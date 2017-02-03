Varsity Extra

Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Friday, Feb. 3

Boys basketball

5A SIC

Conf

Overall

W

L

W

L

Rocky Mountain

14

0

18

1

Boise

12

2

15

3

Mountain View

11

3

13

5

Capital

10

4

13

6

Borah

9

5

11

7

Centennial

9

5

11

8

Timberline

6

8

8

11

Meridian

5

9

9

10

Eagle

4

10

7

12

Kuna

3

11

4

14

Columbia

1

13

2

15

Nampa

0

14

1

16

Thursday’s games

Boise 74, Capital 57

Kuna 43, Eagle 39

Friday’s games

Boise 54, Nampa 24

Capital 67, Columbia 36

Eagle 51, Timberline 43

Borah 67, Kuna 37

Mountain View 79, Meridian 61

Rocky Mountain 69, Centennial 37

CAPITAL 67, COLUMBIA 36

Capital

14

15

14

24

67

Columbia

4

13

5

14

36

Capital (13-6, 10-4 5A SIC) — Sloan Kruger 10 points, Seth Egbert 3, Marco Quinney 5, Colton Profic 4, Parker Olsen 8, Drew Zumaddo 2, Harrison Ashby 8, Alex Linsey 2, Justin Saunders 8, Cameron Scott 14, Team 3. Rebound leader: Scott 11. Assist leader: Kruger 4.

Columbia (2-15, 1-13 5A SIC) — Derrick McCandless 3 points, Jake Poulton 15, Dallin Smith 4, Braden Ray 3, Derrick Capser 2, Brett Ashcraft 2, Kaiden Miller 6, Michael Davis 1. Rebound leader: Davis 4. Assist leader: Poulton 3.

ROCKY MTN. 69, CENTENNIAL 37

Centennial

9

7

15

6

37

Rocky

25

13

14

17

69

Centennial (11-8, 9-5 5A SIC) — B. King 12 points, K. Modrow 8, J. Clark 8, J. Cleverley 8, E. Kaden 1. Rebound leader: King 3. Assist leader: Modrow 3.

Rocky Mountain (18-1, 14-0 5A SIC) — K. Terashima 16 points, T. O’Donnell 9, J. Erickson 6, G. Hall 7, B. Moorhouse 5, H. Ranstrom 6, K. Lee 18, B. Hamilton 2. Rebound leader: Lee 13. Assist leader: Terashima 8.

BOISE 54, NAMPA 24

Nampa

0

0

15

9

24

Boise

8

16

18

12

54

Nampa (1-16, 0-14 5A SIC) — Josue Siguenza 2 points, John Attaway 6, Hayden Woolstenhulue 3, Nick Knight 4, Justin Radford 6, Zack Kellogg 3. Rebound and assist leaders not provided.

Boise (15-3, 12-2 5A SIC) — Aldin Omerovic 5 points, Jack Streeby 13, Trevor Tatko 2, Paul Pennington 11, Lucas Centeno 8, Emmett Plummer 6, Josh Martinez 4, Khabat Khalid 2, Oliver Munch 3. Rebound leader: Plummer 7. Assist leader: Pennington 6.

4A SIC

Conf

Overall

W

L

W

L

Middleton

9

1

11

6

Bishop Kelly

8

3

13

4

Vallivue

7

3

11

6

Skyview

6

4

10

5

Emmett

5

5

8

8

Caldwell

2

8

5

12

Mountain Home

2

8

4

13

Ridgevue

2

9

7

10

Friday’s game

Vallivue 65, Ridgevue 34

Saturday’s games

Middleton at Bishop Kelly, 5 p.m.

Caldwell at Mountain Home, 7:30 p.m.

Emmett at Skyview, 7:30 p.m.

VALLIVUE 65, RIDGEVUE 34

Ridgevue

14

5

10

5

34

Vallivue

10

19

20

16

65

Ridgevue (7-10, 2-9 4A SIC) — Conner Jenson 11 points, Ammon Mafua 11, Kendrick Caldwell 6, Austin Bauer 4, Trevor Steelsmith 1, Brock Childers 1. Rebound leader: Jenson 6. Assist leader: Six with 1.

Vallivue (11-6, 7-3 4A SIC) — Nick Fitts 18 points, Jordan Moran 12, Hunter Sedillo 10, Steele Hadlock 10, Gabe Childs 6, Tyas Kitchen 5, Landon Cain 2, Jerred Monnier 2. Rebound leader: Cain 5. Assist leaders: Fitts, Hadlock 3.

 

OTHER SCORES

Payette 63, Homedale 46

New Plymouth 68, Melba 53

Nampa Christian 34, Marsing 31

Liberty Charter 63, Horseshoe Bend 53

Riverstone 53, Victory Charter 44

Girls basketball

5A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

(4 teams to state, 1 to play-in game)

JAN. 31

Play-in round

Borah 47, Columbia 12; Columbia (1-19) eliminated

Capital 57, Nampa 25; Nampa (3-17) eliminated

Kuna 58, Meridian 38; Meridian (7-15) eliminated

Rocky Mountain 75, Timberline 67; Timberline (9-13) eliminated

FEB. 2

First round

At Mountain View High

Eagle 66, Rocky Mountain 45

Borah 60, Boise 40

At Meridian High

Mountain View 65, Kuna 39

Centennial 49, Capital 28

SATURDAY

Losers’ bracket at Meridian High

Game 9: Rocky Mountain (8-15) vs. Boise (16-5), 6 p.m.

Game 10: Kuna (9-12) vs. Capital (12-11), 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals at Mountain View High

(winners to state)

Game 11: Borah (17-6) vs. Eagle (21-1), 6 p.m.

Game 12: Centennial (19-3) vs. Mountain View (19-3), 7:30 p.m.

 

Late Thursday

CENTENNIAL 49, CAPITAL 28

Capital

8

4

7

9

28

Centennial

13

10

10

16

49

Capital (12-11) — Devanie Ferguson 1 point, Yesenya Bendinelli 1, Brittany Ralston 10, Belle Lewis 5, Beverly Slater 8, Lauren Baumgartner 3. Rebound leader: Ciera Johnson 8. Assist leader: Bendinelli, Baumgartner 2.

Centennial (19-3) — Tori Williams 12 points, Ayana Amaechi 4, Kayla Carlson 6, Elizabeth Ingersoll 2, Lauren Brocke 13, Ami T’ia 8, Alicia Curry 4. Rebound leader: Curry 7. Assist leader: Amaechi 4.

 

4A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

(3 teams to state)

MONDAY

First round

Game 1: No. 8 Ridgevue (1-20) at No. 1 Bishop Kelly (16-6), 7 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Mountain Home (10-10) at No. 4 Skyview (9-10), 7 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Emmett (6-15) at No. 2 Middleton (15-6), 7 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Vallivue (7-14) at No. 3 Caldwell (11-10), 7 p.m.

 

3A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

(2 teams to state)

At Treasure Valley CC, Ontario, Ore.

JAN. 31

Play-in round

Homedale 34, Payette 28; Payette (0-22) eliminated

FEB. 2

First round

Fruitland 44, Weiser 24

Parma 48, Homedale 40

TUESDAY

Losers’ bracket

Game 4: Homedale (7-9) vs. Weiser (7-9), 6 p.m.

Championship (winner to state)

Game 5: Fruitland (7-9) vs. Parma (13-6), 7:30 p.m.

 

2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

(2 teams to state; 1 to play-in game)

FEB. 2

First round

New Plymouth 33, Nampa Christian 32

Marsing 64, McCall-Donnelly 28

SATURDAY

At Vallivue High

Semifinals (winners to state)

Game 3: No. 4 New Plymouth (10-10) vs No. 1 Melba (18-2), 6 p.m.

Game 4: No. 3 Marsing (11-10) vs. No. 2 Cole Valley Christian (15-4), 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Losers’ bracket

Game 5: No. 5 Nampa Christian (8-11) vs. Loser 4 at high seed, 7 p.m.

Game 6: No. 6 McCall-Donnelly (5-16) vs. Loser 3 at high seed, 7 p.m.

 

1A DIVISION I DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

(3 teams to state, 1 to play-in game)

FEB. 2

First round

Liberty Charter 53, Greenleaf 25

Idaho City 33, Ambrose 32

Horseshoe Bend 46, Riverstone 32

Notus 40, Rimrock 37

SATURDAY

At Columbia High

Losers’ bracket

Game 5: Greenleaf vs. Ambrose, noon

Game 6: Riverstone vs. Rimrock, 1:30 p.m.

Semifinals (winners to state)

Game 7: Idaho City vs. Liberty Charter, 3 p.m.

Game 8: Notus vs. Horseshoe Bend, 4:30 p.m.

 

1A DIVISION II DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

(1 team to state, 1 to play-in game)

At Meadows Valley High

SATURDAY

Semifinals

Game 2: Garden Valley vs. Salmon River, 6 p.m.

Game 3: Council vs. Tri-Valley, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

CENTENNIAL 54, VALLIVUE 30

98: Jonathan Aceves (Vallivue) d. Clinton Colson, 9-6. 106: Isaiah Segundo (Vallivue) d. Palmer Galloway, 11-9 (OT). 113: Jett Nelson (Centennial) won by forfeit. 120: Trent Tucker (Centennial) p. Zuriel Angulo, 3:13. 126: Ryan Wilson (Centennial) p. Cooper Sutton, 5:25. 132: Isaiah Angulo (Vallivue) p. Ryan Davis, 4:30. 138: Apolonio Arreola (Vallivue) p. Hunter Pratt, 5:31. 145: Giovanni Roggio (Vallivue) p. Cachd Olsen, 3:48. 152: James Fisher (Centennial) p. Ian Booth, 3:43. 160: Gable Watson (Centennial) p. Austin Campbell, 1:46. 170: Gage Pendleton (Centennial) p. Paul Farrens, 0:55. 182: Wellington Stephan (Centennial) p. Tyler Hebner, 0:36. 195: Tye Lehman (Vallivue) p. Collin Jackson, 1:17. 220: Bradley Maupin (Centennial) p. Jaxon Northcraft, 1:58. 285: Marcos Delatorre (Centennial) won by forfeit.

2017 HALL OF FAME CLASSIC PAIRINGS

2 p.m. Saturday

At Meridian High

98: Alex Edelblute (35-2), Lakeland, vs. Kase Mauger (35-2), Twin Falls.

106: Hunter Hill (40-1), Teton, vs. Destin Summers (35-1), Snake River.

113: William Edelblute (32-5), Lakeland, vs. Darrick Stacey (23-1), Shelley.

120: Cade Krishnek (31-4), Capital, vs. Eddie Daniel (33-1), Minico.

126: Jake Kesl (20-1), Salmon, vs. Braeden Dickinson (30-4), Canyon Ridge.

132: Monty Zufelt (31-1), Emmett, vs. Caleb Call (43-2), Shelley.

138: Larry Johnson (32-1), Lakeland, vs. Sammy Eckhart (33-1), Fruitland.

145: Max Miller (22-3), Rocky Mountain, vs. James Fisher (29-4), Centennial.

152: Nate Cooper (17-2), Rocky Mountain, vs. Ezekial Williamson (32-1), Jerome.

170: Austin Ford (42-1), Bonneville, vs. Jordan Sharp (30-1), North Fremont.

170: Brennan Ray (27-6), Eagle, vs. Sawyer Hobbs (42-6), South Fremont.

182: Jonathan Fagen (32-3), Fruitland, vs. Casey Randles (32-0), Sandpoint.

195: Jared Walker (31-2), Lakeland, vs. Nathan Sargent (30-1), Blackfoot.

220: Alex Barbion (31-0), Payette, vs. Ben Thompson (27-3), Borah.

285: Payton Dye (15-4), Capital, vs. Michael Easterling (21-2), Canyon Ridge.

Saturday’s schedule

Boys basketball: Middleton at Bishop Kelly, 5 p.m.; Caldwell at Mountain Home, 7:30 p.m.; Emmett at Skyview, 7:30 p.m.; McCall-Donnelly at Marsing, 4 p.m.

Wrestling: Boise, Capital, Timberline, Mountain Home at Dick Fleischmann Duals at Pocatello, 8 a.m.; Borah, Columbia, Caldwell, Middleton, Fruitland, Parma, Payette, McCall-Donnelly at Weiser Invitational, 8 a.m.; Melba, Garden Valley at Black Heart Invite at Challis

