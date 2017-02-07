Notebook: Nampa Christian football, Rocky Mountain boys soccer change coaches

Cassidy Kotte will take over the Trojans this fall from Jerry Smith, who led Nampa Christian to a 12-8 record in two years and the state semifinals in 2015.
Kotte has served as the Trojans’ defensive coordinator the past two years. The former Sacramento State player also was the Nampa Christian Middle School head coach for two years and an assistant at Kuna High for two years. This will be his first head coaching job for a high school program.
TAYLOR TAKES OVER ROCKY BOYS SOCCER
Bill Taylor, the president of the Idaho Youth Soccer Association, will become the head boys soccer coach at Rocky Mountain this fall.
Taylor served as an assistant to Skyler Bell the past two years. Bell and Taylor have traded positions as the coaching staff shifted its responsibilities.
“Our whole staff is essentially the same four guys, only Bill will take over the head coaching role,” Bell said.
The Grizzlies went 26-9-5 under Bell and reached the state championship game in 2015.
