Varsity Extra Scoreboard: Tuesday, Jan. 24

Girls basketball
BOISE 48, MERIDIAN 29
Boise
12
17
15
4
—
48
Meridian
12
2
4
11
—
29
Boise (15-3, 12-2 5A SIC) — Allie Guerricabe 2 points, Mandy Simpson 10, Peyton McFarland 7, Grace Shimatsu 4, Audrey Dingel 4, Madi Williams 4, Claire Bonnet 3, Reagan Hall 6, Syd Davis 2, Meliss Golo 4, Sarrah Carrell 2. Rebound leader: Simpson 9. Assist leader: Six with 1.
Meridian (6-14, 3-12 5A SIC) — Cassidy Plum 1 point, Alexis Lawson 2, Brittney Hansen 16, Brooke Haddock 2, Kiley Barber 2, Sophie Uhlenkott 2, Alyssa Wall 4. Rebound and assist leaders not provided.
KUNA 48, TIMBERLINE 42
Kuna
9
8
14
17
—
48
Timberline
4
11
8
19
—
42
Kuna (8-10, 6-9 5A SIC) — Ivy Hommel 4 points, Brooke Ray 8, Natalie Rose 6, Rachel Walker 2, Ashlyn Van Campen 12, Madi Thurston 7, Shaylece Rowe 2, Meghan Holloman 7. Rebound leader: Rose 7. Assist leader: Holloman 4.
Timberline (8-11, 5-9 5A SIC) — Ashlyn Ascuena-Mercil 9 points, Ava Ranson 7, Elena McHargue 10, Courtney Hurlbut 10, Emma Ellinghouse 1, Aubree Gonser 1, Jordan Adams 2, Nicki Atchison 2. Rebound leader: Ascuena-Mercil 7. Assist leader: Three with 2.
EAGLE 62, CENTENNIAL 49
Eagle
19
18
6
19
—
62
Centennial
20
14
9
6
—
49
Eagle (19-1, 14-1 5A SIC) — Mangum 6 points, King 10, Emerson 8, Tiegs 12, Boyd 7, Murray 19. Rebound leader: Murray 9. Assist leader: King, Murray 4.
Centennial (17-3, 12-3 5A SIC) — Tori Williams 18 points, Ayana Amaechi 2, Aanika Stevens 2, Lauren Brocke 9, Ami T’ia 9, Alicia Curry 9. Rebound leader: T’ia 5. Assist leader: Williams 6.
MTN. VIEW 56, CAPITAL 47
Mtn. View
16
17
19
4
—
56
Capital
8
13
9
17
—
47
Mountain View (17-3, 13-2 5A SIC) — Adriana Vickery 7 points, Grace Caldwell 2, Allison Chanthala 5, Laila Saenz 7, Abby Kreiser 17, Taeli Carrillo 9, Kayla Anderson 4, Andi Good 5. Rebound leader: Anderson 8. Assist leaders: Carrillo, Anderson 2.
Capital (10-10, 7-8 5A SIC) — Holland Godby 3 points, Devanie Ferguson 6, Ciera Johnson 10, Yesenya Bendinelli 11, Brittany Ralston 4, Belle Lewis 4, Beverly Slater 8, Lauren Baumgartner 1. Rebound leaders: Johnson, Slater 7. Assist leader: Baumgartner 8.
BORAH 35, ROCKY MTN. 27
Rocky Mtn
10
10
2
5
—
27
Borah
16
8
5
6
—
35
Rocky Mountain (7-13, 4-11 5A SIC) — Serena Stranger 2 points, Mandy Berg 6, Riley Frith 3, Sidney Frith 2, Alyse Frogley 5, Cami Fielder 2, Jada Reed 4, Hillary Hardman 3. Rebound and assist leader not provided.
Borah (14-5, 10-4 5A SIC) — Kylee Geis 7 points, Kiana Corpus 9, Xaelani Camacho 2, Alesia Jones 6, Alyssa Bolt 2, Maddie Geritz 9. Rebound leader: Bolt 8. Assist leader: Jones 3.
BISHOP KELLY 75, MTN. HOME 56
BK
25
11
23
16
—
75
Mtn. Home
11
5
22
18
—
56
Bishop Kelly (13-5, 10-0 4A SIC) — Kent 6 points, Nieto 23, Behrend 5, Jones 6, Heaton 2, Keefe 6, Reeping 16, Chatterton 10. Rebound leader: Reeping 8. Assist leader: Nieto 4.
Mountain Home (10-8, 6-6 4A SIC) — Emalee Pippin 5 points, Jordyn Funk 2, Adrie Blanksma 13, Jazzi Cristobal 5, Anna Pedroza 3, Emily Cruser 6, Kylie Meadows 21, Sable Lohmeier. Rebound leader: Meadows 6. Assist leader: Cristobal 3.
EMMETT 65, RIDGEVUE 43
Ridgevue
4
15
10
14
—
43
Emmett
8
16
21
20
—
65
Ridgevue (1-16, 0-10 4A SIC) — Stephanie Castillo 10 points, Trinity Ingram 2, Jasmyne Boles 4, Bukky Ogunrinola 18, Liz Lycan 2, Olivia Tolman 2, Carmen Breen 5. Rebound leader: Ogunrinola 14. Assist leader: Three with 2.
Emmett (6-12, 5-6 4A SIC) — Mady Goslin 3 points, Madi Jo Taylor 13, Sage Probst 8, Maddie Crume 1, Jaycee Heath 8, Gemma LaVergne 4, Morgan Mitchell 22, Lexi Child 6. Rebound leader: Mitchell 9. Assist leader: Danielle Marston 3.
MIDDLETON 36, CALDWELL 34 (OT)
Caldwell
9
5
9
6
5
—
34
Middleton
6
6
8
9
7
—
36
Caldwell (10-8, 6-5 4A SIC) — Julia Martinez 7 points, Jade Martinez 9, Katrina Vallejo 5, Lita Forse 8, Heaven Campos 4, Molly Dayley 1. Rebound leader: Ja. Martinez 7. Assist leader: Ja. Martinez 3.
Middleton (12-6, 10-1 4A SIC) — Sage Huggins 4 points, Lexi Mitchell 8, Meriah Deugan 9, Tayler Guerra 3, Haley Robinett 3, Daycee Deugan 2, Zoey Moore 5, Rilee Moser 2. Rebound leader: Mitchell 7. Assist leader: Emerson Sauer 2.
SKYVIEW 56, VALLIVUE 41
Skyview
18
18
7
13
—
56
Vallivue
12
7
7
15
—
41
Skyview (6-9, 4-6 4A SIC) — Rachel Ray 2 points, Madie Edwards 7, Nat Robison 24, Olivia Tener 4, Maranda Thompson 2, Kelsie Higgins 4, Emma Teriipaia 6, Ty Bottoms 7. Rebound leader: Robison 16. Assist leader: Robison 6.
Vallivue (4-14, 2-9 4A SIC) — Tawni Morrison 4 points, Alexis Myers 1, Ashlee Montes 4, Sarah Reinecker 19, Hattie Hruza 1, Lizzy Gonzalez 5, Courtney VanWinkle 3, Melice Rodriguez 4. Rebound leader: Reinecker 7. Assist leader: Reinecker, Hruza 2.
OTHER SCORES
Weiser 39, Fruitland 37
Parma 49, Payette 26
Melba 50, Marsing 37
Salmon River 47, Council 42
Boys basketball
ROCKY MTN. 58, BOISE 55
Rocky
21
9
13
15
—
58
Boise
13
11
15
16
—
55
Rocky Mountain (15-1, 11-0 5A SIC) — K. Terashima 13 points, T. O’Donnell 8, J. Erickson 7, B. Moorhouse 3, H. Ranstrom 5, K. Lee 22. Rebound leader: Lee 8. Assist leaders: Terashima, Erickson 6.
Boise (11-4, 8-3 5A SIC) — A. Omerovic 3 points, T. Tatko 14, P. Pennington 10, L. Centeno 14, E. Plummer 2, A. Theobald 12. Rebound leader: Theobald 7. Assist leader: Pennington 10.
EAGLE 48, COLUMBIA 40
Columbia
11
13
4
12
—
40
Eagle
16
5
13
14
—
48
Columbia (1-11, 0-9 5A SIC) — Stats not provided.
Eagle (6-9, 3-7 5A SIC) — Aaron Barnett 2 points, Lucas Disraeli 3, Drew LaJocies 9, Parker Schwers 14, Jake Furgerson 6, Nathan Dildine 6, Josh Pugmire 8. Rebound leader: Schwers 8. Assist leader: Schwers 3.
OTHER SCORES
Compass Charter 65, Greenleaf 64 (OT)
Liberty Charter 49, Riverstone 36
WRESTLING
CALDWELL 52, MTN HOME 14
98 pounds: Isjahah Espinoza (CAL) pin Kobie Jewett, 0:36. 106: Dustin Farnworth (MH) dec. Craig Adams, 10-4. 113: Nick Fernandez (CAL) md. Zach Park, 18-6. 120: Pierce Mederios (MH) pin Jose Avila, 1:37. 126: Kanoa Doronio (MH) tf. Emanuel Cerros, 15-0. 132: Ismael Cerros (CAL) dec. Dallas Mayhew, 1-0. 138: Christian Hudson (CAL) pin. Zack Slack, 3:37. 145: Brandon Gonzalez (CAL) dec. Tyler Hardin, 7-0. 152: Cyrus Salcido (CAL) sv-1 Dylan Park, 3-1. 160: Ben Solis (CAL) dec. Alex Castro, 8-5. 170: Carlos Flores (CAL) won via forfeit. 182: Noah Jaeckles (CAL) dec. Jayden Sexton, 19-12. 195: Luis Salas (CAL) pin Hayden Keierleber, 1:02. 220: Travis Mitchell (CAL) pin Tim Goodell, 4:13. 285: Trident Mitchell (CAL) dec. Jonathon Kaiser, 3-2.
Wednesday’s schedule
Girls basketball: Boise at Borah, 7:30 p.m.; Timberline at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.; Rimrock at North Star Charter, 5:30 p.m.; Idaho City at Notus, 6:30 p.m.; Greenleaf at Wilder, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball: Nampa at Centennial, 7:30 p.m.; Kuna at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.; Borah at Timberline, 7:30 p.m.; Caldwell at Emmett, 7:30 p.m.; Vallivue at Middleton, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop Kelly at Skyview, 7:30 p.m.; Mountain Home at Ridgevue, 7:30 p.m.; Marsing at Cole Valley Christian, 7:30 p.m.; McCall-Donnelly at Melba, 7:30 p.m.; Nampa Christian at New Plymouth, 7:30 p.m.; Idaho City at Notus, 8 p.m.
Wrestling: Boise, Columbia, Nampa at Rocky Mountain, 5 p.m.; Capital, Kuna, Mountain View at Eagle, 5 p.m.; Centennial, Meridian, Timberline at Borah, 5 p.m.; Vallivue at Bishop Kelly, 7 p.m.; Ridgevue at Skyview, 6:30 p.m.; Parma, Ontario (Ore.) at Payette, 5:30 p.m.
