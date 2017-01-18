5A SIC growing again with the addition of Caldwell, Skyview in 2018-19

The 5A Southern Idaho Conference is growing again with Caldwell and Skyview projected to join the 5A classification in the fall of 2018, according to the latest enrollment numbers released by the Idaho High School Activities Association.
The addition of two Canyon County schools would give the league 14 teams after Kuna joined this school year and Nampa and Columbia joined in 2014-15.
The 4A Southern Idaho Conference would be left with six teams: Bishop Kelly, Emmett, Middleton, Mountain Home, Ridgevue and Vallivue.
4 5A football programs in the Treasure Valley during the 1998-99 and 1999-2000 school years (Borah, Capital, Centennial and Meridian).
The IHSAA divides its schools into classifications based on enrollment. If a school has an average of more than 1,280 students during the fall and spring counts, it plays in 5A. If it has between 640 and 1,279, it plays in 4A.
Caldwell had 1,404 students in the November count, and Skyview had 1,346.
Caldwell previously played at the 5A level from 2006-07 to 2010-11 before the opening of an alternative school, Canyon Springs, dropped it to 4A.
Skyview previously competed in 5A once in its history during the 2003-04 school year.
A NEW SIC IN 2018-19
The coming classification change starting in the 2018-19 school year will shift teams around the Southern Idaho Conference again.
5A SIC
- Boise
- Borah
- Caldwell
- Capital
- Centennial
- Columbia
- Eagle
- Kuna
- Meridian
- Mountain View
- Nampa
- Skyview
- Rocky Mountain
- Timberline
4A SIC
- Bishop Kelly
- Emmett
- Middleton
- Mountain Home
- Ridgevue
- Vallivue
