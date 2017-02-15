Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Wednesday, Feb. 15

Varsity Extra

Boys basketball

5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

(4 teams to state; 1 to play-in game)

TUESDAY

First round

At Boise High

Rocky Mountain 73, Kuna 45

Borah 55, Capital 31

At Capital High

Centennial 54, Mountain View 52

Boise 46, Timberline 35

SATURDAY

Losers’ bracket

At Boise High

Game 9: Kuna (6-15) vs. Mountain View (14-7), 6 p.m.

Game 10: Timberline (10-13) vs. Capital (15-7), 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals (winners to state)

At Capital High

Game 11: Centennial (14-9) vs. Rocky Mountain (21-1), 6 p.m.

Game 12: Borah (14-8) vs. Boise (17-4), 7:30 p.m.

4A SIC

Conf

Overall

W

L

W

L

Middleton

12

2

14

7

Bishop Kelly

11

3

16

4

Vallivue

10

3

14

6

Skyview

9

5

13

6

Emmett

6

8

9

11

Mountain Home

3

10

5

15

Caldwell

2

12

5

16

Ridgevue

2

12

7

13

Thursday’s game

Ridgevue at Vallivue, 7:30 p.m.

END OF REGULAR SEASON

BISHOP KELLY 77, CALDWELL 53

Caldwell

11

12

15

15

53

BK

18

18

16

25

77

Caldwell (5-16, 2-12 4A SIC) — Raul Gomez 4 points, Julian Rico 3, Jacob Hernandez 8, Cesar Correa 3, Dylan Shields 11, Corbin Beets 22, Brian Sanford 2. Rebound leader: Beets 10. Assist leader: Bradyn Davies 4.

Bishop Kelly (16-4, 11-3 4A SIC) — Jacob Russell 15 points, Troy Colleran 3, Levi Bird 9, Max Rice 6, Spencer Judy 12, Raoul Johnson 11, Bronson King 16, Dan Sabala 2, Vince Sengelmann 3. Rebound leader: Judy, King 8. Assist leader: Russell 4.

3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

(1 team to state; 1 to play-in game)

At Treasure Valley CC, Ontario, Ore.

TUESDAY

Play-in round

Payette 69, Homedale 54

SATURDAY

First round

Game 2: Parma (11-9) vs. Fruitland (10-7), 6 p.m.

Game 3: Payette (10-11) vs. Weiser (19-1), 7:30 p.m.

2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

(2 teams to state; 1 to play-in game)

WEDNESDAY

First round

Melba 55, Marsing 48

Nampa Christian 41, McCall-Donnelly 39

SATURDAY

At Nampa High

Semifinals (winners to state)

Game 3: Melba (8-13) vs. Cole Valley Christian (16-3), 6 p.m.

Game 4: Nampa Christian (12-9) vs. New Plymouth (10-10), 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Losers’ bracket

Game 5: Marsing (9-11) vs. Loser 4 at high seed, 7 p.m.

Game 6: McCall-Donnelly (2-16) vs. Loser 3 at high seed, 7 p.m.

1A DIVISION I DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

(3 teams to state; 1 to state play-in)

TUESDAY

Play-in round

North Star Charter 55, Rimrock 23

Greenleaf 54, Notus 50

Victory Charter 36, Idaho City 19

Wilder 46, Compass Honors 44

THURSDAY

First round

Game 1: No. 9 Wilder at No. 1 Ambrose, 7 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 North Star Charter at No. 4 Horseshoe Bend, 7 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Victory Charter at No. 2 Liberty Charter, 7 p.m.

Game 4: No. 11 Greenleaf at No. 3 Riverstone, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Columbia High

Losers’ bracket

Game 5: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, TBD

Game 6: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, TBD

Semifinals (winners to state)

Game 7: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, TBD

Game 8: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, TBD

1A DIVISION II DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

(1 team to state; 1 to play-in game)

WEDNESDAY

At Meadows Valley High

Play-in round

Tri-Valley 62, Garden Valley 43

Game 2: Meadows Valley vs. Cascade, no report

MONDAY

At McCall-Donnelly High

Semifinals

Game 3: Tri-Valley vs. Salmon River, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Winner 2 vs. Council, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

At Rocky Mountain High

Top nine per weight class qualify for state

Friday: Wrestling begins at 2 p.m.

Saturday: Wrestling begins at 10 a.m.; placing rounds at 3 p.m.; championships at 5 p.m.

4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

At Skyview High

Top 5 per weight class qualify for state; sixth place eligible for at-large berth

Friday: Wrestling begins at 3 p.m.

Saturday: Wrestling begins at 10 a.m.; fifth- and six-place matches at 12:30 p.m.; championship and third-place matches, 2:30 p.m.

3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

At Payette High

Top four per weight class qualify for state; fifth eligible for at-large berth

Saturday: Wrestling begins at 9:30 a.m.; championships at 3 p.m.

2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

At Melba High

Top three per weight class qualify for state; fourth eligible for at-large berth

Saturday: Wrestling begins at 10 a.m.; championship matches at 1:30 p.m.

