January 19, 2017 1:15 PM

Another snow day, another night of cancellations for high school sports

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

The Boise and West Ada school districts were among the major school closures on Thursday.

Here’s a list of what games are still on tonight, and what has been canceled.

STILL ON

Girls basketball

Emmett at Skyview, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Home at Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.

Melba at Cole Valley Christian, 7:30 p.m.

POSTPONED

Girls basketball

Middleton at Bishop Kelly

Ridgevue at Vallivue

Weiser at Homedale

Parma at Fruitland

Nampa Christian at New Plymouth

Wrestling

Fruitland at Weiser (rescheduled for Feb. 7)

Homedale, Melba at Parma

