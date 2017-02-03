Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Friday, Feb. 3

Boys basketball
5A SIC
Conf
Overall
W
L
W
L
Rocky Mountain
14
0
18
1
Boise
12
2
15
3
Mountain View
11
3
13
5
Capital
10
4
13
6
Borah
9
5
11
7
Centennial
9
5
11
8
Timberline
6
8
8
11
Meridian
5
9
9
10
Eagle
4
10
7
12
Kuna
3
11
4
14
Columbia
1
13
2
15
Nampa
0
14
1
16
Thursday’s games
Boise 74, Capital 57
Kuna 43, Eagle 39
Friday’s games
Boise 54, Nampa 24
Capital 67, Columbia 36
Eagle 51, Timberline 43
Borah 67, Kuna 37
Mountain View 79, Meridian 61
Rocky Mountain 69, Centennial 37
CAPITAL 67, COLUMBIA 36
Capital
14
15
14
24
—
67
Columbia
4
13
5
14
—
36
Capital (13-6, 10-4 5A SIC) — Sloan Kruger 10 points, Seth Egbert 3, Marco Quinney 5, Colton Profic 4, Parker Olsen 8, Drew Zumaddo 2, Harrison Ashby 8, Alex Linsey 2, Justin Saunders 8, Cameron Scott 14, Team 3. Rebound leader: Scott 11. Assist leader: Kruger 4.
Columbia (2-15, 1-13 5A SIC) — Derrick McCandless 3 points, Jake Poulton 15, Dallin Smith 4, Braden Ray 3, Derrick Capser 2, Brett Ashcraft 2, Kaiden Miller 6, Michael Davis 1. Rebound leader: Davis 4. Assist leader: Poulton 3.
ROCKY MTN. 69, CENTENNIAL 37
Centennial
9
7
15
6
—
37
Rocky
25
13
14
17
—
69
Centennial (11-8, 9-5 5A SIC) — B. King 12 points, K. Modrow 8, J. Clark 8, J. Cleverley 8, E. Kaden 1. Rebound leader: King 3. Assist leader: Modrow 3.
Rocky Mountain (18-1, 14-0 5A SIC) — K. Terashima 16 points, T. O’Donnell 9, J. Erickson 6, G. Hall 7, B. Moorhouse 5, H. Ranstrom 6, K. Lee 18, B. Hamilton 2. Rebound leader: Lee 13. Assist leader: Terashima 8.
BOISE 54, NAMPA 24
Nampa
0
0
15
9
—
24
Boise
8
16
18
12
—
54
Nampa (1-16, 0-14 5A SIC) — Josue Siguenza 2 points, John Attaway 6, Hayden Woolstenhulue 3, Nick Knight 4, Justin Radford 6, Zack Kellogg 3. Rebound and assist leaders not provided.
Boise (15-3, 12-2 5A SIC) — Aldin Omerovic 5 points, Jack Streeby 13, Trevor Tatko 2, Paul Pennington 11, Lucas Centeno 8, Emmett Plummer 6, Josh Martinez 4, Khabat Khalid 2, Oliver Munch 3. Rebound leader: Plummer 7. Assist leader: Pennington 6.
4A SIC
Conf
Overall
W
L
W
L
Middleton
9
1
11
6
Bishop Kelly
8
3
13
4
Vallivue
7
3
11
6
Skyview
6
4
10
5
Emmett
5
5
8
8
Caldwell
2
8
5
12
Mountain Home
2
8
4
13
Ridgevue
2
9
7
10
Friday’s game
Vallivue 65, Ridgevue 34
Saturday’s games
Middleton at Bishop Kelly, 5 p.m.
Caldwell at Mountain Home, 7:30 p.m.
Emmett at Skyview, 7:30 p.m.
VALLIVUE 65, RIDGEVUE 34
Ridgevue
14
5
10
5
—
34
Vallivue
10
19
20
16
—
65
Ridgevue (7-10, 2-9 4A SIC) — Conner Jenson 11 points, Ammon Mafua 11, Kendrick Caldwell 6, Austin Bauer 4, Trevor Steelsmith 1, Brock Childers 1. Rebound leader: Jenson 6. Assist leader: Six with 1.
Vallivue (11-6, 7-3 4A SIC) — Nick Fitts 18 points, Jordan Moran 12, Hunter Sedillo 10, Steele Hadlock 10, Gabe Childs 6, Tyas Kitchen 5, Landon Cain 2, Jerred Monnier 2. Rebound leader: Cain 5. Assist leaders: Fitts, Hadlock 3.
OTHER SCORES
Payette 63, Homedale 46
New Plymouth 68, Melba 53
Nampa Christian 34, Marsing 31
Liberty Charter 63, Horseshoe Bend 53
Riverstone 53, Victory Charter 44
Girls basketball
5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(4 teams to state, 1 to play-in game)
JAN. 31
Play-in round
Borah 47, Columbia 12; Columbia (1-19) eliminated
Capital 57, Nampa 25; Nampa (3-17) eliminated
Kuna 58, Meridian 38; Meridian (7-15) eliminated
Rocky Mountain 75, Timberline 67; Timberline (9-13) eliminated
FEB. 2
First round
At Mountain View High
Eagle 66, Rocky Mountain 45
Borah 60, Boise 40
At Meridian High
Mountain View 65, Kuna 39
Centennial 49, Capital 28
SATURDAY
Losers’ bracket at Meridian High
Game 9: Rocky Mountain (8-15) vs. Boise (16-5), 6 p.m.
Game 10: Kuna (9-12) vs. Capital (12-11), 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals at Mountain View High
(winners to state)
Game 11: Borah (17-6) vs. Eagle (21-1), 6 p.m.
Game 12: Centennial (19-3) vs. Mountain View (19-3), 7:30 p.m.
Late Thursday
CENTENNIAL 49, CAPITAL 28
Capital
8
4
7
9
—
28
Centennial
13
10
10
16
—
49
Capital (12-11) — Devanie Ferguson 1 point, Yesenya Bendinelli 1, Brittany Ralston 10, Belle Lewis 5, Beverly Slater 8, Lauren Baumgartner 3. Rebound leader: Ciera Johnson 8. Assist leader: Bendinelli, Baumgartner 2.
Centennial (19-3) — Tori Williams 12 points, Ayana Amaechi 4, Kayla Carlson 6, Elizabeth Ingersoll 2, Lauren Brocke 13, Ami T’ia 8, Alicia Curry 4. Rebound leader: Curry 7. Assist leader: Amaechi 4.
4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(3 teams to state)
MONDAY
First round
Game 1: No. 8 Ridgevue (1-20) at No. 1 Bishop Kelly (16-6), 7 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Mountain Home (10-10) at No. 4 Skyview (9-10), 7 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 Emmett (6-15) at No. 2 Middleton (15-6), 7 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Vallivue (7-14) at No. 3 Caldwell (11-10), 7 p.m.
3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(2 teams to state)
At Treasure Valley CC, Ontario, Ore.
JAN. 31
Play-in round
Homedale 34, Payette 28; Payette (0-22) eliminated
FEB. 2
First round
Fruitland 44, Weiser 24
Parma 48, Homedale 40
TUESDAY
Losers’ bracket
Game 4: Homedale (7-9) vs. Weiser (7-9), 6 p.m.
Championship (winner to state)
Game 5: Fruitland (7-9) vs. Parma (13-6), 7:30 p.m.
2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(2 teams to state; 1 to play-in game)
FEB. 2
First round
New Plymouth 33, Nampa Christian 32
Marsing 64, McCall-Donnelly 28
SATURDAY
At Vallivue High
Semifinals (winners to state)
Game 3: No. 4 New Plymouth (10-10) vs No. 1 Melba (18-2), 6 p.m.
Game 4: No. 3 Marsing (11-10) vs. No. 2 Cole Valley Christian (15-4), 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Losers’ bracket
Game 5: No. 5 Nampa Christian (8-11) vs. Loser 4 at high seed, 7 p.m.
Game 6: No. 6 McCall-Donnelly (5-16) vs. Loser 3 at high seed, 7 p.m.
1A DIVISION I DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(3 teams to state, 1 to play-in game)
FEB. 2
First round
Liberty Charter 53, Greenleaf 25
Idaho City 33, Ambrose 32
Horseshoe Bend 46, Riverstone 32
Notus 40, Rimrock 37
SATURDAY
At Columbia High
Losers’ bracket
Game 5: Greenleaf vs. Ambrose, noon
Game 6: Riverstone vs. Rimrock, 1:30 p.m.
Semifinals (winners to state)
Game 7: Idaho City vs. Liberty Charter, 3 p.m.
Game 8: Notus vs. Horseshoe Bend, 4:30 p.m.
1A DIVISION II DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(1 team to state, 1 to play-in game)
At Meadows Valley High
SATURDAY
Semifinals
Game 2: Garden Valley vs. Salmon River, 6 p.m.
Game 3: Council vs. Tri-Valley, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
CENTENNIAL 54, VALLIVUE 30
98: Jonathan Aceves (Vallivue) d. Clinton Colson, 9-6. 106: Isaiah Segundo (Vallivue) d. Palmer Galloway, 11-9 (OT). 113: Jett Nelson (Centennial) won by forfeit. 120: Trent Tucker (Centennial) p. Zuriel Angulo, 3:13. 126: Ryan Wilson (Centennial) p. Cooper Sutton, 5:25. 132: Isaiah Angulo (Vallivue) p. Ryan Davis, 4:30. 138: Apolonio Arreola (Vallivue) p. Hunter Pratt, 5:31. 145: Giovanni Roggio (Vallivue) p. Cachd Olsen, 3:48. 152: James Fisher (Centennial) p. Ian Booth, 3:43. 160: Gable Watson (Centennial) p. Austin Campbell, 1:46. 170: Gage Pendleton (Centennial) p. Paul Farrens, 0:55. 182: Wellington Stephan (Centennial) p. Tyler Hebner, 0:36. 195: Tye Lehman (Vallivue) p. Collin Jackson, 1:17. 220: Bradley Maupin (Centennial) p. Jaxon Northcraft, 1:58. 285: Marcos Delatorre (Centennial) won by forfeit.
2017 HALL OF FAME CLASSIC PAIRINGS
2 p.m. Saturday
At Meridian High
98: Alex Edelblute (35-2), Lakeland, vs. Kase Mauger (35-2), Twin Falls.
106: Hunter Hill (40-1), Teton, vs. Destin Summers (35-1), Snake River.
113: William Edelblute (32-5), Lakeland, vs. Darrick Stacey (23-1), Shelley.
120: Cade Krishnek (31-4), Capital, vs. Eddie Daniel (33-1), Minico.
126: Jake Kesl (20-1), Salmon, vs. Braeden Dickinson (30-4), Canyon Ridge.
132: Monty Zufelt (31-1), Emmett, vs. Caleb Call (43-2), Shelley.
138: Larry Johnson (32-1), Lakeland, vs. Sammy Eckhart (33-1), Fruitland.
145: Max Miller (22-3), Rocky Mountain, vs. James Fisher (29-4), Centennial.
152: Nate Cooper (17-2), Rocky Mountain, vs. Ezekial Williamson (32-1), Jerome.
170: Austin Ford (42-1), Bonneville, vs. Jordan Sharp (30-1), North Fremont.
170: Brennan Ray (27-6), Eagle, vs. Sawyer Hobbs (42-6), South Fremont.
182: Jonathan Fagen (32-3), Fruitland, vs. Casey Randles (32-0), Sandpoint.
195: Jared Walker (31-2), Lakeland, vs. Nathan Sargent (30-1), Blackfoot.
220: Alex Barbion (31-0), Payette, vs. Ben Thompson (27-3), Borah.
285: Payton Dye (15-4), Capital, vs. Michael Easterling (21-2), Canyon Ridge.
Saturday’s schedule
Boys basketball: Middleton at Bishop Kelly, 5 p.m.; Caldwell at Mountain Home, 7:30 p.m.; Emmett at Skyview, 7:30 p.m.; McCall-Donnelly at Marsing, 4 p.m.
Wrestling: Boise, Capital, Timberline, Mountain Home at Dick Fleischmann Duals at Pocatello, 8 a.m.; Borah, Columbia, Caldwell, Middleton, Fruitland, Parma, Payette, McCall-Donnelly at Weiser Invitational, 8 a.m.; Melba, Garden Valley at Black Heart Invite at Challis
