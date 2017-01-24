Bishop Kelly High linebacker to represent U.S. in football game against Canada

Bishop Kelly High’s Daniel Cantrell impressed coaches at a pair of tryouts in Missouri and California, earning a spot on USA Football’s 2017 U.S. Under-18 National Team.
Cantrell and his U.S. teammates play the Canadian national team in the first North American Championship on Saturday at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla.
Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ESPN3.
“I am excited,” Cantrell said. “It’s cool to be able to represent my country in a different way than just serving in the military, because both my parents were in the military.”
Cantrell, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound senior, was the 4A Southern Idaho Conference’s defensive player of the year in 2016, leading the Knights to a state runner-up finish. He was voted to the 4A All-Idaho first team on both sides of the ball.
“He is one of the best defensive players I have coached in my time as a head coach,” Bishop Kelly coach Tim Brennan said.
Brennan said Cantrell has a scholarship offer from the College of Idaho and interest from other schools, but playing in front of a national audience could attract additional offers.
“After this game, something else could happen,” Brennan said.
Cantrell racked up 82 solo tackles, 51 assisted tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two blocked kicks and one interception for the Knights in the fall.
NEW GIRLS SOCCER COACH FOR BK
Meagan Lyons will take over the defending state champion in 2017 after Madison Collins left the state for a job in Nashville, Tenn.
Collins led the Knights to a 20-2-0 record in her first season and the 4A state title, the program’s seventh since the Idaho High School Activities Association began sponsoring the state tournament in 2000. Bishop Kelly closed the season on a 20-game winning streak.
Lyons is a coach in the Idaho Youth Soccer Association’s Olympic Development Program and previously served as a volunteer coach at Boise State in 2014. She won a Division II national championship as a player at The College of Saint Rose in 2012.
EAGLE TENNIS COACH TO BE HONORED
Katie Ware was named the Professional Tennis Registry (PTR) member of the year for Idaho.
The award recognizes members who have shown dedication and diligence in promoting and supporting tennis.
Ware will be honored at the 2017 PTR International Tennis Symposium on Feb. 15-18 in Hilton Head, S.C.
In addition to coaching varsity tennis at Eagle High, Ware is an assistant tennis professional at Crane Creek Country Club in Boise and serves as the Boise Parks and Recreation’s adult and junior tennis coordinator and instructor.
