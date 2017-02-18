Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Girls state, boys districts, wrestling (Saturday, Feb. 18)

GIRLS BASKETBALL
5A STATE TOURNAMENT
THURSDAY
First round
Post Falls 60, Mountain View 48
Eagle 68, Highland 44
Madison 52, Kuna 41
Centennial 61, Lake City 38
FRIDAY
Losers’ bracket
Mountain View 61, Highland 36; Highland (13-11) eliminated
Lake City 56, Kuna 39; Kuna (11-14) eliminated
Semifinals
Eagle 57, Post Falls 54
Centennial 50, Madison 35
SATURDAY
Consolation championship
Mountain View 43, Lake City 32
Third-place game
Post Falls 50, Madison 37
Championship
Centennial 40, Eagle 37
MTN. VIEW 43, LAKE CITY 32
Lake City
5
12
5
10
—
32
Mtn. View
9
15
7
12
—
43
Lake City (20-7) — Payton Barber 3 points, Nina Carlson 14, Bridget Rieken 4, Lauren Rewers 6, Keara Simpson 5. Rebound leaders: Rieken, Simpson 9. Assist leader: Barber 3.
Mountain View (22-5) — Grace Caldwell 1 point, Alison Chanhthala 1, Laila Saenz 5, Abby Kreiser 12, Taeli Carrillo 17, Kayla Anderson 5, Andi Good 2. Rebound leader: Good 5. Assist leaders: Kreiser, Carrillo, Anderson 2.
POST FALLS 50, MADISON 37
Madison
8
13
7
9
—
37
Post Falls
11
15
14
10
—
50
Madison (20-7) — Jazz Delgado 2 points, Ryan Tyler 5, Leah Dougherty 9, Madi Day 2, Hannah Wilson 10, Mykilee Duffin 1, Savanah Dick 8. Rebound leader: Wilson 5. Assist leader: Tyler 4.
Post Falls (21-3) — MacKenzie Morris 8 points, Jenna Gardiner 4, Bayley Brennan 15, Tyler McCliment-Call 12, Jacksen McCliment-Call 5, Melody Kempton 4, Sydney Parks 2. Rebound leader: Morris 9. Assist leader: T. McCliment-Call 4.
CENTENNIAL 40, EAGLE 37
Centennial
8
12
7
13
—
40
Eagle
10
8
6
13
—
37
Centennial (23-4) — Tori Williams 15 points, Ayana Amechi 4, Lauren Brocke 6, Ami T’ia 9, Alicia Curry 6. Rebound leader: Williams 9. Assist leader: Williams 3.
Eagle (25-2) — Abby Mangum 12 points, Janie King 2, McKenna Emerson 7, Cassidy Tiegs 4, Meghan Boyd 6, Jaimee McKinnie 2, Katelyn Murray 4. Rebound leader: Murray 9. Assist leader: Boyd 2.
4A STATE TOURNAMENT
THURSDAY
First round
Preston 44, Sandpoint 39
Middleton 51, Minico 44
Bishop Kelly 56, Century 49
Twin Falls 43, Skyview 27
FRIDAY
Losers’ bracket
Minico 46, Sandpoint 35; Sandpoint (10-13) eliminated
Skyview 35, Century 34; Century (15-9) eliminated
Semifinals
Middleton 56, Preston 55
Bishop Kelly 33, Twin Falls 30 (OT)
SATURDAY
Consolation championship
Minico 60, Skyview 48
Third-place game
Preston 52, Twin Falls 45
Championship
Middleton 57, Bishop Kelly 45
MINICO 60, SKYVIEW 48
Skyview
4
13
11
20
—
48
Minico
19
16
12
13
—
60
Skyview (13-13) — Madie Edwards 9 points, Rachel Ray 2, Olivia Tener 2, Natalie Robison 14, Jordan Luna 2, Jorian Blacker 4, Maranda Thompson 7, Kelsey Higgins 1, Emma Teriipaia 1, Matiya Bottom 6. Rebound leader: Thompson 9. Assist leader: Five tied with 1.
Minico (18-9) — Saydi Anderson 10 points, Taylia Stimpson 12, Christiann Craythorn 10, Shelby Mackay 3, Brinley Stutzman 6, Rachel Baliola 4, Tayla Sayer 6, Bailey Black 7, Claire Boettcher 2. Rebound leader: Sayer 7. Assist leader: Three tied with 2.
PRESTON 52, TWIN FALLS 45
Twin Falls
8
14
10
13
—
45
Preston
9
14
16
13
—
52
Twin Falls (16-9) — Kylie Baumert 4 points, Morgan Harr 11, Whitney Solosabal 4, Maddie Aardema 6, Sage Swan 2, Kennedi Evans 18. Rebound leader: Evans 14. Assist leader: Three tied 1.
Preston (18-8) — Sydnee Selley 5 points, Shaylee Priestley 16, Morgan Hall 12, Harley Carlisle 5, Paige Moser 9, Tesha Hobbs 3, Liz Lindhardt 2. Rebound leader: Carlisle, Lindhardt 6.
MIDDLETON 57, BISHOP KELLY 45
BK
10
8
13
14
—
45
Middleton
11
12
15
19
—
57
Bishop Kelly (20-8) — Olivia Kent 2 points, Lydia Nieto 11, Monica Behrend 7, Gabby Keefe 11, Theresa Reeping 12, Aubree Chatterton 2. Rebound leader: Reeping 10. Assist leader: Kent 3.
Middleton (21-6) — Meriah Deugan 6 points, Emerson Sauer 4, Sage Huggins 5, Lexi Mitchell 13, Daycee Deugan 1, Zoey Moore 10, Tayler Guerra 5, Rilee Moser 6, Rochelle Wagner 1, Haley Robinett 6. Rebound leader: Mitchell 7. Assist leader: Huggins 2.
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
THURSDAY
First round
Sugar-Salem 85, Priest River 41
Kimberly 44, Weiser 40
Timberlake 67, Teton 16
Parma 52, Marsh Valley 46
FRIDAY
Losers’ bracket
Priest River 42, Weiser 32; Weiser (9-11) eliminated
Teton 64, Marsh Valley 51; Marsh Valley (16-10) eliminated
Semifinals
Sugar-Salem 41, Kimberly 34
Timberlake 79, Parma 42
SATURDAY
Consolation championship
Teton 55, Priest River 40
Third-place game
Kimberly 59, Parma 48
Championship
Timberlake 60, Sugar-Salem 57
TETON 55, PRIEST RIVER 40
Teton
15
19
7
14
—
55
Priest River
6
10
10
14
—
40
Teton (21-5) — Tasha Arnold 8 points, Gabrielle Berry 6, Jenna Abbott 28, Avery Kunz 6, Waklee Kunz 5, Alisha Wade 2. Rebound leader: Abbott 8. Assist leader: Berry 6.
Priest River (10-17) — Genevieve Hurd 3 points, Avery Lynn Summers 14, Melissa Krampert 4, Rachel Akre 9, Morgan DeMent 2, Elizabeth Downs 2, Antonia Martin 2, Natalie Petit 4. Rebound leader: Summers 9. Assist leader: four tied with 1.
KIMBERLY 59, PARMA 48
Parma
11
12
16
9
—
48
Kimberly
14
14
10
21
—
59
Parma (15-8) — Lydia Stevenson 9 points, Darcie Condie 14, Ashley Gentry 6, Madison Jackson 17, Kassity Forsberg 2. Rebound leader: Gentry 9. Assist leader: Jackson 2.
Kimberly (15-8) — Josie Schmitz 15 points, Ashlie Watts 12, Jessi Schmitz 2, Emily Wadsworth 17, Jesse Wadsworth 8, Meg Walker 1, Demee Rosenkrance 3, Brinley Humphreys 1. Rebound leader: Watts 10. Assist leader: Je. Schmitz 3.
TIMBERLAKE 60, SUGAR-SALEM 57
Timberlake
18
15
13
14
—
60
Sugar-Salem
11
22
15
9
—
57
Timberlake (23-2) — Lilly Kelley 3 points, Jacquelyn Mallet 8, Shelby Starr 8, Allison Kirby 27, Glori Cheevers 4, Keelie Lawler 10. Rebound leader: Mallet 7. Assist leader: Lawler 3.
Sugar-Salem (22-5) — Amanda Rudd 21 points, Savanah Crane 11, Kayla Luke 10, Madi Fillmore 6, Sydney Bradshaw 4, Addi Gehmlich 5. Rebound leader: Crane 6. Assist leader: Luke 5.
2A STATE TOURNAMENT
THURSDAY
First round
St. Maries 71, Cole Valley Christian 68 (OT)
Ririe 67, Marsing 46
Soda Springs 41, Declo 31
Malad 49, Melba 40
FRIDAY
Losers’ bracket
Cole Valley Christian 65, Marsing 56; Marsing (14-13) eliminated
Melba 56, Declo 38; Declo (16-6) eliminated
Semifinals
Ririe 69, St. Maries 53
Malad 44, Soda Springs 37
SATURDAY
Consolation championship
Melba 46, Cole Valley Christian 41
Third-place game
Soda Springs 50, St. Maries 36
Championship
Ririe 56, Malad 34
MELBA 46, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 41
Melba
13
19
9
5
—
46
Cole Valley
10
4
11
16
—
41
Melba (22-3) — Allie Herman 2 points, Tinsley Christensen 3, Mary Ellen Cossel 1, Emma Clark 17, Cheylah Volkers 2, Kori Pentzer 21. Rebound leader: Clark 10. Assist leader: Callie Young, Clark 2.
Cole Valley Christian (17-7) — Katelin Baker 4 points, Paige Albers 2, Ace Hahs 7, Karina Olson 4, Miriam Edes 6, Savannah Khoury 3, Holly Golenor 15. Rebound leader: Golenor 11. Assist leader: Edes 2.
SODA SPRINGS 50, ST. MARIES 36
Soda Springs
12
14
12
12
—
50
St. Maries
7
13
6
10
—
36
Soda Springs (23-4) — Sadie Gronning 9 points, Dani Smith 2, Kaycee Smith 2, Leilani Finlayson 2, Kathryne McCullough 9, Tayler Meyers 4, Kiersten Rasmussen 14, Jorianne Balls 8. Rebound leader: Rasmussen 6. Assist leader: Gronning 6.
St. Maries (16-6) — Kaci Haeg 9 points, Madison Cordell 5, Alena Davenport 5, Kelsey Auer 6, Shelby Holder 7, Kaylee Auer 4. Rebound leader: Ke. Auer 9. Assist leader Ke. Auer 2.
RIRIE 56, MALAD 34
Malad
8
14
4
8
—
34
Ririe
10
21
15
10
—
56
Malad (19-9) — Britlynn Hubbard 3 points, Sadie Simpson 7, Sami Williams 5, Kassidy Willie 2, Shawnee Simpson 7, Hanah Petersen 10. Rebound leader: Williams, Simpson 9. Assist leader: Petersen 2.
Ririe (25-2) — Haddi Williams 12 points, Cassidy Griffith 4, Kaylee Brown 11, Madalyn Johnson 11, Indee Williams 1, Ashley Larsen 11, Audrey Ulrich 6. Rebound leader: H. Williams 6. Assist leader: Griffith 3.
1A DIVISION I STATE TOURNAMENT
THURSDAY
First round
Oakley 45, Idaho City 16
Lapwai 66, Troy 25
Horseshoe Bend 53, Valley 50 (OT)
Prairie 66, Liberty Charter 26
FRIDAY
Losers’ bracket
Troy 53, Idaho City 27; Idaho City (17-10) eliminated
Valley 59, Liberty Charter 39; Liberty Charter (17-8) eliminated
Semifinals
Lapwai 50, Oakley 34
Prairie 54, Horseshoe Bend 37
SATURDAY
Consolation championship
Valley 42, Troy 31
Third-place game
Oakley 49, Horseshoe Bend 31
Championship
Lapwai 79, Prairie 40
VALLEY 42, TROY 31
Troy
7
10
1
13
—
31
Valley
7
8
10
17
—
42
Troy (21-7) — Emma Schetzle 10 points, Kiana Hoskins-Oakley 4, Abbey Blum 6, Jimmie Gilder 4, Jordyne Fredrickson 7. Rebound leader: Fredrickson 7. Assist leader: Hoskins-Oakley 3.
Valley (21-5) — Tannah Sellers 5 points, Broganne Mangum 4, Kynsee Mussmann 11, Madisyn Kimmel 8, Brinley Reed 4, Taylor Hodges 10. Rebound leader: Hodges 10. Assist leader: Reed 4.
OAKLEY 49, HORSESHOE BEND 31
HSB
11
8
6
6
—
31
Oakley
12
9
13
15
—
49
Horseshoe Bend (18-6) — Ciara Drake 5 points, Syringa Riley 1, Jade Warren 6, Kate Renfro 17, Aspin Quijas 2. Rebound leader: Warren 7. Assist leader: Renfro 3.
Oakley (21-3) — Talia Elquist 9 points, Jaclyn Wybenga 3, Brittany Hardy 17, Blakely Payton 2, Dixie Whittle 6, Makinlee Cranney 1, Rachael Mitton 11. Rebound leader: Mitton 17. Assist leader: Whittle 7.
LAPWAI 79, PRAIRIE 40
Prairie
11
5
4
20
—
40
Lapwai
14
23
24
18
—
79
Prairie (21-4) — Kylie Tidwell 13 points, Angela Wemhoff 5, Josie Peery 1, Jordyn Higgins 4, Chaye Uptmor 2, Leah Higgins 8, Kodie Tidwell 2, Sydney Bruner 2, India Peery 3. Rebound leader: Wemhoff, Higgins 7. Assist leader: Wemhoff 2.
Lapwai (23-1) — Shiniah Holt 11 points, Iris Domebo 10, Ione Chimburus 6, Amil Mitchell 15, Koyama Young 24, Emoni Tannehill 3, Marque Wilson 2, Evelyn Bohnee 8. Rebound leader: I. Domebo 6. Assist leader: Holt, Raquell Domebo 4.
1A DIVISION II STATE TOURNAMENT
THURSDAY
First round
Butte County 57, Lakeside 30
Nezperce 47, Carey 36
Salmon River 53, Castleford 52
Genesis Prep 59, Rockland 38
FRIDAY
Losers’ bracket
Carey 38, Lakeside 33; Lakeside (16-4) eliminated
Castleford 54, Rockland 41; Rockland (17-10) eliminated
Semifinals
Butte County 63, Nezperce 24
Salmon River 66, Genesis Prep 51
SATURDAY
Consolation championship
Castleford 59, Carey 45
Third-place game
Genesis Prep 35, Nezperce 33
Championship at Idaho Center
Butte County 73, Salmon River 44
CASTLEFORD 59, CAREY 45
Castleford
15
15
15
14
—
59
Carey
8
14
8
15
—
45
Castleford (19-7) — Savanah Nunes 13 points, Lindsey Drinkall 3, Haddee Reynolds 30, Elly Machado 9, Faby Rivera 2, Maddy March 2. Rebound leader: Machado 9. Assist leader: Reynolds 5.
Carey (9-14) — Llindsey Morey 4 points, Shantell Chavez 5, Rylee Smith 11, Athana Versis 7, Jaicee Parke 8, Kodi Green 8, Felicity Black 2. Rebound leader: Green 7. Assist leader: Morey, Chavez, Versis 2.
GENESIS PREP 35, NEZPERCE 33
Genesis
9
11
7
8
—
35
Nezperce
4
9
9
11
—
33
Genesis Prep (15-6) — Rachel Schroeder 19 points, Jayci Blood 2, Josie Scribner 4, Bella Murekatete 10. Rebound leader: Murekatete 16. Assist leader: Schroeder, Blood 2.
Nezperce (20-4) — Sydney Boyer 4 points, Parker Boyer 2, Kourtne Carpenter 5, Caitlyn Cronce 7, Hannah Stapleton 7, Maddie Stapleton 8. Rebound leader: M. Stapleton 13. Assist leader: Boyer 2.
BUTTE COUNTY 73, SALMON RIVER 44
Salmon R.
7
7
12
18
—
44
Butte Co.
20
10
23
20
—
73
Salmon River (17-6) — Maddy Tucker 24 points, Chevelle Shepherd 14, Miranda Hofflander 2, Emily Diaz 2, Payton Branstetter 2. Rebound leaders: Shepherd 6, Sarah Laritz 6. Assist leader: Shepherd 3.
Butte County (24-0) — Meg Buxton 14 points, Conlin Coburn 3, Tausha Cummins 6, Macy Hansen 17, Sherawn Brownlee 7, Shay Lambson 24, Kinsey Isham 2. Rebound leader: Buxton 11. Assist leader: Hansen 6.
BOYS BASKETBALL
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(4 teams to state; 1 to play-in game)
TUESDAY
First round
At Boise High
Rocky Mountain 73, Kuna 45
Borah 55, Capital 31
At Capital High
Centennial 54, Mountain View 52
Boise 46, Timberline 35
SATURDAY
Losers’ bracket
At Boise High
Game 9: Mountain View 58, Kuna 45
Game 10: Timberline (10-13) vs. Capital (15-7), 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals (winners to state)
At Capital High
Game 11: Rocky Mountain 69, Centennial 54
Game 12: Boise 36, Borah 33
TUESDAY, FEB. 21
Losers’ bracket (winners to state)
At Boise High
Game 13: Mountain View (15-7) vs. Borah (14-9), 7 p.m.
At Capital High
Game 14: Winner 10 vs. Centennial (14-10), 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22
Fifth-place game (winner to state play-in)
At Boise High
Game 15: Loser 13 vs. Loser 14, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEB. 24
Championship
At Capital High
Game 16: Rocky Mountain (22-1) vs. Boise (18-4), 7 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 69, CENTENNIAL 54
Centennial
9
9
16
20
— 54
Rocky Mtn.
21
16
15
17
— 69
Centennial — B. King 17 points, P. Martens 3, K. Modrow 2, J. Clark 8, J. Cleverley 4, D. Jackson 20. Assist leader: Four with 2. Rebound leader: Jackson 8.
Rocky Mountain — K. Terashima 10 points, T. O’Donnell 14, J. Erickson 4, B. Ranstrom 2, H. Ranstrom 10, K. Lee 29. Assist leader: Terashima 9. Rebound leader: Lee 8.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 58, KUNA 45
Kuna
6
16
12
11
—
45
Mtn. View
9
13
15
21
—
58
Kuna — Tyson Fuss 6 points, Danny Rogers 7, Zack Barton 10, Dallin Johnson 6, Troy Paterson 16. Assist leader: Fuss 2. Rebound leader: Barton 8.
Mountain View — Drew Smart 2 points, Cameron Howard 21, Spencer Erickson 2, Max Matthews 2, Brandon Caruso 1, Tyler Brotherson 6, Juan Aguilar 20, Jalen Galloway 4. Assist leader: Brotherson 2. Rebound leader: Aguilar 6.
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
MONDAY, FEB. 20
First round
Game 1: No. 8 Caldwell (5-16) at No. 1 Middleton (14-7), 7 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Emmett (9-11) at No. 4 Skyview (13-6), 7 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 Ridgevue (7-13) at No. 2 Bishop Kelly (16-4), 7 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Mountain Home (5-16) at No. 3 Vallivue (15-6), 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, FEB. 21
Losers’ bracket
Game 5: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2 at high seed, 7 p.m.
Game 6: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4 at high seed, 7 p.m.
Semifinals (winners to state)
Game 7: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2 at high seed, 7 p.,m.
Game 3: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4 at high seed, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22
At Ridgevue
Losers’ bracket
Game 9: Winner 5 vs. Loser 8, 6 p.m.
Game 10: Winner 6 vs. Loser 7, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
At Ridgevue
Third-place game (winner to state)
Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 6 p.m.
Championship
Game 12: Winner 7 vs. Winner 8, 7:30 p.m.
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(1 team to state; 1 to play-in game)
At Treasure Valley CC, Ontario, Ore.
TUESDAY
Play-in round
Payette 69, Homedale 54
SATURDAY
First round
Game 2: Fruitland 60, Parma 53
Game 3: Weiser 66, Payette 47
TUESDAY, FEB. 21
Losers’ bracket
Game 4: Parma (11-10) vs. Payette (10-12), 6 p.m.
Championship (winner to state)
Game 5: Fruitland (11-7) vs. Weiser (20-1), 8:15 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
Second-place game (winner to state play-in game)
Game 6: Winner 4 vs. Loser 5, 6:30 p.m.
2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(2 teams to state; 1 to play-in game)
WEDNESDAY
First round
Melba 55, Marsing 48
Nampa Christian 41, McCall-Donnelly 39
SATURDAY
At Nampa High
Semifinals (winners to state)
Game 3: Melba 50, Cole Valley Christian 44
Game 4: New Plymouth 49, Nampa Christian 42
TUESDAY, FEB. 21
Losers’ bracket
Game 5: Marsing (9-11) vs. Nampa Christian (12-10) at high seed, 7 p.m.
Game 6: McCall-Donnelly (2-16) vs. Cole Valley Christian (16-4) at high seed, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
At Nampa High
Third-place game (winner to state play-in)
Game 7: Winner 5 vs. Winner 6, 6 p.m.
Championship
Game 8: Melba (9-13) vs. New Plymouth (11-10), 7:30 p.m.
1A DIVISION I DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(3 teams to state; 1 to state play-in)
TUESDAY
Play-in round
North Star Charter 55, Rimrock 23
No. 11 Greenleaf 54, Notus 50
Victory Charter 36, Idaho City 19
Wilder 46, Compass Honors 44
THURSDAY
First round
Ambrose 59, Wilder 22
Horseshoe Bend 75, North Star Charter 66
Liberty Charter 46, Victory Charter 25
Riverstone 46, Greenleaf 32
SATURDAY
At Columbia High
Losers’ bracket
Game 5: Wilder 47, North Star Charter 44
Game 6: Victory Charter 43, Greenleaf 26
Semifinals (winners to state)
Game 7: Ambrose vs. Horseshoe Bend, 7:30 p.m.
Game 8: Riverstone 40, Liberty Charter 21
TUESDAY, FEB. 21
At Columbia High
Losers’ bracket
Game 9: Wilder vs. Liberty Charter, 6 p.m.
Game 10: Victory Charter vs. Loser 7, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
At Columbia High
Third-place game (winner to state, loser to play-in game)
Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 6 p.m.
Championship
Game 12: Winner 7 vs. Riverstone, 7:30 p.m.
1A DIVISION II DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(1 team to state; 1 to play-in game)
WEDNESDAY
At Meadows Valley High
Play-in round
Tri-Valley 62, Garden Valley 43
Cascade 72, Meadows Valley 39
MONDAY, FEB. 20
At McCall-Donnelly High
Semifinals
Game 3: Tri-Valley vs. Salmon River, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Winner 2 vs. Council, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22
At McCall-Donnelly High
Losers’ bracket
Game 5: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, 6 p.m.
Championship (winner to state)
Game 6: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 7:30 p.m.
THUSRDAY, FEB. 23
At McCall-Donnelly High
Second-place game (winner to state play-in)
Game 7: Winner 5 vs. Loser 6, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
At Rocky Mountain High
Top nine per weight class qualify for state
Results not reported.
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
At Skyview High
Top five per weight class qualify for state; sixth eligible for at-large berth
Results not reported.
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
At Payette High
Top four per weight class qualify for state; fifth for at-large berth
Results not reported.
2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
At Melba High
Top three per weight class qualify for state; fourth eligible for at-large berth
Results not reported.
