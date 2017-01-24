Varsity Extra

January 24, 2017 9:47 PM

Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Tuesday, Jan. 24

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

Girls basketball

BOISE 48, MERIDIAN 29

Boise

12

17

15

4

48

Meridian

12

2

4

11

29

Boise (15-3, 12-2 5A SIC) — Allie Guerricabe 2 points, Mandy Simpson 10, Peyton McFarland 7, Grace Shimatsu 4, Audrey Dingel 4, Madi Williams 4, Claire Bonnet 3, Reagan Hall 6, Syd Davis 2, Meliss Golo 4, Sarrah Carrell 2. Rebound leader: Simpson 9. Assist leader: Six with 1.

Meridian (6-14, 3-12 5A SIC) — Cassidy Plum 1 point, Alexis Lawson 2, Brittney Hansen 16, Brooke Haddock 2, Kiley Barber 2, Sophie Uhlenkott 2, Alyssa Wall 4. Rebound and assist leaders not provided.

KUNA 48, TIMBERLINE 42

Kuna

9

8

14

17

48

Timberline

4

11

8

19

42

Kuna (8-10, 6-9 5A SIC) — Ivy Hommel 4 points, Brooke Ray 8, Natalie Rose 6, Rachel Walker 2, Ashlyn Van Campen 12, Madi Thurston 7, Shaylece Rowe 2, Meghan Holloman 7. Rebound leader: Rose 7. Assist leader: Holloman 4.

Timberline (8-11, 5-9 5A SIC) — Ashlyn Ascuena-Mercil 9 points, Ava Ranson 7, Elena McHargue 10, Courtney Hurlbut 10, Emma Ellinghouse 1, Aubree Gonser 1, Jordan Adams 2, Nicki Atchison 2. Rebound leader: Ascuena-Mercil 7. Assist leader: Three with 2.

EAGLE 62, CENTENNIAL 49

Eagle

19

18

6

19

62

Centennial

20

14

9

6

49

Eagle (19-1, 14-1 5A SIC) — Mangum 6 points, King 10, Emerson 8, Tiegs 12, Boyd 7, Murray 19. Rebound leader: Murray 9. Assist leader: King, Murray 4.

Centennial (17-3, 12-3 5A SIC) — Tori Williams 18 points, Ayana Amaechi 2, Aanika Stevens 2, Lauren Brocke 9, Ami T’ia 9, Alicia Curry 9. Rebound leader: T’ia 5. Assist leader: Williams 6.

MTN. VIEW 56, CAPITAL 47

Mtn. View

16

17

19

4

56

Capital

8

13

9

17

47

Mountain View (17-3, 13-2 5A SIC) — Adriana Vickery 7 points, Grace Caldwell 2, Allison Chanthala 5, Laila Saenz 7, Abby Kreiser 17, Taeli Carrillo 9, Kayla Anderson 4, Andi Good 5. Rebound leader: Anderson 8. Assist leaders: Carrillo, Anderson 2.

Capital (10-10, 7-8 5A SIC) — Holland Godby 3 points, Devanie Ferguson 6, Ciera Johnson 10, Yesenya Bendinelli 11, Brittany Ralston 4, Belle Lewis 4, Beverly Slater 8, Lauren Baumgartner 1. Rebound leaders: Johnson, Slater 7. Assist leader: Baumgartner 8.

BORAH 35, ROCKY MTN. 27

Rocky Mtn

10

10

2

5

27

Borah

16

8

5

6

35

Rocky Mountain (7-13, 4-11 5A SIC) — Serena Stranger 2 points, Mandy Berg 6, Riley Frith 3, Sidney Frith 2, Alyse Frogley 5, Cami Fielder 2, Jada Reed 4, Hillary Hardman 3. Rebound and assist leader not provided.

Borah (14-5, 10-4 5A SIC) — Kylee Geis 7 points, Kiana Corpus 9, Xaelani Camacho 2, Alesia Jones 6, Alyssa Bolt 2, Maddie Geritz 9. Rebound leader: Bolt 8. Assist leader: Jones 3.

BISHOP KELLY 75, MTN. HOME 56

BK

25

11

23

16

75

Mtn. Home

11

5

22

18

56

Bishop Kelly (13-5, 10-0 4A SIC) — Kent 6 points, Nieto 23, Behrend 5, Jones 6, Heaton 2, Keefe 6, Reeping 16, Chatterton 10. Rebound leader: Reeping 8. Assist leader: Nieto 4.

Mountain Home (10-8, 6-6 4A SIC) — Emalee Pippin 5 points, Jordyn Funk 2, Adrie Blanksma 13, Jazzi Cristobal 5, Anna Pedroza 3, Emily Cruser 6, Kylie Meadows 21, Sable Lohmeier. Rebound leader: Meadows 6. Assist leader: Cristobal 3.

EMMETT 65, RIDGEVUE 43

Ridgevue

4

15

10

14

43

Emmett

8

16

21

20

65

Ridgevue (1-16, 0-10 4A SIC) — Stephanie Castillo 10 points, Trinity Ingram 2, Jasmyne Boles 4, Bukky Ogunrinola 18, Liz Lycan 2, Olivia Tolman 2, Carmen Breen 5. Rebound leader: Ogunrinola 14. Assist leader: Three with 2.

Emmett (6-12, 5-6 4A SIC) — Mady Goslin 3 points, Madi Jo Taylor 13, Sage Probst 8, Maddie Crume 1, Jaycee Heath 8, Gemma LaVergne 4, Morgan Mitchell 22, Lexi Child 6. Rebound leader: Mitchell 9. Assist leader: Danielle Marston 3.

MIDDLETON 36, CALDWELL 34 (OT)

Caldwell

9

5

9

6

5

34

Middleton

6

6

8

9

7

36

Caldwell (10-8, 6-5 4A SIC) — Julia Martinez 7 points, Jade Martinez 9, Katrina Vallejo 5, Lita Forse 8, Heaven Campos 4, Molly Dayley 1. Rebound leader: Ja. Martinez 7. Assist leader: Ja. Martinez 3.

Middleton (12-6, 10-1 4A SIC) — Sage Huggins 4 points, Lexi Mitchell 8, Meriah Deugan 9, Tayler Guerra 3, Haley Robinett 3, Daycee Deugan 2, Zoey Moore 5, Rilee Moser 2. Rebound leader: Mitchell 7. Assist leader: Emerson Sauer 2.

SKYVIEW 56, VALLIVUE 41

Skyview

18

18

7

13

56

Vallivue

12

7

7

15

41

Skyview (6-9, 4-6 4A SIC) — Rachel Ray 2 points, Madie Edwards 7, Nat Robison 24, Olivia Tener 4, Maranda Thompson 2, Kelsie Higgins 4, Emma Teriipaia 6, Ty Bottoms 7. Rebound leader: Robison 16. Assist leader: Robison 6.

Vallivue (4-14, 2-9 4A SIC) — Tawni Morrison 4 points, Alexis Myers 1, Ashlee Montes 4, Sarah Reinecker 19, Hattie Hruza 1, Lizzy Gonzalez 5, Courtney VanWinkle 3, Melice Rodriguez 4. Rebound leader: Reinecker 7. Assist leader: Reinecker, Hruza 2.

 

OTHER SCORES

Weiser 39, Fruitland 37

Parma 49, Payette 26

Melba 50, Marsing 37

Salmon River 47, Council 42

Boys basketball

ROCKY MTN. 58, BOISE 55

Rocky

21

9

13

15

58

Boise

13

11

15

16

55

Rocky Mountain (15-1, 11-0 5A SIC) — K. Terashima 13 points, T. O’Donnell 8, J. Erickson 7, B. Moorhouse 3, H. Ranstrom 5, K. Lee 22. Rebound leader: Lee 8. Assist leaders: Terashima, Erickson 6.

Boise (11-4, 8-3 5A SIC) — A. Omerovic 3 points, T. Tatko 14, P. Pennington 10, L. Centeno 14, E. Plummer 2, A. Theobald 12. Rebound leader: Theobald 7. Assist leader: Pennington 10.

EAGLE 48, COLUMBIA 40

Columbia

11

13

4

12

40

Eagle

16

5

13

14

48

Columbia (1-11, 0-9 5A SIC) — Stats not provided.

Eagle (6-9, 3-7 5A SIC) — Aaron Barnett 2 points, Lucas Disraeli 3, Drew LaJocies 9, Parker Schwers 14, Jake Furgerson 6, Nathan Dildine 6, Josh Pugmire 8. Rebound leader: Schwers 8. Assist leader: Schwers 3.

 

OTHER SCORES

Compass Charter 65, Greenleaf 64 (OT)

Liberty Charter 49, Riverstone 36

WRESTLING

CALDWELL 52, MTN HOME 14

98 pounds: Isjahah Espinoza (CAL) pin Kobie Jewett, 0:36. 106: Dustin Farnworth (MH) dec. Craig Adams, 10-4. 113: Nick Fernandez (CAL) md. Zach Park, 18-6. 120: Pierce Mederios (MH) pin Jose Avila, 1:37. 126: Kanoa Doronio (MH) tf. Emanuel Cerros, 15-0. 132: Ismael Cerros (CAL) dec. Dallas Mayhew, 1-0. 138: Christian Hudson (CAL) pin. Zack Slack, 3:37. 145: Brandon Gonzalez (CAL) dec. Tyler Hardin, 7-0. 152: Cyrus Salcido (CAL) sv-1 Dylan Park, 3-1. 160: Ben Solis (CAL) dec. Alex Castro, 8-5. 170: Carlos Flores (CAL) won via forfeit. 182: Noah Jaeckles (CAL) dec. Jayden Sexton, 19-12. 195: Luis Salas (CAL) pin Hayden Keierleber, 1:02. 220: Travis Mitchell (CAL) pin Tim Goodell, 4:13. 285: Trident Mitchell (CAL) dec. Jonathon Kaiser, 3-2.

Wednesday’s schedule

Girls basketball: Boise at Borah, 7:30 p.m.; Timberline at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.; Rimrock at North Star Charter, 5:30 p.m.; Idaho City at Notus, 6:30 p.m.; Greenleaf at Wilder, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball: Nampa at Centennial, 7:30 p.m.; Kuna at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.; Borah at Timberline, 7:30 p.m.; Caldwell at Emmett, 7:30 p.m.; Vallivue at Middleton, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop Kelly at Skyview, 7:30 p.m.; Mountain Home at Ridgevue, 7:30 p.m.; Marsing at Cole Valley Christian, 7:30 p.m.; McCall-Donnelly at Melba, 7:30 p.m.; Nampa Christian at New Plymouth, 7:30 p.m.; Idaho City at Notus, 8 p.m.

Wrestling: Boise, Columbia, Nampa at Rocky Mountain, 5 p.m.; Capital, Kuna, Mountain View at Eagle, 5 p.m.; Centennial, Meridian, Timberline at Borah, 5 p.m.; Vallivue at Bishop Kelly, 7 p.m.; Ridgevue at Skyview, 6:30 p.m.; Parma, Ontario (Ore.) at Payette, 5:30 p.m.

