Mountain View High freshman wins Gatorade cross country award

Mountain View High freshman Lexy Halladay won the 5A state meet last fall, and she was named the 2016-17 Gatorade Idaho Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year on Monday.
Halladay finished 16th and earned All-American honors at the Nike Cross Nationals Final, and also won the Roy Griak Invitational in Minnesota.
“Lexy is the future of running in the United States,” Mountain View coach Tracy Harris said. “She is humble, motivated, tenacious and fiercely competitive. It will be so much fun to watch and be a part of her career over the next four years.”
