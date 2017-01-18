Notebook: Centennial grad Huerta starring in Australian soccer league in offseason

Centennial High grad Sofia Huerta is spending her offseason on loan with Adelaide United of the W-League, Australia’s top women’s professional soccer league.
The midfielder is one of three young players from the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL, the top American soccer league, on loan to Adelaide United during the winter break. All three will return to Chicago when the 2017 season starts in the spring.
Huerta leads her club with seven goals through 10 games, including a hat trick Saturday.
CENTENNIAL GRAD NAMED JC ALL-AMERICAN
Jacob Malach, a 2015 Centennial grad, was selected to the National Junior College Athletic Association All-American first team for Division I men’s soccer.
The sophomore defender started all 22 games this fall for Yavapai College in Prescott, Ariz., leading the Roughriders to an Arizona Conference championship.
He will continue his career at Keiser University, a NAIA program in Florida.
NATIONAL XC COACH OF THE YEAR FROM IDAHO
The National Federation of State High School Associations named Soda Springs’ Jeff Horsley as the country’s boys cross country coach of the year.
Horsley led the Cardinals’ boys team to its fourth straight 2A state championship this fall. He also coached the school’s girls team to its 11th consecutive state title, an Idaho record in all sports.
He was won 18 state championships since becoming Soda Springs’ coach in 1998.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Comments