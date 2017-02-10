Borah wins Grapple for the Granite for first time since 2013

The Borah High wrestling program ended Capital’s two-year run as the city of Boise champion Friday, edging the Eagles 37-31 in the championship match.
“It’s obviously a goal. It means a lot to the team,” Borah coach Justin Gardner said of the annual dual tournament between Boise’s four public schools. “The kids are excited. We’re excited as a coaching staff. It shows we’re moving in the right direction heading into the postseason.”
Key victories for Borah included Logan Navarro’s 7-6 win at 106 pounds after falling behind 5-0, as well as George Barrera’s 1-0 victory at 285 pounds in a rematch against Payton Dye. Dye beat Barrera in the finals of the Tiger-Grizz Invitational three weeks ago.
The match is the final one for Boise’s four public schools before the 5A District Three Tournament on Feb. 17-18 at Rocky Mountain High.
GRAPPLE FOR THE GRANITE WINNERS
- 2003: Capital
- 2004: Timberline
- 2005: Borah
- 2006: Borah
- 2007: Capital
- 2008: Capital
- 2009: Capital
- 2010: Borah
- 2011: Borah
- 2012: Boise
- 2013: Borah
- 2014: Borah
- 2015: Capital
- 2016: Capital
- 2017: Borah
Comments