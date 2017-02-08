Grapple for the Granite signals end of 5A SIC wrestling’s regular season

The 15th annual Grapple for the Granite begins at 5:15 p.m. Friday at Capital High.
The Eagles have won the past two titles between the Boise School District’s four public high school wrestling teams, earning the right to maintain possession of a 300-pound granite rock.
“They are super excited for it. It’s a pretty neat tradition that they started in the Boise schools, and the trophy itself is pretty cool,” Capital coach Kelly Bartlett said. “The kids enjoy hoisting that big rock up at the end.”
Both Capital and Borah have won six Grapple titles, while Timberline and Boise have one victory apiece.
The Lions and Eagles have met in the championship the past four seasons. Capital won last year’s title dual 46-23.
“We don’t worry too much about very many duals, but that’s one dual that we put a little more emphasis toward,” Bartlett said. “It’s an exciting time. We’ll hopefully have the place packed.”
As it has since its inception in 2003, the Grapple serves as the final 5A Southern Idaho Conference event of the regular season for all four schools.
The winner often uses the event as a springboard into next week’s district tournament, which is Feb. 17-18 at Rocky Mountain High in Meridian.
Grapple for the Granite winners
- 2003: Capital
- 2004: Timberline
- 2005: Borah
- 2006: Borah
- 2007: Capital
- 2008: Capital
- 2009: Capital
- 2010: Borah
- 2011: Borah
- 2012: Boise
- 2013: Borah
- 2014: Borah
- 2015: Capital
- 2016: Capital
