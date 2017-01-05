Snowstorm thins the field at the Rollie Lane Wrestling Invitational

The 17th annual Rollie Lane Wrestling Invitational starts at 11 a.m. Friday at Nampa’s Ford Idaho Center despite a record-setting snowstorm that socked the Treasure Valley this week.
The storm caused several teams to pull out of the tournament, including Boise, Borah, Capital and Minico. Instead of the planned 59-team field, the tournament will host 46 schools.
Rollie Lane will feature a 64-man bracket in each weight class for the second straight year. The quarterfinals begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with the championships scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is $11 for Friday, $14 for Saturday or $20 for a two-day pass.
RETURNING CHAMPS
98 pounds: Ridge Lovett, Post Falls
106: Dante Carreno, Caldwell
120: Heath Harley, Nyssa
132: Dalton Young, Lakeside (Wash.)
160: Jaron Chavez, Centennial
Comments