Meridian High graduate Tanner Hall named Pac-12 wrestler of week

Tanner Hall graduated from Meridian High in 2011 with a bright future ahead of him in wrestling.
But the former three-time state champion took a break from the mat after high school to go on a two-year LDS church mission to Uganda.
Now a sophomore at No. 14 Arizona State, Hall is beginning to make headlines again.
Hall was named the Pac-12 wrestler of the week Wednesday after he won his second overtime bout of the season, defeating No. 15 Brooks Black of Illinois 4-3 in six rounds of overtime.
Hall has won 11 of his past 12 matches and recently surpassed his freshman year win total with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Hall is the No. 5 ranked heavyweight in the nation according to the first NCAA coaches’ panel released in mid-January.
Boise State hosts Hall and his Sun Devil teammates on Sunday, Feb. 12. Matches begin at 4 p.m. in Bronco Gym.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
Comments