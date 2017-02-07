After goal-scoring blitz, Centennial’s Sofia Huerta player of the month in Australia

Centennial grad Sofia Huerta (2011) was voted by the players of Australia’s W-League, the top women’s soccer league in the country, as the player of the month for January.
Huerta scored six goals in five games in January for Adelaide United, allowing her to finish the season with eight goals in 12 games, fifth most in the league.
Huerta spent the offseason on loan in Australia. She’ll return to the Chicago Red Stars for her third season in the National Women’s Soccer League this spring.
She started all 20 games for the Red Stars last season and scored seven goals, tied for seventh most in the NWSL.
Congratulations to PFA W-League Player of the Month for January Sofia Huerta. #PlayersVote #WLeague pic.twitter.com/EI3I83avLu— The PFA (@thepfa) February 7, 2017
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Comments