See some of Idaho’s top prep wrestlers Saturday at Hall of Fame Classic

The third annual Idaho Hall of Fame Wrestling Classic starts at 2 p.m. Saturday at Meridian High.
Two of the top wrestlers in each weightclass — regardless of classification — will go head-to-head for ultimate bragging rights in this Idaho High School Activities Association-sanctioned event.
Wrestlers were chosen by a selection committee of statewide coaches, and they will be joined by honorary coaches Cliff Laughlin, Bill Cooper, Jon Watson and Mike Randles.
This year’s officials are Tim Cobb and Clint Milliron.
2017 HALL OF FAME CLASSIC PAIRINGS
98: Alex Edelblute (35-2), Lakeland, vs. Kase Mauger (35-2), Twin Falls.
106: Hunter Hill (40-1), Teton, vs. Destin Summers (35-1), Snake River.
113: William Edelblute (32-5), Lakeland, vs. Darrick Stacey (23-1), Shelley.
120: Cade Krishnek (31-4), Capital, vs. Eddie Daniel (33-1), Minico.
126: Jake Kesl (20-1), Salmon, vs. Braeden Dickinson (30-4), Canyon Ridge.
132: Monty Zufelt (31-1), Emmett, vs. Caleb Call (43-2), Shelley.
138: Larry Johnson (32-1), Lakeland, vs. Sammy Eckhart (33-1), Fruitland.
145: Max Miller (22-3), Rocky Mountain, vs. James Fisher (29-4), Centennial.
152: Nate Cooper (17-2), Rocky Mountain, vs. Ezekial Williamson (32-1), Jerome.
170: Austin Ford (42-1), Bonneville, vs. Jordan Sharp (30-1), North Fremont.
170: Brennan Ray (27-6), Eagle, vs. Sawyer Hobbs (42-6), South Fremont.
182: Jonathan Fagen (32-3), Fruitland, vs. Casey Randles (32-0), Sandpoint.
195: Jared Walker (31-2), Lakeland, vs. Nathan Sargent (30-1), Blackfoot.
220: Alex Barbion (31-0), Payette, vs. Ben Thompson (27-3), Borah.
285: Payton Dye (15-4), Capital, vs. Michael Easterling (21-2), Canyon Ridge.
