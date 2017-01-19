Another snow day, another night of cancellations for high school sports

The Boise and West Ada school districts were among the major school closures on Thursday.
Here’s a list of what games are still on tonight, and what has been canceled.
STILL ON
Girls basketball
Emmett at Skyview, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Home at Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.
Melba at Cole Valley Christian, 7:30 p.m.
POSTPONED
Girls basketball
Middleton at Bishop Kelly
Ridgevue at Vallivue
Weiser at Homedale
Parma at Fruitland
Nampa Christian at New Plymouth
Wrestling
Fruitland at Weiser (rescheduled for Feb. 7)
Homedale, Melba at Parma
