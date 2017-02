The long-struggling Boise High boys basketball team fields the toughest defense (43.4 ppg) in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference this season. The Braves' renewed focus on defense has them eyeing their first state tournament berth since 1997 and battling Rocky Mountain atop the conference standings. Boise, now under the leadership of coach Manny Varela, 34, hosts Rocky Mountain on Tuesday, with the winner taking over first place in the 5A SIC.