

First round

Sugar-Salem 85, Priest River 41

Kimberly 44, Weiser 40

Timberlake 67, Teton 16

Parma 52, Marsh Valley 46

FRIDAY

Losers’ bracket

Priest River 42, Weiser 32; Weiser (9-11) eliminated

Teton 64, Marsh Valley 51; Marsh Valley (16-10) eliminated

Semifinals

Sugar-Salem 41, Kimberly 34

Timberlake 79, Parma 42

SATURDAY

Consolation championship

Teton 55, Priest River 40

Third-place game

Kimberly 59, Parma 48

Championship

Timberlake 60, Sugar-Salem 57

TETON 55, PRIEST RIVER 40

Teton

15

19

7

14

55

Priest River

6

10

10

14

40

Teton (21-5) — Tasha Arnold 8 points, Gabrielle Berry 6, Jenna Abbott 28, Avery Kunz 6, Waklee Kunz 5, Alisha Wade 2. Rebound leader: Abbott 8. Assist leader: Berry 6.

Priest River (10-17) — Genevieve Hurd 3 points, Avery Lynn Summers 14, Melissa Krampert 4, Rachel Akre 9, Morgan DeMent 2, Elizabeth Downs 2, Antonia Martin 2, Natalie Petit 4. Rebound leader: Summers 9. Assist leader: four tied with 1.

KIMBERLY 59, PARMA 48

Parma

11

12

16

9

48

Kimberly

14

14

10

21

59

Parma (15-8) — Lydia Stevenson 9 points, Darcie Condie 14, Ashley Gentry 6, Madison Jackson 17, Kassity Forsberg 2. Rebound leader: Gentry 9. Assist leader: Jackson 2.

Kimberly (15-8) — Josie Schmitz 15 points, Ashlie Watts 12, Jessi Schmitz 2, Emily Wadsworth 17, Jesse Wadsworth 8, Meg Walker 1, Demee Rosenkrance 3, Brinley Humphreys 1. Rebound leader: Watts 10. Assist leader: Je. Schmitz 3.

TIMBERLAKE 60, SUGAR-SALEM 57

Timberlake

18

15

13

14

60

Sugar-Salem

11

22

15

9

57

Timberlake (23-2) — Lilly Kelley 3 points, Jacquelyn Mallet 8, Shelby Starr 8, Allison Kirby 27, Glori Cheevers 4, Keelie Lawler 10. Rebound leader: Mallet 7. Assist leader: Lawler 3.

Sugar-Salem (22-5) — Amanda Rudd 21 points, Savanah Crane 11, Kayla Luke 10, Madi Fillmore 6, Sydney Bradshaw 4, Addi Gehmlich 5. Rebound leader: Crane 6. Assist leader: Luke 5.

2A STATE TOURNAMENT

THURSDAY

First round

St. Maries 71, Cole Valley Christian 68 (OT)

Ririe 67, Marsing 46

Soda Springs 41, Declo 31

Malad 49, Melba 40

FRIDAY

Losers’ bracket

Cole Valley Christian 65, Marsing 56; Marsing (14-13) eliminated

Melba 56, Declo 38; Declo (16-6) eliminated

Semifinals

Ririe 69, St. Maries 53

Malad 44, Soda Springs 37

SATURDAY

Consolation championship

Melba 46, Cole Valley Christian 41

Third-place game

Soda Springs 50, St. Maries 36

Championship

Ririe 56, Malad 34

MELBA 46, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 41

Melba

13

19

9

5

46

Cole Valley

10

4

11

16

41

Melba (22-3) — Allie Herman 2 points, Tinsley Christensen 3, Mary Ellen Cossel 1, Emma Clark 17, Cheylah Volkers 2, Kori Pentzer 21. Rebound leader: Clark 10. Assist leader: Callie Young, Clark 2.

Cole Valley Christian (17-7) — Katelin Baker 4 points, Paige Albers 2, Ace Hahs 7, Karina Olson 4, Miriam Edes 6, Savannah Khoury 3, Holly Golenor 15. Rebound leader: Golenor 11. Assist leader: Edes 2.

SODA SPRINGS 50, ST. MARIES 36

Soda Springs

12

14

12

12

50

St. Maries

7

13

6

10

36

Soda Springs (23-4) — Sadie Gronning 9 points, Dani Smith 2, Kaycee Smith 2, Leilani Finlayson 2, Kathryne McCullough 9, Tayler Meyers 4, Kiersten Rasmussen 14, Jorianne Balls 8. Rebound leader: Rasmussen 6. Assist leader: Gronning 6.

St. Maries (16-6) — Kaci Haeg 9 points, Madison Cordell 5, Alena Davenport 5, Kelsey Auer 6, Shelby Holder 7, Kaylee Auer 4. Rebound leader: Ke. Auer 9. Assist leader Ke. Auer 2.

RIRIE 56, MALAD 34

Malad

8

14

4

8

34

Ririe

10

21

15

10

56

Malad (19-9) — Britlynn Hubbard 3 points, Sadie Simpson 7, Sami Williams 5, Kassidy Willie 2, Shawnee Simpson 7, Hanah Petersen 10. Rebound leader: Williams, Simpson 9. Assist leader: Petersen 2.

Ririe (25-2) — Haddi Williams 12 points, Cassidy Griffith 4, Kaylee Brown 11, Madalyn Johnson 11, Indee Williams 1, Ashley Larsen 11, Audrey Ulrich 6. Rebound leader: H. Williams 6. Assist leader: Griffith 3.

1A DIVISION I STATE TOURNAMENT

THURSDAY

First round

Oakley 45, Idaho City 16

Lapwai 66, Troy 25

Horseshoe Bend 53, Valley 50 (OT)

Prairie 66, Liberty Charter 26

FRIDAY

Losers’ bracket

Troy 53, Idaho City 27; Idaho City (17-10) eliminated

Valley 59, Liberty Charter 39; Liberty Charter (17-8) eliminated

Semifinals

Lapwai 50, Oakley 34

Prairie 54, Horseshoe Bend 37

SATURDAY

Consolation championship

Valley 42, Troy 31

Third-place game

Oakley 49, Horseshoe Bend 31

Championship

Lapwai 79, Prairie 40

VALLEY 42, TROY 31

Troy

7

10

1

13

31

Valley

7

8

10

17

42

Troy (21-7) — Emma Schetzle 10 points, Kiana Hoskins-Oakley 4, Abbey Blum 6, Jimmie Gilder 4, Jordyne Fredrickson 7. Rebound leader: Fredrickson 7. Assist leader: Hoskins-Oakley 3.

Valley (21-5) — Tannah Sellers 5 points, Broganne Mangum 4, Kynsee Mussmann 11, Madisyn Kimmel 8, Brinley Reed 4, Taylor Hodges 10. Rebound leader: Hodges 10. Assist leader: Reed 4.

OAKLEY 49, HORSESHOE BEND 31

HSB

11

8

6

6

31

Oakley

12

9

13

15

49

Horseshoe Bend (18-6) — Ciara Drake 5 points, Syringa Riley 1, Jade Warren 6, Kate Renfro 17, Aspin Quijas 2. Rebound leader: Warren 7. Assist leader: Renfro 3.

Oakley (21-3) — Talia Elquist 9 points, Jaclyn Wybenga 3, Brittany Hardy 17, Blakely Payton 2, Dixie Whittle 6, Makinlee Cranney 1, Rachael Mitton 11. Rebound leader: Mitton 17. Assist leader: Whittle 7.

LAPWAI 79, PRAIRIE 40

Prairie

11

5

4

20

40

Lapwai

14

23

24

18

79

Prairie (21-4) — Kylie Tidwell 13 points, Angela Wemhoff 5, Josie Peery 1, Jordyn Higgins 4, Chaye Uptmor 2, Leah Higgins 8, Kodie Tidwell 2, Sydney Bruner 2, India Peery 3. Rebound leader: Wemhoff, Higgins 7. Assist leader: Wemhoff 2.

Lapwai (23-1) — Shiniah Holt 11 points, Iris Domebo 10, Ione Chimburus 6, Amil Mitchell 15, Koyama Young 24, Emoni Tannehill 3, Marque Wilson 2, Evelyn Bohnee 8. Rebound leader: I. Domebo 6. Assist leader: Holt, Raquell Domebo 4.

1A DIVISION II STATE TOURNAMENT

THURSDAY

First round

Butte County 57, Lakeside 30

Nezperce 47, Carey 36

Salmon River 53, Castleford 52

Genesis Prep 59, Rockland 38

FRIDAY

Losers’ bracket

Carey 38, Lakeside 33; Lakeside (16-4) eliminated

Castleford 54, Rockland 41; Rockland (17-10) eliminated

Semifinals

Butte County 63, Nezperce 24

Salmon River 66, Genesis Prep 51

SATURDAY

Consolation championship

Castleford 59, Carey 45

Third-place game

Genesis Prep 35, Nezperce 33

Championship at Idaho Center

Butte County 73, Salmon River 44

CASTLEFORD 59, CAREY 45

Castleford

15

15

15

14

59

Carey

8

14

8

15

45

Castleford (19-7) — Savanah Nunes 13 points, Lindsey Drinkall 3, Haddee Reynolds 30, Elly Machado 9, Faby Rivera 2, Maddy March 2. Rebound leader: Machado 9. Assist leader: Reynolds 5.

Carey (9-14) — Llindsey Morey 4 points, Shantell Chavez 5, Rylee Smith 11, Athana Versis 7, Jaicee Parke 8, Kodi Green 8, Felicity Black 2. Rebound leader: Green 7. Assist leader: Morey, Chavez, Versis 2.

GENESIS PREP 35, NEZPERCE 33

Genesis

9

11

7

8

35

Nezperce

4

9

9

11

33

Genesis Prep (15-6) — Rachel Schroeder 19 points, Jayci Blood 2, Josie Scribner 4, Bella Murekatete 10. Rebound leader: Murekatete 16. Assist leader: Schroeder, Blood 2.

Nezperce (20-4) — Sydney Boyer 4 points, Parker Boyer 2, Kourtne Carpenter 5, Caitlyn Cronce 7, Hannah Stapleton 7, Maddie Stapleton 8. Rebound leader: M. Stapleton 13. Assist leader: Boyer 2.

BUTTE COUNTY 73, SALMON RIVER 44

Salmon R.

7

7

12

18

44

Butte Co.

20

10

23

20

73

Salmon River (17-6) — Maddy Tucker 24 points, Chevelle Shepherd 14, Miranda Hofflander 2, Emily Diaz 2, Payton Branstetter 2. Rebound leaders: Shepherd 6, Sarah Laritz 6. Assist leader: Shepherd 3.

Butte County (24-0) — Meg Buxton 14 points, Conlin Coburn 3, Tausha Cummins 6, Macy Hansen 17, Sherawn Brownlee 7, Shay Lambson 24, Kinsey Isham 2. Rebound leader: Buxton 11. Assist leader: Hansen 6.

BOYS BASKETBALL

5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

(4 teams to state; 1 to play-in game)

TUESDAY

First round

At Boise High

Rocky Mountain 73, Kuna 45

Borah 55, Capital 31

At Capital High

Centennial 54, Mountain View 52

Boise 46, Timberline 35

SATURDAY

Losers’ bracket

At Boise High

Game 9: Mountain View 58, Kuna 45

Game 10: Timberline (10-13) vs. Capital (15-7), 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals (winners to state)

At Capital High

Game 11: Rocky Mountain 69, Centennial 54

Game 12: Boise 36, Borah 33

TUESDAY, FEB. 21

Losers’ bracket (winners to state)

At Boise High

Game 13: Mountain View (15-7) vs. Borah (14-9), 7 p.m.

At Capital High

Game 14: Winner 10 vs. Centennial (14-10), 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22

Fifth-place game (winner to state play-in)

At Boise High

Game 15: Loser 13 vs. Loser 14, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

Championship

At Capital High

Game 16: Rocky Mountain (22-1) vs. Boise (18-4), 7 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN 69, CENTENNIAL 54

Centennial

9

9

16

20

54

Rocky Mtn.

21

16

15

17

69

Centennial — B. King 17 points, P. Martens 3, K. Modrow 2, J. Clark 8, J. Cleverley 4, D. Jackson 20. Assist leader: Four with 2. Rebound leader: Jackson 8.

Rocky Mountain — K. Terashima 10 points, T. O’Donnell 14, J. Erickson 4, B. Ranstrom 2, H. Ranstrom 10, K. Lee 29. Assist leader: Terashima 9. Rebound leader: Lee 8.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 58, KUNA 45

Kuna

6

16

12

11

45

Mtn. View

9

13

15

21

58

Kuna — Tyson Fuss 6 points, Danny Rogers 7, Zack Barton 10, Dallin Johnson 6, Troy Paterson 16. Assist leader: Fuss 2. Rebound leader: Barton 8.

Mountain View — Drew Smart 2 points, Cameron Howard 21, Spencer Erickson 2, Max Matthews 2, Brandon Caruso 1, Tyler Brotherson 6, Juan Aguilar 20, Jalen Galloway 4. Assist leader: Brotherson 2. Rebound leader: Aguilar 6.

4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

MONDAY, FEB. 20

First round

Game 1: No. 8 Caldwell (5-16) at No. 1 Middleton (14-7), 7 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Emmett (9-11) at No. 4 Skyview (13-6), 7 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Ridgevue (7-13) at No. 2 Bishop Kelly (16-4), 7 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Mountain Home (5-16) at No. 3 Vallivue (15-6), 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEB. 21

Losers’ bracket

Game 5: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2 at high seed, 7 p.m.

Game 6: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4 at high seed, 7 p.m.

Semifinals (winners to state)

Game 7: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2 at high seed, 7 p.,m.

Game 3: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4 at high seed, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22

At Ridgevue

Losers’ bracket

Game 9: Winner 5 vs. Loser 8, 6 p.m.

Game 10: Winner 6 vs. Loser 7, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

At Ridgevue

Third-place game (winner to state)

Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 6 p.m.

Championship

Game 12: Winner 7 vs. Winner 8, 7:30 p.m.

3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

(1 team to state; 1 to play-in game)

At Treasure Valley CC, Ontario, Ore.

TUESDAY

Play-in round

Payette 69, Homedale 54

SATURDAY

First round

Game 2: Fruitland 60, Parma 53

Game 3: Weiser 66, Payette 47

TUESDAY, FEB. 21

Losers’ bracket

Game 4: Parma (11-10) vs. Payette (10-12), 6 p.m.

Championship (winner to state)

Game 5: Fruitland (11-7) vs. Weiser (20-1), 8:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

Second-place game (winner to state play-in game)

Game 6: Winner 4 vs. Loser 5, 6:30 p.m.

2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

(2 teams to state; 1 to play-in game)

WEDNESDAY

First round

Melba 55, Marsing 48

Nampa Christian 41, McCall-Donnelly 39

SATURDAY

At Nampa High

Semifinals (winners to state)

Game 3: Melba 50, Cole Valley Christian 44

Game 4: New Plymouth 49, Nampa Christian 42

TUESDAY, FEB. 21

Losers’ bracket

Game 5: Marsing (9-11) vs. Nampa Christian (12-10) at high seed, 7 p.m.

Game 6: McCall-Donnelly (2-16) vs. Cole Valley Christian (16-4) at high seed, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

At Nampa High

Third-place game (winner to state play-in)

Game 7: Winner 5 vs. Winner 6, 6 p.m.

Championship

Game 8: Melba (9-13) vs. New Plymouth (11-10), 7:30 p.m.

1A DIVISION I DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

(3 teams to state; 1 to state play-in)

TUESDAY

Play-in round

North Star Charter 55, Rimrock 23

No. 11 Greenleaf 54, Notus 50

Victory Charter 36, Idaho City 19

Wilder 46, Compass Honors 44

THURSDAY

First round

Ambrose 59, Wilder 22

Horseshoe Bend 75, North Star Charter 66

Liberty Charter 46, Victory Charter 25

Riverstone 46, Greenleaf 32

SATURDAY

At Columbia High

Losers’ bracket

Game 5: Wilder 47, North Star Charter 44

Game 6: Victory Charter 43, Greenleaf 26

Semifinals (winners to state)

Game 7: Ambrose vs. Horseshoe Bend, 7:30 p.m.

Game 8: Riverstone 40, Liberty Charter 21

TUESDAY, FEB. 21

At Columbia High

Losers’ bracket

Game 9: Wilder vs. Liberty Charter, 6 p.m.

Game 10: Victory Charter vs. Loser 7, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

At Columbia High

Third-place game (winner to state, loser to play-in game)

Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 6 p.m.

Championship

Game 12: Winner 7 vs. Riverstone, 7:30 p.m.

1A DIVISION II DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

(1 team to state; 1 to play-in game)

WEDNESDAY

At Meadows Valley High

Play-in round

Tri-Valley 62, Garden Valley 43

Cascade 72, Meadows Valley 39

MONDAY, FEB. 20

At McCall-Donnelly High

Semifinals

Game 3: Tri-Valley vs. Salmon River, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Winner 2 vs. Council, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22

At McCall-Donnelly High

Losers’ bracket

Game 5: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, 6 p.m.

Championship (winner to state)

Game 6: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 7:30 p.m.

THUSRDAY, FEB. 23

At McCall-Donnelly High

Second-place game (winner to state play-in)

Game 7: Winner 5 vs. Loser 6, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

At Rocky Mountain High

Top nine per weight class qualify for state

Results not reported.

4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

At Skyview High

Top five per weight class qualify for state; sixth eligible for at-large berth

Results not reported.

3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

At Payette High

Top four per weight class qualify for state; fifth for at-large berth

Results not reported.

2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

At Melba High

Top three per weight class qualify for state; fourth eligible for at-large berth

Results not reported.

Centennial storms the court for its first girls basketball state title since 2006

