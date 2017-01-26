Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Thursday, Jan. 26

Girls basketball
BORAH 55, TIMBERLINE 31
Timberline
9
4
12
6
—
31
Borah
26
11
18
0
—
55
Timberline (9-12, 6-10 5A SIC) — Madeline Stranzl 2 points, Ava Ranson 11, Elena McHargue 12, Emma Ellinghouse 4, Aubree Gonser 2. Rebound leader: Ellinghouse 5. Assist leader: Courtney Hurlbut 4.
Borah (15-6, 11-5) — Kiana Corpus 17 points, Xaelani Camacho 2, Alesia Jones 3, Alyssa Bolt 8, Lily Gregory 6, Maddie Geritz 19. Rebound leader: Bolt 7. Assist leader: Corpus 3.
MTN. VIEW 52, BOISE 50
Mtn. View
11
11
17
13
—
52
Boise
4
18
6
22
—
50
Mountain View (18-3, 14-2 5A SIC) — Abby Kreiser 19 points, Allison Chanthala 2, Kayla Anderson 4, Adriana Vickery 2, Laila Saenz 5, Andi Good 2, Taeli Carillo 18. Rebound and assist leader not provided.
Boise (16-4, 13-3 5A SIC) — Melissa Golo 3 points, Reagan Hall 6, Syd Davis 2, Audrey Dingel 8, Peyton McFarland 8, Mandy Simpson 21, Madi Williams 2. Rebound leader: Simpson 16. Assist leader: Three tied with 1.
MIDDLETON 52, EMMETT 33
Emmett
3
11
8
11
—
33
Middleton
12
10
13
17
—
52
Emmett (6-13, 5-7 4A SIC) — Madi Jo Taylor 14 points, Sage Probst 2, Jaycee Heath 11, Morgan Mitchell 5, Lexi Child 1. Rebound leader: Mitchell 4. Assist leader: Taylor 2.
Middleton (13-6, 11-1 4A SIC) — Sage Huggins 12 points, Bailey Royce 1, Tayler Guerra 2, Rilee Moser 8, Rochelle Wagner 5, Meriah Deugan 2, Lexi Mitchell 9, Daycee Deugan 2, Zoey Moore 6, Haley Robinett 5. Rebound leader: Mitchell 12. Assist leader: Mitchell 4.
SKYVIEW 69, MTN. HOME 55
Skyview
17
16
21
15
—
69
Mtn. Home
15
15
13
12
—
55
Skyview (7-9, 5-6 4A SIC) — Rachel Ray 3 points, Madie Edwards 15, Nat Robison 18, Siolo Church 16, Olivia Tener 2, Maranda Thompson 4, Emma Teriipaia 9, Ty Bottoms 2. Rebound leader: Teriipaia 11. Assist leader: Edwards, Robison 4.
Mountain Home (10-9, 6-7 4A SIC) — Emalee Pippin 10 points, Adrie Blanksma 17, Jazzi Cristobal 11, Anna Pedroza 2, Kylie Meadows 13, Sable Lohmeier 2. Rebound leader: Pippin, Meadows 6. Assist leader: Cristobal 6.
Boys basketball
OTHER SCORES
Riverstone 53, Greenleaf 38
Late Wednesday
MERIDIAN 51, KUNA 42
Kuna
15
12
5
10
—
42
Meridian
8
14
16
13
—
51
Kuna (2-12, 1-9 5A SIC) — Zack Barton 21 points, Dallin Johnson 4, Cody Troutman 4, Danny Rogers 6, Troy Patterson 7. Rebound leader: Barton 7. Assist leader: Tyson Fuss, Rogers 2.
Meridian (8-7, 4-6 5A SIC) — Chandler 5 points, Watson 9, Perrin 14, Sanor 5, Fair 8, D. Perrin 4, Rwagasore 6. Rebound leader: Chandler 6. Assist leader: D. Perrin 4.
Wrestling
LAKE CITY 36, VALLIVUE 30
98 pounds: Double forfeit. 106: Isaiah Segundo (VV) pin Porter Chatwin, 4:19. 113: Double forfeit. 120: Nelson Macareno (VV) pin Hayden Chatwin, 1:35. 126: Ricky Thomas (LC) dec. Zuriel Angulo, 7-2. 132: Isaiah Angulo (VV) dec. Kaleb Strickler, 7-5. 138: Apolonio Arreola (VV) pin Elijah Mills, 2:29. 145: Chase Lathim (LC) dec. Giovanni Roggio, 9-8. 152: Ian Booth (VV) dec. Gabe Wilson, 7-3. 160: Austin Campbell (VV) pin Jared Dan, 2:54. 170: Ram Lettau (LC) pin Miguel Hernandez, 1:26. 182: Zane Monaghan (LC) pin Tyler Hebner, 2:25. 195: Rusty Dan (LC) won via forfeit. 220: Cooper Brown (LC) pin Jaxon Northcraft, 3:31. 285: Zane Lettau (LC) pin Aaron Baeza, 1:04.
COEUR D’ALENE 73, VALLIVUE 6
98 pounds: Dom Jessos (CdA) won via forfeit. 106: Hunter Schueller (CdA) md. Isaiah Segundo, 15-4. 113: Jacob Krous (CdA) pin Nelson Macareno, 5:05. 120: Zuriel Angulo (VV) pin Coby Pettyjohn, 4:29. 126: Patrick Elmore (CdA) won via forfeit. 132: Mitchell Moffat (CdA) tf. Isaiah Angulo, 16-0, 2:41. 138: Payton Keough (CdA) md. Apolonio Arreola, 16-4. 145: Max Peressini (CdA) dec. Giovanni Roggio, 2-1. 152: Klayton Hindberg (CdA) pin Ian Booth, 1:05. 160: Ethan Lillis (CdA) pin Austin Campbell, 0:33. 170: Isaiah Skinner (CdA) pin Miguel Hernandez, 0:50. 182: Hans Wichman (CdA) pin Tyler Hebner, 0:56. 195: Gabe Zanetti (CdA) won via forfeit. 220: Alex Marshall (CdA) pin Jaxon Northcraft, 0:36. 285: Logan Hendren (CdA) dec. Aaron Baeza, 6-1.
Late Wednesday
MERIDIAN 49, CENTENNIAL 27
98 pounds: Ethan Woodland (MER) pin Ethan Barlow, 0:58. 106: Trevor Ball (MER) pin Palmer Galloway, 5:52. 113: Cade Hernandez (MER) md. Jett Nelson, 10-2. 120: Trent Tucker (CEN) dec. Simeon Howie, 11-9. 126: Ryan Wilson (CEN) tf. Luke Young, 18-2, 4:00. 132: Gavyn Coates (MER) pin Ryan Davis, 0:43. 138: Adrian Curiel (MER) pin Hunter Pratt, 4:41. 145: James Fisher (CEN) md. Caleb Twait, 10-2. 152: Grant Neukom (MER) tf. Gable Watson, 21-6, 5:53. 160: Cesar Esparza (MER) pin Gage Pendleton, 1:00. 170: Jaron Chavez (CEN) won via forfeit. 182: Wellington Stephan (CEN) pin Hayes Neukom, 2:42. 195: Corbin Marx (MER) won via forfeit. 220: Bradley Maupin (CEN) dec. Mitchell Pierce, 6-0. 285: Randall Hooker (MER) md. Marcos Delatorre, 16-6.
CENTENNIAL 78, TIMBERLINE 6
98 pounds: Ethan Barlow (CEN) won via forfeit. 106: Palmer Galloway (CEN) won via forfeit. 113: Jett Nelson (CEN) won via forfeit. 120: Trent Tucker (CEN) won via forfeit. 126: Ryan Wilson (CEN) pin Austin Fernand, 0:56. 132: Ryan Davis (CEN) pin Tyler McFarland, 1:11. 138: Nick Phillips (TIM) pin Hunter Pratt, 1:18. 145: James Fisher (CEN) won via forfeit. 152: Gable Watson (CEN) pin Phillip Rahn, 0:38. 160: Gage Pendleton (CEN) pin Taylor Rainford, 3:36. 170: Jaron Chavez (CEN) pin Kade McCall, 1:21. 182: Wellington Stephan (CEN) won via forfeit. 195: Double forfeit. 220: Bradley Maupin (CEN) won via forfeit. 285: Marcos Delatorre (CEN) won via forfeit.
VALLIVUE 43, BISHOP KELLY 41
98 pounds: Jonathan Aceves (VAL) won via forfeit. 106: Isaiah Segundo (VAL) won via forfeit. 113: Tayten Lizama (BK) pin Nelson Macareno, 4:41. 120: Zuriel Angulo (VAL) md. Ronald Lopez, 9-0. 126: Cooper Sutton (VAL) pin Jackson Huskey, 2:41. 132: Kieran Bruns (BK) tf.Isaiah Angulo, 17-0, 5:07. 138: Apolonio Arreola (VAL) dec. Archer Berry, 10-6. 145: Giovanni Roggio (VAL) pin Matt Baca, 4:49. 152: Chris Doiron (BK) pin Ian Booth, 5:25. 160: Austin Campbell (VAL) pin Luke Piechowski, 1:13. 170: Kash Anderson (BK) pin Miguel Hernandez, 2:22. 182: Joe Senn (BK) pin Tyler Hebner, 1:56. 195: Jake Stone (BK) pin Tye Lehman, 0:39. 220: Stuart Shoemaker (BK) pin Jaxon Northcraft, 2:00. 285: Aaron Baeza (VAL) pin Isaac Alsop, 2:33.
Friday’s schedule
Girls basketball: Fruitland at Homedale, 7:30 p.m.; Payette at Weiser, 7:30 p.m.; Liberty Charter at Notus, 6 p.m.; Horseshoe Bend at Greenleaf, 6 p.m.; Idaho City at Riverstone, 6:30 p.m.; North Star Charter at Wilder, 6:30 p.m.; Garden Valley at Salmon River, 6 p.m.; Meadows Valley at Council, 6 p.m.; Cascade at Tri-Valley, 6 p.m.
Boys basketball: Nampa at Kuna, 7:30 p.m.; Rocky Mountain at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.; Meridian at Timberline, 7:30 p.m.; Eagle at Boise, 7:30 p.m.; Capital at Centennial, 7:30 p.m.; Borah at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.; Skyview at Middleton, 7:30 p.m.; Emmett at Mountain Home, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop Kelly at Vallivue, 7:30 p.m.; Ridgevue at Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.; Marsing at McCall-Donnelly, 7:30 p.m.; Nampa Christian at Melba, 7:30 p.m.; Cole Valley Christian at New Plymouth, 7:30 p.m.; Liberty Charter at Notus, 7:30 p.m.; Horseshoe Bend at Greenleaf, 7:30 p.m.; Compass Honors at Victory Charter, 7:30 p.m.; Idaho City at Riverstone, 8 p.m.; North Star Charter at Wilder, 8 p.m.; Garden Valley at Salmon River, 7:30 p.m.; Meadows Valley at Council, 7:30 p.m.; Cascade at Tri-Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Borah, Centennial, Nampa, Rocky Mountain, Caldwell at Red Halverson Invite at Minico, 3 p.m.; Mountain View, Middleton, Mountain Home, Ridgevue, Vallivue at North Idaho Rumble at Coeur d'Alene, 3 p.m.; Fruitland at John Berry Classic at Sugar-Salem, 3 p.m.; Marsing, McCall-Donnelly, Melba, Garden Valley at WIC Duals at New Plymouth, 5 p.m.
