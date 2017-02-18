Caldwell High senior wins shot put at Simplot Games

Caldwell High senior Lita Forse won the girls shot put with a throw of 40 feet, 7.50 inches Saturday at the Simplot Games inside Holt Arena.
Forse — who has signed with the Washington State track and field team — beat her closest competitor by more than two feet.
It was Forse’s first appearance at the Simplot Games.
“Today was all about making a good mark before outdoor season,” said Forse, who is the reigning 4A state champion in the shot put.
More than 2,200 athletes from across the U.S., Canada, and Australia were expected to participate in the 39th annual Simplot Games, one of the nation’s premier high school indoor track and field events.
