Varsity Extra scoreboard: Sunday, Jan. 22

WRESTLING
TIGER-GRIZZ INVITATIONAL
At Skyline High, Idaho Falls
Saturday’s late results
Team scores: 1, Green River (Wyo.) 243.5. 2, Columbia 229. 3, Centennial 143.5. 4, Highland 121.5. 5, Snake River 114.5. 6, Evanston (Wyo.) 108. 7, Teton 106. 8, (tie) Capital, Shelley 105.5. 10, Sugar-Salem 105. 11, Bonneville 99. 12, (tie) Blackfoot, Pocatello 98. 14, Borah 87. 15, Canyon Ridge 79. 16, Madison 73.5. 17, Spring Creek (Nev.) 70.5. 18, Skyline 67. 19, Eagle 58.5. 20, South Fremont 51. 21, Kuna 48. 22, Idaho Falls 47. 23, Mountain View 37. 24, Bishop Kelly 29.5. 25, Hillcrest 27. 26, Rigby 19. 27, Jackson Hole (Wyo.) 4.
5A/4A SIC INDIVIDUAL PLACERS
98 pounds: 5. Josh Scott, Columbia.
106: 5, Justin Hart, Eagle.
113: 4, Kreede Peterson, Kuna. 6, Daniel Ivko, Columbia.
120: 2, Cade Krishnek, Capital. 4, Angel Rios, Columbia.
126: 2, Sean Ferguson, Capital. 3, Peter Huntsman, Borah. 5, Ryan Wilson, Centennial.
132: 3, Austin Iorga, Capital. 4, Kekana Fouret, Columbia.
138: 3, Kade Grigsby, Columbia.
145: 1, James Fisher, Centennial. 3, Chris Velasco, Columbia.
152: 1, Alex Martinez, Columbia.
160: 3, Allomar Alexander, Columbia.
170: 1, Jaron Chavez, Centennial. 2, Nate Clements, Columbia. 5, Brennan Ray, Eagle.
182: 1, Wellington Stephan, Centennial. 2, Maxwell Martell, Mountain View. 3, Michael Cox, Columbia.
195: 5, Skylar Hughes, Columbia.
220: 1, Benjamin Thomsen, Borah. 5, Tucker Heindel, Kuna.
285: 1, Payton Dye, Capital. 2, George Barrera, Borah. 5, Marcos Delatorre, Centennial.
MONDAY’S SCHEDULE
Girls basketball: Timberline at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.; Boise at Borah, 7:30 p.m.; Rocky Mountain at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.; Ontario (Ore.) at Nampa, 5:30 p.m.; Mountain Home at Ridgevue, 7:30 p.m.; Weiser at Payette, 7:30 p.m.; Parma at Cole Valley Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Marsing at McCall-Donnelly, 6 p.m.; Riverstone at Greenleaf, 6:30 p.m.; Wilder at Ambrose, 7 p.m.; Garden Valley at North Star Charter, 7 p.m.; Victory Charter at Notus, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball: Ontario (Ore.) at Nampa, 7 p.m.; Mountain Home at Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.; Ridgevue at Middleton, 7:30 p.m.; Parma at Weiser, 7:30 p.m.; Glenns Ferry at Wilder, 7 p.m.; Compass Honors at Rimrock, 7:30 p.m.; Riverstone at Greenleaf, 8 p.m.
Wrestling: Middleton, Fruitland at Emmett, 5:30 p.m.
