Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Wednesday, Feb. 15

Boys basketball
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(4 teams to state; 1 to play-in game)
TUESDAY
First round
At Boise High
Rocky Mountain 73, Kuna 45
Borah 55, Capital 31
At Capital High
Centennial 54, Mountain View 52
Boise 46, Timberline 35
SATURDAY
Losers’ bracket
At Boise High
Game 9: Kuna (6-15) vs. Mountain View (14-7), 6 p.m.
Game 10: Timberline (10-13) vs. Capital (15-7), 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals (winners to state)
At Capital High
Game 11: Centennial (14-9) vs. Rocky Mountain (21-1), 6 p.m.
Game 12: Borah (14-8) vs. Boise (17-4), 7:30 p.m.
4A SIC
Conf
Overall
W
L
W
L
Middleton
12
2
14
7
Bishop Kelly
11
3
16
4
Vallivue
10
3
14
6
Skyview
9
5
13
6
Emmett
6
8
9
11
Mountain Home
3
10
5
15
Caldwell
2
12
5
16
Ridgevue
2
12
7
13
Thursday’s game
Ridgevue at Vallivue, 7:30 p.m.
END OF REGULAR SEASON
BISHOP KELLY 77, CALDWELL 53
Caldwell
11
12
15
15
—
53
BK
18
18
16
25
—
77
Caldwell (5-16, 2-12 4A SIC) — Raul Gomez 4 points, Julian Rico 3, Jacob Hernandez 8, Cesar Correa 3, Dylan Shields 11, Corbin Beets 22, Brian Sanford 2. Rebound leader: Beets 10. Assist leader: Bradyn Davies 4.
Bishop Kelly (16-4, 11-3 4A SIC) — Jacob Russell 15 points, Troy Colleran 3, Levi Bird 9, Max Rice 6, Spencer Judy 12, Raoul Johnson 11, Bronson King 16, Dan Sabala 2, Vince Sengelmann 3. Rebound leader: Judy, King 8. Assist leader: Russell 4.
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(1 team to state; 1 to play-in game)
At Treasure Valley CC, Ontario, Ore.
TUESDAY
Play-in round
Payette 69, Homedale 54
SATURDAY
First round
Game 2: Parma (11-9) vs. Fruitland (10-7), 6 p.m.
Game 3: Payette (10-11) vs. Weiser (19-1), 7:30 p.m.
2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(2 teams to state; 1 to play-in game)
WEDNESDAY
First round
Melba 55, Marsing 48
Nampa Christian 41, McCall-Donnelly 39
SATURDAY
At Nampa High
Semifinals (winners to state)
Game 3: Melba (8-13) vs. Cole Valley Christian (16-3), 6 p.m.
Game 4: Nampa Christian (12-9) vs. New Plymouth (10-10), 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Losers’ bracket
Game 5: Marsing (9-11) vs. Loser 4 at high seed, 7 p.m.
Game 6: McCall-Donnelly (2-16) vs. Loser 3 at high seed, 7 p.m.
1A DIVISION I DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(3 teams to state; 1 to state play-in)
TUESDAY
Play-in round
North Star Charter 55, Rimrock 23
Greenleaf 54, Notus 50
Victory Charter 36, Idaho City 19
Wilder 46, Compass Honors 44
THURSDAY
First round
Game 1: No. 9 Wilder at No. 1 Ambrose, 7 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 North Star Charter at No. 4 Horseshoe Bend, 7 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 Victory Charter at No. 2 Liberty Charter, 7 p.m.
Game 4: No. 11 Greenleaf at No. 3 Riverstone, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
At Columbia High
Losers’ bracket
Game 5: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, TBD
Game 6: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, TBD
Semifinals (winners to state)
Game 7: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, TBD
Game 8: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, TBD
1A DIVISION II DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(1 team to state; 1 to play-in game)
WEDNESDAY
At Meadows Valley High
Play-in round
Tri-Valley 62, Garden Valley 43
Game 2: Meadows Valley vs. Cascade, no report
MONDAY
At McCall-Donnelly High
Semifinals
Game 3: Tri-Valley vs. Salmon River, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Winner 2 vs. Council, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
At Rocky Mountain High
Top nine per weight class qualify for state
Friday: Wrestling begins at 2 p.m.
Saturday: Wrestling begins at 10 a.m.; placing rounds at 3 p.m.; championships at 5 p.m.
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
At Skyview High
Top 5 per weight class qualify for state; sixth place eligible for at-large berth
Friday: Wrestling begins at 3 p.m.
Saturday: Wrestling begins at 10 a.m.; fifth- and six-place matches at 12:30 p.m.; championship and third-place matches, 2:30 p.m.
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
At Payette High
Top four per weight class qualify for state; fifth eligible for at-large berth
Saturday: Wrestling begins at 9:30 a.m.; championships at 3 p.m.
2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
At Melba High
Top three per weight class qualify for state; fourth eligible for at-large berth
Saturday: Wrestling begins at 10 a.m.; championship matches at 1:30 p.m.
