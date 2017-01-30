Lewiston High senior receives Idaho’s top boys cross country award

Austin Byrer of Lewiston High was named the 2016-17 Gatorade Idaho Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year on Monday.
The senior won the individual 5A state championship Oct. 29 at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. Byrer completed the course in 15 minutes, 58.53 seconds, finishing 9.86 seconds ahead of his closest competitor.
“Austin has a tremendous kick, which has allowed him to win many races which come down to the wire,” Mountain View coach Tracy Harris said. “He is super-impressive in his confidence and how he handles big races.”
Byrer went undefeated against in-state competition and won seven-of-eight races in the fall.
He is the first Gatorade boys cross country winner from Lewiston High.
